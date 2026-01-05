While we were enjoying our vacation last week, New York City voters were getting a chilling glimpse into the future that they stupidly voted for. For months, the media poo-pooed President Trump’s claims that Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was a communist, insisting that a “Democratic socialist” is, like, totally different from a real socialist-socialist. Well, Mamdani’s inauguration blew away that hooey, as he brought in AOC and Bernie Sanders to help him make it abundantly clear that he’s going to govern as a full-blown Soviet-style socialist.

He even delivered what is being described as one of the most chilling lines ever uttered by an elected official in the US:

“We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

Never mind that America was built on rugged individualism; just how big a nincompoop do you have to be to look at the tragic record of socialist nations over the past century and still swoon over the “warmth of collectivism”? Yes, nothing gives us a warmer feeling than the thought of a committee of government socialists making important decisions affecting our lives. As is often pointed out, this is why socialist countries have to build walls to keep people in, not keep people out. It’s also why we’ve been telling you for years that a “Democratic socialist” is just a socialist with the word “Democratic” pasted on the front to fool stupid people.

Mamdani, a privileged red diaper baby who’s never held a real job in his life and so can afford to believe in socialist utopian nonsense, is about to discover just how badly those notions crash in real life. Ironically, the crowd that turned out to celebrate his inauguration were disappointed and complained that they expected a block party with food and music. Instead, they were penned into restricted areas with no food and no bathrooms. So they came expecting a party with free stuff and instead they got a lecture on the wonders of socialism from an arrogant bearded jerk while having to go without food or toilet paper?

Congratulations, New Yorkers: You voted for socialism, and you started getting it from day one!

P.S. Comrade Zohran Mamdani, also condemned the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as illegal and outrageous, conveniently forgetting that he vowed to arrest legitimately-elected Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to New York, based on a bogus indictment from the International Criminal Court whose authority the US doesn’t even recognize.