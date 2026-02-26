The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Ottway's avatar
Richard Ottway
2h

This is another glaring example of the lack of proper teaching and instruction in our school system that negates,or completely ignores tru history, both civil and biblical.

We've got to get back to basics and get rid of the woke idealogy in our education system.

Reply
Share
Debra Welch-Marks's avatar
Debra Welch-Marks
2h

Thank you for standing up for truth and justice. Tucker needs to employ better people to get the information straight!😂😂😂😂 I really do not watch him anymore!

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture