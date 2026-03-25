ln breaking news reported by researcher DataRepublican, recorded phone calls and other communications show how a “color revolution,” financed internationally, was put in place to coincide with the inauguration of President Trump to his second term on January 20, 2025.

As DataRepubican posted on X: “...Ex-USAID employees describe how, before January 20, they moved internal groups off government systems and into encrypted Signal chats, then quickly linked with foreign partners and NGOs after the inauguration. This attempt at creating a color revolution isn’t new news; this part was already reported in NOTUS [“News Of The United States,” a digital news outlet] earlier this year.

“But what’s not reported is the international aspect. One participant explicitly frames it as ‘a global anti-authoritarian movement,’ connecting U.S. officials with “colleagues from around the world who have dealt with this directly.

“They reference coordination with Johns Hopkins, ‘international democracy and conflict mitigation spaces,’ and efforts to mobilize across borders against what they perceive as domestic authoritarianism.” Of course, they’re talking about preventing Donald Trump from exercising his authority as President. Given what they were doing, trying to use a communications-and-money backchannel to seize control from him, any charge they might make of authoritarianism really seems to be projection on their part.

DataRepublican alleges a connection between the “No Kings” anti-Trump movement and forces within the State Department, with funding from George Soros. This appears to be only the beginning of her revelations concerning a much larger story.

Julie Kelly has even more about the targeting of Trump, this time a revelation about the confab among “Special Counsel” Jack Smith and DC U.S. District Court Chief Judges Beryl Howell and James “Jeb” Boasberg on how to target the President and his associates.

So, how did Smith get away with so many blatant abuses of power? As Julie Kelly reminds us, “l said for years, both Howell then Boasberg were in cahoots with Biden DOJ to rubber stamp, even advise, any strategy set forth by Jack Smith.”

https://instapundit.com/785025/

Specifically, take a look at what Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, subcommittee chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, revealed during Tuesday’s hearing about what Jack Smith did, including the surveillance --- under non-disclosure agreements with the telecom companies that alleged, with no factual or legal basis, that these legislators (including himself) might actually intimidate witnesses or destroy evidence --- of over 20 percent of the Republicans in the Senate. Sen. Cruz also pointed out that such NDAs are prohibited by law from being used against senators. Smith decided to use them and go fishing anyway.

“So Jack Smith was not investigating a crime based on evidence.” Sen. Cruz said. This is a MUST-WATCH.

ln regard to potential criminal charges, we’d like to point out something that was mentioned in a comment on X: “So they were conspiring together to deprive someone of their rights under color of law? Too bad there’s not a law like, say, 18 U.S. Code 242, that makes it a criminal offense...”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassey revealed ahead of Tuesday’s hearing that Smith sought nearly two years’ worth of Kash Patel’s phone records. We’re guessing that Smith never in his wildest dreams imagined Patel rising to the very position that conferred the authority to investigate HIM. Highly recommended reading.

https://thelibertydaily.com/jack-smith-secretly-sought-nearly-2-years-kash/

Hannity included another excellent segment on this in his Tuesday show, featuring FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett and investigative reporter John Solomon. At press time, this clip was not posted to the FOX News/Hannity site, but if you have the full show, you’ll find it 37 minutes in. And here’s the latest about it from Sen. Grassley.

https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/rep/releases/grassley-releases-new-arctic-frost-records-raising-additional-questions-about-smiths-conduct-and-candor

Related: ln more DOJ news, a new assistant attorney general received Senate confirmation on Tuesday to lead a new anti-fraud division at the Department of Justice, and not a moment too soon, with all the burgeoning fraud being exposed by the day. You know that what we’ve seen is just the tip of the iceberg.

Colin McDonald has his work cut out for him. So much fraud, so little time.

Also, the House Oversight Committee has opened an investigation into “rampant” hospice fraud in California. As reported by Sean Hannity Tuesday night, Gavin Newsom’s office ludicrously tried to make him seem as if he’d been taking this issue seriously, saying this in a statement: “ln 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation placing a moratorium on new hospice licenses...more than 280 hospice licenses have been revoked over the past two years and an additional 300 providers are under investigation.”

As you know, investigative reporter Nick Shirley, after exposing the huge number of fraudulent day care centers tainting Minnesota, shifted his attention to Southern California and the many fake hospices dotting the landscape there. Whatever Gov. Newsom’s office has done in the past several years to address these scams was obviously inadequate, as Shirley easily found plenty of nonexistent hospices in his state, sucking up taxpayer money and obviously doing nothing to provide care for anyone.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who heads the House Oversight Committee, said to Hannity, “You could multiply what we found in Minnesota probably by ten in California. That’s how bad it is. And what we’re hoping in this investigation is [that] we have the same success we had in Minnesota, with whistleblowers coming forward, reaching out to me or other Oversight Committee members, to sit down and do transcribed interviews, so that we can finally figure out who’s responsible for this fraud.

“What we know in California, just with respect to hospice --- of all the government entities, hospice is the one that l don’t think there would be anyone out there that wouldn’t have full support for hospice in our worst time of need --- hospice alone: $3.5 billion just in Los Angeles County. And what that amounts to...is the whole hospice budget for the United States last year...in that one county, 18 percent of the entire billing for the United States.”

Of the rampant fraud, Comer asserted that “Gavin Newsom knew it and hasn’t done a thing about it.” He’d like to bring Newsom in to testify, but the committee is starting with some state employees, as they did in Minnesota. “We proved in Minnesota that Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison knew about the fraud.” Dozens in Minnesota have already been arrested and charged by the DOJ with fraud, he said, “and they’re putting a case together on hundreds more…”

“So we’re seeing accountability there,” Comer said. “Now we want to see that in California, so Gavin Newsom, better lawyer up.”

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6391596466112