Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 13 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

New memos confirm Biden White House coordinated w/Fani Willis in Fulton County: John Solomon and Steven Richards at Just The News have been all over the story of Biden White House coordination with the Fulton County AG Fani Willis’ bogus RICO case against President Trump. Solomon has been teasing for a while on various news outlets that this was coming, and a few days ago, we reported on what he had revealed to date.

But now, they’ve got the full story ready to go, citing what they refer to as a trove of communications they’ve obtained that demonstrate just how extensively Willis and her team worked with the Biden Justice Department and White House, as well as with the phony-baloney House January 6 “Select” Committee, to help her bring her ultimately failed case against Trump and others after he dared to challenge the 2020 election results in Fulton County, Georgia. Read more—→

The Huckabee Post is looking for 52 34 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

Upgrade to Paid

We realize that many Americans don’t keep up that closely with foreign affairs (look at AOC), even when we could be on the brink of war with Iran. So we’d like to recommend this article from a conservative British website (nice to see that’s still legal in the UK.) It provides an excellent primer on what’s happened in the region, from the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities up until now. It also explains how UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is trying to thwart Trump’s efforts to end the terror-supporting Mullahs’ bloody regime by blocking the US from using the British Diego Garcia air base in the Chagos Islands.

And if Starmer, being the typical, migrant-welcoming, guilt-ridden, European liberal, truly hates the notion of “colonialism,” then here’s a message for him, from Misley Mandarin, the First Minister of the Chagos Islands.

He says that the people of the Chagos Islands govern there, “And we decide what happens here. For too long, decisions about Diego Garcia were made in distant capitals, without our voice, without our consent. That era is over.” And what is their decision?

“We, the people of the Chagos Islands, give our blessing for the United States to use the base at Diego Garcia for strikes against the Iranian regime – in defense of the Iranian people. This is our sovereign decision. President Trump understands the strategic importance of this island. He understands that peace is preserved through strength, not hesitation. To the President of the United States, I say this directly: You have our partnership. You have our cooperation. You have our permission. We hope this partnership will be mutual.”

You know, it’s starting to sound as if America’s “special relationship” should be with the Chagos Islands.

Like Sherlock Holmes deducing a crime because the dog DIDN’T bark, we know something big must be up when Chuck Schumer is confronted by reporters and not only doesn’t go on at length, he also doesn’t attack President Trump. That’s the sobering conclusion many people are taking from Schumer’s brief comments and shaken demeanor after he left a White House briefing on potential attacks on Iran. All Schumer would say was, “This is serious. The administration has to make its case to the American people.”

We couldn’t begin to guess what he was told that shook him up so much that he became completely un-Schumer-like. Was it about Iran’s nuclear program, its threat to US bases or Israel, or the brutal mass killings of protesters? We don’t know, and we won’t unless the White House does share that information with the public, which is doubtful before any action is taken. But if something big does come down, this is a major clue that it won’t be unjustified.

On Wednesday, Cuba said its Coast Guard killed four people and wounded six others in a shootout after a US-registered speedboat entered Cuban waters. It’s not yet known whether the people on the boat were Americans or what they were doing there. Cuba said the boat was carrying 10 armed individuals who, “according to preliminary statements from the detainees, intended to carry out an infiltration for terrorist purposes.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the shootout “highly unusual” and said the US government would nor formulate a response until it was thoroughly investigated and they knew the facts.

During the State of the Union, Democrats told us with their keisters that their top priority was illegal aliens, not US citizens, and here’s more proof. Watch AOC and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani encouraging illegal aliens (in Spanish) to sign up for free childcare paid for by US taxpayers.

Also, from our “Democrats Love Illegal Aliens” Desk: Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton may have committed a felony by smuggling in an illegal alien to be his guest at the SOTU address. He was on the floor of Congress for most of the speech, but after ICE identified him in an X post, he left and Moulton had his chief of staff hide him in his office to shield him from police. Or as that’s known when someone who’s not a Democrat Congress member does it, harboring an illegal alien, the same felony that Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan was convicted of.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court and sided with the state of Louisiana, allowing enforcement of a state law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in school classrooms. The court ruled that the Ten Commandments are both religiously and historically significant, and the “dual character forecloses any categorical rule against their display on public property.”

Of course, the plaintiffs could appeal to the Supreme Court, but we don’t like their chances, considering the friezes on the SCOTUS building include two tablets representing the Ten Commandments, precisely because of their historic significance to the law.

It’s a very welcome pushback against efforts to scrub every particle of America’s Judeo-Christian heritage from schools by citing the “separation of church and state clause” that doesn’t actually exist in the Constitution. It’s not an establishment of a state religion to teach kids basic facts of their culture that came from the Bible. If you don’t, they could turn out historically illiterate, like Gavin Newsom. Graduating high school without knowing what the Ten Commandments are would be getting an art history degree without having ever seen any religious-inspired art. Way to make an art history degree even more worthless!

If you watched Tucker Carlson’s interview with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, you heard Carlson make a lot of claims that were shot down expertly by Amb. Huckabee, and some that Huckabee couldn’t answer because they were rubbish (Carlson has already apologized for one; a slanderous accusation against Israel’s President that he got from a fake, AI-generated Internet meme.

But for those who’d like a good road map to all the nonsense spewed, here’s Scott Pinsker at PJ Media, correcting Carlson’s claims about the numbers of Christians in Israel and Qatar.

Dr. Alan Joseph Bauer, who lives in Jerusalem, has an excellent piece focusing on Carlson’s bizarre Biblical inaccuracies and the way Huckabee exposed them. He should have known better than to try to question Mike Huckabee’s knowledge of the Bible and Israel’s history.

And speaking of people who try to twist religious texts for political purposes, by now, everyone has seen (multiple times) Zohran Mamdani’s speech in which he explains how caring his faith of Islam (or as he pronounces it, “Eees-lamb”) is. As Ed Brodow at PJ Media writes, “He recounts the story of Mohammad’s flight from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD, known as the hijrah,” and uses it as a parable about how Islam teaches us to welcome migrants. It accomplishes his goal of making Islam sound welcoming to other cultures while assuring New Yorkers that they have nothing to fear from his plans to import as many Muslim immigrants as possible.

But as Brodow writes, he left out the rest of the story:

“When Muhammad arrived in Medina, he demanded that the local inhabitants convert to Islam. They refused, so he massacred three Jewish tribes. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, were beheaded. He went on to do the same to the rest of Arabia. ‘It was a very shameful and bloody episode in our history,’ said Egyptian writer Dalia Ziada.”

So it wasn’t a nice little story about welcoming a wandering stranger, it was a story about someone invading and conquering. Good to know. We’d say that it reminds us of the story of the Trojan Horse, but we’ve already made that comparison with Mamdani many times already.

Leave a comment

Since Democrats in the US media keep telling us that Trump is crushing free speech, it seems odd that after he basically took control of Venezuela, free speech is suddenly bursting out there, and Venezuelan media people are using it to wave American flags and cover Trump’s State of the Union Address.

In short, maybe Jimmy Kimmel and Steven Colbert weren’t censored by Trump; maybe they just got taken off the air because they stink at what they do.

We Suspect This Is Sarcasm: Great blog piece about how Biden and other Democrats were trying to force the US to give up fossil fuels and become “net zero” on carbon emissions, and the leftwing media were all in on it. Now, Trump’s oil embargo has helped Cuba to become the first nation to achieve net zero, and outlets like the New York Times aren’t celebrating. In fact, they’re attacking Trump for forcing Cuba to give up burning fossil fuels. Man, you just can’t please these people! If it’s so harmful to Cuba, then why did they demand it for America? Oh wait...

There’s an old saying: “Never believe your own bull (BLEEP.)” If Democrats are shell-shocked at the public depantsing that Trump gave them Tuesday night, it’s because they made that cardinal mistake. For years, they’ve cocooned themselves in ideological bubbles, telling each other that Trump is stupid, incompetent, a fascist, and senile (funny how they can only spot that affliction in people who DON’T have it), until they believed it with all their hearts and couldn’t imagine that anyone would see him any differently. That’s why they rush to attack anyone who deviates from their approved narratives, such as Nicki Minaj.

But the bubble is popping, the narrative is crumbling, and last night, Trump took a wrecking ball to it. Maybe this could be a good thing in the long run for the Dems if they can finally shake off their delusions and start to see the truth. But are they so TDS-riddled that it’s impossible for them to see clearly again?

Here are a couple of excellent comments/stories that the Dems should read and think about. Maybe they will shine a little light into the dark corners of their minds and force them to confront the possibility that they’ve been wrong about Trump and he really does know exactly what he’s doing.

Don Lemon may think that he will wiggle out of criminal accountability for accompanying anti-ICE protesters who stormed a church, but he forgot that there is also civil liability. Does the name O.J. Simpson ring a bell?

Hopeful Sign: Forty House Republicans have formed a “Sharia-Free America Caucus,” to focus attention on the Islamization of America and attempts to create communities that enforce Sharia law instead of American laws.

Anyone who thinks this isn’t necessary should check out this video of Muslims filling Times Square, chanting “Allahu Akbar” and declaring that they have taken over New York City.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.