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On Wednesday, just a day after the embarrassing testimony from the head of the SPLC, the Committee on House Administration held a hearing called “Preventing Fraudulent Donations: Transparency, Verification and Accountability,” featuring testimony from Regina Wallace-Jones, CEO of the Democrat fundraising behemoth, ActBlue. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, were also there, in partnership with House Administration on the investigation into ActBlue.

House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil of Wisconsin opened the hearing and set the stage for Wallace-Jones’ testimony by stating that “there’s a significant concern that ActBlue may have allowed foreign donations on their platform, lied to Congress, and withheld responsive documents from a congressional subpoena. All three of those actions are illegal.”

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Steil noted that he had opened the investigation into ActBlue in 2023. “We believe in a principle,” he said in his opening statement, “that only Americans should decide American elections. ActBlue has violated that principle.”

Believe it or not, even The New York Times has expressed a concern that Wallace-Jones’ written response to the committee was “false or misleading.” In it, she claimed ActBlue had kept three guardrails in place to keep foreign money out:

1) “Donors using a foreign address must provide U.S. passport information.”

2) “If a contribution appears to be from a foreign address, ActBlue contacts a donor to request U.S. passport information.”

3) “The contribution is refunded if ActBlue is unable to contact the donor.”

But ActBlue’s outside counsel said those steps “are not always followed.” In fact, passport information was never requested for transactions made throughthird-party apps like PayPal and Venmo. Counsel even said some of the money was “impermissible donations from foreign nationals.” Again, this is according to The New York Times, not The Federalist, Townhall or the Huckabee Post.

Documents provided to the committee by ActBlue, said Chairman Steil, “revealed alarming directives from its leadership to lower fraud standards.” Staff members were instructed to “remember that we want to look for reasons to accept contributions. Do not reject contributions for a single suspicious characteristic. Look for the forest and not the trees.”

(Another reason not to look for the trees: they’re after a whole lot of money and money doesn’t grow on trees.)

In another training memo dubbed “Fraud Prevention 101,” new associates were actually told that “if an otherwise legitimate donor uses a fake name, we would want to accept their donation.” Not kidding.

We’ve examined ActBlue’s activities as a sort of clearing house (benign term for alleged money laundering machine) for billions of dollars in donations to various Democrat issues and candidates for office. As explained by RedState, “ActBlue is the main donation platform used by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), its state offshoots, individual candidates, NGOs [non-governmental organizations], PACs, and generally any entity that is engaged in progressive politics and activism. It is estimated to have processed billions in donations for its thousands of ‘left-leaning’ clients, but Republicans on Capitol Hill – and many state attorneys general – have questions about how, and from whom, they are accepting these donations.”

Credit James O’Keefe and his “citizen journalists” for bringing this apparent money laundering scheme to light, after they went house to house with a video camera to check out the real people behind the names of frequent on-the-record donors. Most of those with whom they spoke reacted with surprise, having no idea that they had “given” all that money --- especially since they generally were older folks living very modestly on fixed incomes. All that money couldn’t possibly have been coming from them. So, where was it really coming from?

That’s what Wallace-Jones was presumably there to tell them. She had originally agreed to appear voluntarily, but on Monday, her attorneys requested she be subpoenaed. Now we know why. When a witness appears voluntarily, as opposed to being forced to appear by a subpoena, he or she can’t plead the Fifth Amendment in testimony. And that turned out to be exactly what she did.

Obviously, her attorneys had set that up, planning for her to plead the Fifth. In fact, just a few hours before the start of Wednesday’s hearing, her op-ed appeared in the Washington Post, signaling (RedState’s words) her intentions to hinder the investigation.

(One other thing we’ll explain that news outlets typically fail to mention: Any time someone takes the Fifth Amendment, it applies to every question. The witness doesn’t get to pick and choose what questions to answer. Keep in mind, you might read that a witness pleaded the Fifth 396 times, but all those instances of “On the advice of my attorney…” might just have been to avoid answering one incriminating question. WHICH question it was might forever remain a mystery.)

Wallace-Jones’ pleading the Fifth was consistent with the actions of five former ActBlue staffers who had previously been subpoenaed. All of them did the same, standing solidly against answering any of the 146 questions. Specifically, they were asked to react to evidence that ActBlue had detected 22 “significant fraud campaigns,” 9 of which had “a foreign nexus [central point].”

But the right to remain silent, Wallace-Jones said, “was written for moments exactly like this one --- when Congress and the Justice Department work in coordination to tear down their political opponents rather than find facts…” Gosh, was she talking about now, or 2016 when Trump was daring to challenge Hillary?

The alleged activity that James O’Keefe was uncovering in his videos is called “smurfing.” (Smurfs are blue; it’s ActBlue; Democrats are blue; get it?). Smurfing, by definition, is “a money-laundering technique involving the structuring of large amounts of cash into multiple small transactions.”

Evidence is also emerging that ActBlue knowingly accepted illegal foreign donations. Until they gave in to pressure last September, they were allegedly even allowing gift cards to be used by foreign entities. This would have made it easy for countries such as China, Iran, Russia or Venezuela to pour money into Democrats’ PACS and campaign accounts, undetected.

As Teri Christoph at RedState says, “...the CEO of the Democrats’ favorite fundraising machine sat before Congress and refused to say whether they lied, accepted illegal money, or helped foreign actors pump money into American elections.” (Or as the Democrats would call that, “Protecting our democracy!”) Not a good look, especially now with the closer eye on California elections.

Breitbart News sums up the exchange between Wallace-Jones and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jordan. He had some great questions for her to not answer, such as, “Why did your entire legal team quit?”

Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell criticized the Republican-led effort to investigate ActBlue for fraud, saying it was the latest instance of GOP retribution against black women in power. We suppose this is because their witness today, head of ActBlue Regina Wallace-Jones, happens to be a black woman, as is Terri Sewell. Not kidding about this; take a look.

Earlier in the year, Wallace-Jones told FOX News Digital that the investigation was “baseless,” saying the approach used by ActBlue was “multilayered, with checks and confirmations occurring throughout the donation process to verify donors and donor information.” Well, if that’s true, why not just open up that process and let us see? This is way too reminiscent of state voting officials swearing up and down their elections are perfect but erecting a brick wall when anyone wants to check.

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