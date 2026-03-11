Photo credit: NY Times

Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee examining the January 6 investigation, along with co-signer Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, have issued a criminal referral to the DOJ for J6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson

In June 2022, this young White House aide was placed front and center in the hearings produced (literally, produced) by Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 “Select” Committee. This assistant to Trump’s then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told a wild story about President Trump reaching forward and grabbing the Secret Service agent who was driving him in “The Beast,” trying to force this driver to take him not to the White House but to the Capitol building. She instantly became the left’s star witness.

But her testimony was pure hearsay, inadmissible in a REAL court. Fortunately, actual eyewitnesses came forward to explain that what she’d claimed took place had never happened and was, indeed, physically impossible.

For starters, she had referred to the President’s vehicle as “The Beast,” which is not the limo he was in the day of the rally. Something as basically wrong as that should have discredited her entire testimony. And eyewitnesses made it clear that in the limo he was in, Trump couldn’t have reached over the front seat to restrain the driver (Our founder, Amb. Mike Huckabee, had ridden in that limo and confirmed the impossibility of her claim at the time.) Eyewitnesses were adamant that this did not happen. And Trump himself said it was “made up.”

As he noted on social media in March 2024, “Our great Secret Service has totally CRUSHED Cassidy Hutchinson’s (who I barely knew) made up (FAKE) stories about me roughing up Secret Service Agents from the back seat of the Beast (Limo). Has she now changed her testimony? Will she be prosecuted for what she did and said?”

It was that month that Rep. Loudermilk (our hero) released a report from the House Administration Committee’s oversight panel alleging that Pelosi’s “Select” Committee (“Select” is in quotes to make the point that she herself personally selected all the members, even the Republicans in violation of House rules) erased records, hid numerous transcribed interviews, failed to turn recordings over to GOP legislators, and suppressed evidence that did not support the Democrats’ chosen narrative. That report also dismantled Hutchinson’s testimony.

Recall that Hutchinson sat for six transcribed hearings with the J6 Committee and the one big public hearing. The House report notes that in the fourth transcribed hearing, she related a story she hadn’t told before, the one about an unhinged President Trump grabbing at the agent who was driving “The Beast” and forcing him to drive to the Capitol. One would think a story that remarkable might have come out in earlier depositions, would one not?

If anything should tell you the J6 Committee was a kangaroo court, one not intent on finding the truth but rather on “getting Trump,” this is it: Prior to putting Hutchinson on the stand before TV cameras, the Committee didn’t even bother interviewing either of the two Secret Service agents referred to in her later testimony, the ones who had actually been there and would have been eyewitnesses if it were true.

Four months later, when these agents were finally questioned, they directly refuted the story.

And here’s the crux of it: In December 2024, Loudermilk’s subcommittee released another report, outlining the steps apparently taken by then-Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and a White House employee, Alyssa Farah Griffin, to “help” Hutchinson with her evolving testimony in advance of that game-changing fourth installment. We discussed at the time the revelation that Hutchinson had conversations with Cheney without Hutchinson’s attorney present or even aware of what was going on. This raised serious ethical concerns about witness tampering.

The New York Post had already reported on this in October of that year; it’s now a must-read archival piece. As you might recall, Cheney was also maneuvering to replace Hutchinson’s attorney, Stefan Passantino, with a couple of others “more amenable to the committee’s perspective.” Pro bono, even. She’s even alleged to have made moves to have Passantino disbarred, as a way to account for the differences in Hutchinson’s before-and-after testimonies.

According to that report, “Hutchinson committed perjury when she lied under oath to the Select Committee.”

Even so, Hutchinson got a book deal with Simon & Schuster to tell her story, which became a #1 New York Times bestseller. “Cassidy Hutchinson’s desk was mere steps away from the most controversial President in recent American history,” the publicity reads, “and she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experience as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis, where she risked everything to tell the truth about President Trump and some of the most powerful people who surrounded him.”

Oh, and this gem: “Hutchinson was faced with a choice between loyalty to the Trump administration or loyalty to the country by revealing what she saw and heard in the attempt to overthrow a democratic election.” Well, where to start? Maybe with the fact that since her main story was hearsay testimony, she actually saw and heard NOTHING pertaining to that.

There’s much more here if you have a barf bag handy. The cover shows Hutchinson solemnly taking her oath to tell the truth (ha), and the book’s title, ENOUGH. That title is appropriate in a way, since we’ve certainly had enough of the lies about January 6.

RELATED: In another positive development on the law enforcement front, the FBI, having served a warrant to obtain election-related materials from Fulton County, Georgia, about a month ago, has now quietly seized election records from Maricopa County, Arizona, by way of a grand jury subpoena.

As you know, the raid in Fulton County was at their “Election Hub” warehouse and concerned the 2020 presidential election. Maricopa County’s subpoena deals with multiple elections, including both 2020 and 2024. Reported problems with their elections date back more than a decade as the state moved to mostly mail-in ballots. Back when mail-in ballots were mostly used by military personnel, Democrats were the ones to complain. But as more and more people voted this way, Republicans increasingly saw abuse.

Sources are telling Just The News that subpoenas will likely be served in other counties besides Fulton and Maricopa in the coming weeks.

Just The News outlines some huge disparities in Maricopa County. A state Senate committee, after doing a massive audit of the 2020 election, concluded that there had indeed been irregularities, including their finding that over 200,000 ballots with mismatched signatures may have been counted without being “cured” (meaning reviewed or validated), when the county acknowledged only 25,000.

The Just The News story also describes the controversy surrounding new Election Recorder Justin Heap. (How someone this contentious got the job would be a story in itself; we hope to find out more about that.) He’s been feuding ferociously with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors over planning for the looming midterm election. They haven’t been able to agree on a “Shared Services” contract that outlines their respective election duties, to the point that Heap sued the board to “reclaim” his “legal authority.”

In February, they came to an agreement that gives the recorder full control over early voting while the board retains control of funding, staffing, contracts and Election Day operations. Heap had criticized the board’s suggested early voting plan because it “makes voting inconvenient and inaccessible for a large number of Maricopa County residents.” Our own suggestion: the board and perhaps also the FBI had better be closely monitoring the way early voting is being handled in Maricopa County. And we have a feeling they will.

Speaking of Fulton County, RedState has a must-read piece about the latest instance of DA Fani Willis being humiliated in court. Recall that she had attempted to withhold reimbursement of nearly $17 million in legal fees owed to President Trump and other defendants in her botched “RICO” case against them. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee rejected her request to deny payment and has set up the next phase of litigation without her participation. He made it clear in his order that Willis and her office can no longer be involved in the dispute now that she has been disqualified and removed from the case. He referred to her as “wholly disqualified.”

Tell us again, why hasn’t she also been removed from the DA’s Office?

In 2025, a new law took effect in Georgia allowing for reimbursement of legal fees when the prosecutor bringing a case is disqualified from it. This law has rarely been applied, and not typically when the fees are so huge. (But, hey, that’s why these defendants deserve to be reimbursed!) So Fulton County will still fight making these payments; this case will definitely test the new law.

We can’t help laughing at Willis’ protestations that the legal fees her office is expected to reimburse are outrageous and exorbitant. Yes, and that was her goal when she was targeting Trump and all his allies with lawfare: to try to bankrupt them with legal fees. Hurts to get smacked with a boomerang, doesn’t it?

