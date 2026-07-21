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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The common thread is institutional surrender. Iran tests American resolve because it learned that appeasement buys time. Anti-ICE radicals attack federal buildings because elite culture treats border enforcement as a crime and left-wing rage as understandable. Democrats like Elizabeth Warren endorse candidates backed by the socialist wing because power matters more than protecting the country from Red-Green extremism. Even Bill Maher and Van Jones can see the communist drift. The question is whether the ruling-class machine will admit it before the damage becomes irreversible. America needs clarity: defend troops, enforce borders, punish political violence, reject socialism, and stop pretending radicals are just passionate reformers.

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Patrick J Green's avatar
Patrick J Green
2h

Anybody who reads and believes what the Bible has to say about Iran (Persia) would know that there mind set will never be changed. They will continue being the thorn in the side of the world until the final battle

The very best that can be done is to deny them WMDs

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