Wow, what a coinky-dink! Just two days after we wrote about Stephen Colbert’s ratings crashing, he’s suddenly playing the martyr and claiming that the eeeeevil Trump and his FCC are censoring him. He couldn’t have noticed how the same false claim gave a temporary ratings boost to Jimmy Kimmel, could he? Of course, that boost quickly evaporated as even TDS patients soon realized that Kimmel is unwatchable.

In the latest phony “free speech narrative,” Colbert and Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico (he’s running against Jasmine Crockett and a lesser-known name in the primary) accused the FCC of forcing Colbert not to air an interview with Talarico and instead just post it on YouTube. They claim that the FCC has weaponized the equal time rule, after long giving late night shows a pass (informally.)

Here’s the truth: The FCC doesn’t force late night shows to give equal time to all sides in general, so Colbert is perfectly free to book nothing but boring leftists like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren until he drives away his audience and gets canceled – which is precisely what he did. But during an ELECTION, you can’t book just one CANDIDATE without offering equal air time to any opposing candidates who demand it. It applies for 45 days before a primary election and 60 days before a general election. The FCC doesn’t rigidly enforce the rule, but if other candidates demand equal time, the broadcaster has to comply. Again, this applies to broadcast media, not cable.

The FCC didn’t tell Colbert he couldn’t book Talarico. CBS’ legal department simply warned Colbert that if he did book him, he’d have to agree to book any opposing candidates who wanted to waste their time talking to Colbert’s nonexistent audience. It’s telling that Colbert would rather axe the Talarico interview than give airtime to Jasmine Crockett, that sexist racist.

Colbert responded on-air in his typically mature and hilarious way by wrapping the CBS memo in a dog poop bag (Dog poop! Now, THAT’S funny!!) and self-righteously accusing the FCC of being bullies.

By the way, even Jasmine Crockett admitted that the FCC didn’t cancel the interview; CBS just told Colbert that he would have to offer her and another candidate equal time.

It was also announced that Colbert’s final show will be May 21st. Yet another reason to look forward to spring.

RELATED Fake News! ABC’s Terry Moran tweeted a photo of Ronald Reagan appearing on the Johnny Carson show to try to illustrate that late night shows always welcomed political candidates. One problem: that interview was about Reagan departing as California Governor in January of 1975. He didn’t become a primary candidate again until a year and a half later.

