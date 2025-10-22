Photo credit: CNN

So, another shoe drops from this centipede. First, in breaking news on Tuesday, former CIA Director John Brennan has been referred to Attorney General Pam Bondi for criminal prosecution by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio.

In his letter to Bondi, Rep. Jordan said, “We write to refer significant evidence that former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan knowingly made false statements during his transcribed interview before the Committee on the Judiciary on May 11, 2023. While testifying, Brennan made numerous willingly and intentionally false statements of material fact contradicted by the record established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the CIA.”

This was testimony relating to the bogus Steele “dossier.” As the letter spells out, “Brennan falsely denied that the CIA relied on the discredited Steele dossier in drafting the post-election Intelligence Community Assessment.” As we know now, it was at Brennan’s insistence that information from the “dossier” was included in the ICA. Some at the CIA had pushed back against that.

Brennan was set on furthering the false narrative that, as the revised ICA states, “Russia ‘developed a clear preference’ for President Trump and ‘aspired to help’ him win the election.”

Of course, we all know at this point that the fictional Steele “dossier” was financed by the DNC and Hillary’s campaign and was not real intelligence. In 2023, then-Special Counsel John Durham said that investigators with the FBI did not corroborate even one “single substantive allegation” in the dossier, even though it was continually cited in FISA applications to surveil former Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

As Jordan wrote in his letter, “In July 2025, the Trump administration declassified numerous documents showing that the ICA’s main findings were false and that the Obama Administration knowingly fabricated the findings for the purpose of undermining the Trump administration.”

Wow, Jordan includes a piece of Brennan’s testimony that’s quite amusing now, given what we know about his active role in getting the dossier into the ICA: “...I was not involved in analyzing the dossier at all. I said the first time I actually saw it, it was after the election. And the CIA was not involved at all with the dossier. You can direct that to the FBI and others…It was [the FBI’s] purview, not ours at all.”

Jordan asserts that this is false testimony. “Ultimately, according to documents declassified by the Trump administration, the decision to incorporate information from the Steele dossier in the ICA ‘was jointly made by the Directors of CIA and FBI...Brennan’s assertion that the CIA was ‘not involved at all’ with the Steele dossier cannot be reconciled with the facts.”

Both Comey and Brennan made the ultimate decision to include information from the Steele dossier in the ICA. Brennan, in particular, was the one who insisted on this. Yet Brennan made the unfortunate call to deny before a congressional committee the role it had been given.

Brennan went even further, to testify, according to Jordan, that the CIA was “very much opposed to having any reference or inclusion of the Steele dossier in the ICA.” Actually, Brennan, as head of the CIA, was the one applying pressure to others in the IC to have it included. Was he not part of the agency he himself headed?

There’s more in Jordan’s letter, some of it earlier, beyond the statute of limitations, but included to illustrate a “pattern” of lies. In May of 2017, for example, Brennan testified before the House Intel Committee, under questioning by then-Rep. Trey Gowdy, that the Steele dossier “wasn’t part of the corpus of the intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Committee assessment that was done.”

“In sum,” Jordan writes in this masterful letter, “Brennan’s testimony...was a brazen attempt to knowingly and willfully testify falsely and fictitiously to material facts.” After referring it to the DOJ, he signs off, in true Trumpian style, “Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.”

Jack Phillips at The Epoch Times has more details.

Sean Hannity interviewed Rep. Jordan about the letter on his Tuesday night show. “I don’t do a lot of these [criminal referrals],” he said. “...You’ve got to have the evidence to do this. We think it’s there. We think it is clear.” Jordan also thanked Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for declassifying information that revealed Brennan’s deception. Don’t miss this.

Jordan also went on “The Salcedo Show” (Chris Salcedo) to talk about this. Newsmax has a write-up and a link to that show.

For a little deeper dive, let’s go to the archive, to a piece Margot Cleveland at The Federalist wrote in July of this year.

Prediction: This will be widely reported as President Trump weaponizing the DOJ to go after his political enemies, even though the referral for prosecution comes not from Trump but from the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who for some reason doesn’t take kindly to federal officials lying to him under oath.

Now, moving from Brennan to Biden...if you’re not exactly pleased that Hunter Biden was given a “blanket” pardon by his father as he and his family were (thankfully) leaving the White House, guess who’s fault it REALLY is!

Why, President Trump’s, of course. How did you not know this?

As you did know, Hunter was pardoned by Joe Biden on December 1, 2024, for tax and gun felonies, and also, unbelievably, shielded from prosecution for ANY CRIMES POTENTIALLY COMMITTED from January 1, 2014, to the date of clemency, a blanket ten-year protective pardon. This legally questionable “pardon” (more precisely, a “Get Out Of Jail Free” card) protects him from other likely charges that haven’t even been lodged, such as failure to register as an advocate for a foreign business under the FARA Act. Presumably it would also protect him from perjury charges --- unless, of course, he was testifying after the date of clemency.

As you know, Hunter’s presidential pardon is the only one that was hand-signed by Joe Biden, as opposed to being signed by an autopen. Ex-White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients gave the go-ahead to all those last-minute pardons in an email dated January 19, 2025, the night before Biden left office.

Hunter has finally spoken publicly about being pardoned by his father, on Tommy Christopher’s Substack platform. As reported by the New York Post, Hunter said his father “only pardoned him because Donald Trump reclaimed the presidency in November 2024 --- and ‘would not have’ done so under ‘normal circumstances’ while the appeals process played out.”

Okay, we’re already confused. There was nothing abnormal about Trump’s re-election. It was a normal election and Trump won. He was sworn into office like every other President. Since when has Trump’s election interfered with the appeals process in a criminal case similar to Biden’s? Hunter had already been convicted on those charges. Wouldn’t his appeals have continued through the court system regardless of Trump’s being in the White House? That’s what Trump’s own appeals in his own cases are doing.

But the ever-helpful Hunter explains this for us. “Donald Trump went and changed everything,” he told Christopher. “And I don’t think I need to make much of an argument about why it changed everything.”

No, we think he does need to make that argument. What has changed, exactly? Is it that Trump is an authoritarian who would have cast the now-55-year-old First Son into prison if given half a chance? Please, give us all a break. Trump has more important things to do and is more than willing to let the court system play out.

“I’ve said this before,” Hunter continued, though we haven’t actually heard him say it before. “My dad would not have pardoned me if President Trump had not won, and the reason that he would not have pardoned me is because I was certain that in a normal circumstance of the appeals [I would have won].”

Hunter went on to accuse Trump of running a “revenge tour” against his dad, saying the President would have made him, Hunter, the “easiest target just to intimidate and to not just impact me, but impact my entire family into, into silence in a way at least that at least he is not --- it’s not as easy for him to do [with] me being pardoned.”

“I realize how privileged I am,” he said. “I realize how lucky I am; I realize that I got something that almost no one would have gotten.”

That’s for sure! But even THAT has been twisted to be blamed on President Trump.

“But I’m incredibly grateful for it,” Hunter added, “and I have to say that I don’t think it requires me to make much of a detailed argument for why it was the right thing to do, at least from my dad, from his perspective.”

Wrong again, Hunter. It really does require more of an argument than you have given here. It’s just that you know you don’t HAVE more of an argument than this lame excuse.

President Biden granted similar “blanket” pardons to other members of his family as well, including his younger brother James, who had been targeted in a federal investigation for potentially lucrative foreign dealings that might have benefitted... (drumroll please) ...President Biden. Go ahead and laugh...we’ll wait.

Recall that when asked during the prosecution of Hunter’s cases in Los Angeles and Delaware whether he would pardon Hunter, President Biden said repeatedly that he would not. Ah, but that was before Trump won back the White House, which “changed everything” for some vague reason that doesn’t have to be specified. And President Biden probably had no idea what he had said about this, months before.

Here’s a little more from Newsmax.

And the Daily Caller. What balderdash. (Not the Daily Caller. Hunter.)