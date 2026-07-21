Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

Daily Bible Verse

Praise be to God and Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God. 2 Corinthians 1:3-4

In the latest developments in the Iran situation: Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a statement that “The reality is that today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war” with the US and “We must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this resistance.”

Those consequences include a 10th consecutive day of US military strikes on Iranian military targets, partly in retaliation for the killing of two US Army soldiers in an attack on a US base in Jordan.

The Department of War revealed that nearly 100 US troops had suffered injuries in Iranian attacks, mostly mild concussions, but that since July 7th, 96 percent of them had returned to active duty. The DOW also blasted the New York Times for “baseless and malicious allegations” that they were hiding injury numbers. Spokesman Sean Parnell said those numbers are regularly updated and made available to the public. He blamed these “outright lies” on “partisan hacks at the New York Times who are desperate to smear America’s military and its leadership.”

Another consequence of Iran’s flurry of attacks on neighboring countries and its killing of US soldiers is that regime change might be back on the table. The Financial Times claims that “elements of the Trump administration are once again flirting with Plan A,” which is arming the Iranian populace (which has been disarmed by the government) and encouraging an uprising. A previous attempt was halted after Kurdish groups that were supposed to pass the weapons out to Iranians reportedly kept them for themselves. But the Times claims this idea or a rejected Israeli idea to arm anti-Tehron Kurdish groups, might be back on the agenda.

Of course, this also stirred up opposition from Democrats and even some Republicans, who are pressuring Trump to go back to the original goal of destroying Iran’s nuclear program, declare victory and don’t get involved in a regime change ground war in the Middle East that will cause a lot of American casualties.

Hugh Hewitt has some more background on the toll of this conflict so far on both sides and some sobering thoughts about how and when it might end.

Yesterday, we reported breaking news of an incendiary device going off outside a federal building in New York City. We now have full details on that attack.

The FBI announced that it had arrested Andrew Arrabaca, 43, for the attack on the building that houses various agencies including the FBI and ICE. They say he poured gasoline on the employee entrance and ignited it with a lighter and fireworks, then screamed anti-ICE obscenities at the building. He also allegedly had six indendiary devices, two axes, a hammer, a machete, three knives and a pellet gun, from which he fired 5 to 7 pellets at the building.

Officials said the suspect is a US Army veteran who apparently became radicalized to the far-left, hated ICE and America, and arrived with “bad intent” to injure and harm people. Ironically, the only person injured by his stunt was an immigrant there for a hearing who was carrying an anti-ICE sign.

While some leftist media outlets are trying to downplay the attack because of its incompetence and smallness, others warned that this kind of political violence from the left is becoming normalized, and the next attack may be much worse. Need we remind you of the Oklahoma City bomber? That was accomplished with fertilizer, and these anti-ICE radicals have no shortage of that.

We have no doubt that these sick, violent people are capable of that much hatred and destruction. They just haven’t done it yet.

Once again proving just how far establishment Democrats will go in bending the knee to the radicals, communists and anti-Semites who are infiltrating and taking over their party, Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed AOC- and Bernie Sanders-backed Muslim Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic Senate primary. Warren said, “He is the fighter Michigan needs in the Senate,” the “only candidate in this race who can build the grassroots movement needed to win in November for money in your pocket to get money out of politics and deliver Medicare for all.” We apologize if reading something that stupid cost you a few I.Q. points.

But the real point isn’t how awful El-Sayed is (and he is: endorsed by socialists, supports Hamas, calls Israel terrorists and the American political system a “disease,” and buddies up to a communist “influencer” most recently seen denouncing America and the Democratic Party while dressed like Chairman Mao.)

The point is that the race has another choice, Rep. Haley Stevens, who is a far-left “progressive” herself, but not an outright socialist radical – yet Warren picked him. As an establishment Democrat, she thought he would be most likely to win, so picking power over protecting America, she chose the form of her own party’s destructor.

Unfortunately, too many young voters are falling for the same lies socialists always tell to get into office before they begin destroying economies, consolidating power and oppressing the people. You’d think Warren would be old enough to know better – but then, she also seems to have learned absolutely nothing from destroying Spirit Airlines and all its employees and stockholders and is still running her mouth as if there might be a brain behind it somewhere.

On the plus side, many long-time liberals are finally starting to wake up with alarm to their party’s leaders capitulating to a takeover by obviously insane, America-hating communist radicals. Two examples both made news on Tuesday:

Comic and talk host Bill Maher told an interviewer: “I’m not living in communist America...I’ve read the quotes from the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) platform, from their own mouths. Don’t tell me I’m not seeing what I am seeing! And DSA, again, they say things like, you know, takeover of key industries, government. That’s communism.” Maher said if that and abolishing the police and prisons are the “level of nutty” that the Democrats embrace, he could see himself voting for J.D. Vance in 2028.

CNN commentator and Democrat Van Jones is another longtime “progressive,” but the old school type who disagrees agreeably, and is even a good friend and brother in Christ to Amb. Huckabee. But he said that these DSA people are “FAR outside (the Party’s) ideals. Supporting Hamas is not progressive. ‘No police, no prisons, no borders’ is not progressive. Celebrating the murder of Israeli civilians is not progressive. These ideas are REGRESSIVE.”

He also made a comment involving what they’re doing in the punch bowl that we won’t quote here, but you can read it at this link.

Jones is absolutely right about socialism being regressive. It’s a toxic system that’s been a tragic failure everywhere it’s been imposed for over a century, but idiots just keep trying it. As an indicator of how stupid or dishonest (take your pick) Warren is, she hailed El-Sayed as representing “the future” of her party. No, he and his ilk represent the absolute worst ideas of the past, which young people no longer learn in history because they’re too busy being taught to hate their own nation and culture.

When even some of the staunchest liberals are denouncing the dangerous lunacy of the radical socialist/communist/America haters invading their party, you have to wonder just how desperate to cling to power party leaders like Warren are if they’ll endorse these predators just so they can become the last ones eaten.

Just last week, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, was sworn in to replace him. She’s already decided that she doesn’t want to be just a placeholder until his term expires in January. Monday, she announced that she intends to run for a full Senate term in November.

In her first interview since her brother’s death, Graham told Sean Hannity, “He’s worked so hard for so long. I can’t just let that die. I’ve got to step in and carry on his legacy. I know he cared about the people of South Carolina so deeply. He worked so hard for them. And I feel like I can do that, too. He taught me well.”

One difference of philosophy: While Lindsey focused on national security and foreign policy issues like the Russia-Ukraine war, Darline says she will focus more on kitchen table issues that affect everyday South Carolinians, like grocery and gas prices.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin was most recently heard decrying how seeing too many American flags makes her feel unsafe. Maybe she should have been more concerned about “No trespassing” signs.

Hostin might love to attack others for their “privilege,” but when her son was stopped by police for trespassing in a clearly-marked “No Trespassing” area of a New Rochelle, New York, Metro North railroad station, she was captured on video trying to argue the cops out of it by using her famous name. She told them, “My name is Sunny Hostin, and I’m one of the co-hosts of ‘The View’ and I’m a former federal prosecutor...That’s my son. He’s a Harvard graduate. He doesn’t have a criminal record. He’s not a kid who’s ever in trouble. It’s an innocent mistake.”

She also tried to argue them out of giving him a ticket, but they explained that they couldn’t do that because the whole incident was on camera, and that the fact that he cooperated and had a clean record was the only reason he just got a ticket instead of being arrested.

This not only points up the hypocrisy of the fake egalitarian liberal hosts of “The View,” it also proves what we’ve suspected for a while: today’s Harvard graduates can’t read.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.