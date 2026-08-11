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Gerald E Connally's avatar
Gerald E Connally
3h

The one place I have a modicum of sympathy for the positions of the SDA is that the Senate as we know it today needs to be smacked down hard. There are many excellent books about what it was supposed to be and do, a number of which heavily quote the intent of the founders as expressed at the ratification conventions. But it has become a captive of professional career self interested and largely morally bankrupt political hacks. And the older they get, the more they rely for “wisdom” and professional staffers for substance, PR consultants to stay in office, and serving major donors. As it operates today, it is detrimental to the interests of those who elect the members. At a minimum term limits are mandatory and transparency a must.

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DBB's avatar
DBB
2h

One of the most predictable tropes... "And then they get elected and push to do exactly the things they always said they would do. They really do think voters are suckers."

Well, unfortunately, there are a lot of suckers out there or we wouldn't see these lunatics continue to be elected. It scares me to think what this country will be like in 10 years (maybe sooner) if people don't start waking up and seeing the threat that is right in front of them.

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