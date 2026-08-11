In today’s newsletter, we examine Todd Blanche’s narrow confirmation as Attorney General and the continuing tensions between President Trump and Senate Republicans over his administration’s nominees and appointments. Across America, we look at the efforts of progressive candidates to distance themselves from their previous positions as they seek higher office, along with the latest controversies surrounding the WNBA and transgender athletes. We also report on former President Joe Biden’s worsening battle with prostate cancer. Finally, we examine a push by 13 states to eliminate Biden-era climate disclosure rules that they argue would impose billions of dollars in costs on American businesses.

Reading time: 8 minutes

Daily Bible Verse

That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world he knew him not.

John 1:9-10

In Washington

Early Saturday morning, President Trump’s Attorney General pick, Todd Blanche, was finally confirmed by the Senate. The vote was 50-49, with Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy deciding to back Blanche and (of course) Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski opposed.

As to why so many Republican Senators think it’s their job to micromanage the President’s executive branch hires when many of them rubberstamped terrible picks by Obama and Biden, we cannot say (the Senate confirmed the odious Merrick Garland as Attorney General by a 70-30 vote.)

But Blanche’s narrow confirmation only after getting major concessions is the last win this “Republican” Senate will give Trump for a while. Majority Leader John Thune adjourned for the August recess, but made sure daily “pro forma sessions” will be held to prevent Trump from making recess appointments to fill some of the many empty offices that Democrats have been blocking for nearly two years. Normally, Senates only do this when someone of the opposing party is in the White House, but Senate Republicans seem to think that they are the opposing party to Trump. Tim O’Brien at PJ Media has more.

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Across America

Embattled Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller will remain on the November ballot after Monday’s deadline passed for the GOP to replace him as its nominee. Miller’s ex-wife, Emily Moreno, has accused him in court filings of abusing her and their young daughter—allegations Miller emphatically denies—and the House Ethics Committee is investigating whether he engaged in domestic violence, abuse or illegal drug use. Both of Ohio’s Republican senators, Bernie Moreno, Emily’s father, and Jon Husted, have called on Miller to step aside. Now voters will decide the political issue while the House Ethics Committee continues it’s investigation.

One of the most predictable tropes of the modern political season is that some socialist/communist/ultra leftist wins a Democrat nomination and immediately denies that they actually believe all the insane things they’ve been saying for their entire lives. Cue the media to rush in and defend them and attack Republicans for being so silly and gauche as to bring up all those inconvenient quotes, as if they still believe that stuff, or EVER did! And then they get elected and push to do exactly the things they always said they would do. They really do think voters are suckers.

Here’s one example from Pennsylvania, but there are many more, like the Wisconsin candidate for Governor who wanted to ban Thanksgiving but now claims it’s her favorite holiday.

And the Dems’ nominee for Senate in Michigan also likes to do a little sidestep and nimbly dance away from his previous noxious comments and associations.

But to see the guiding light they’re following, look no further than the first DSA candidate to sneak into the House via the Dem primaries, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s eyeing a presidential run so she needs to sweep a LOT of inconvenient radical socialist rhetoric under the rug. That process began Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” where she attempted to brush off her socialist/anti-police/pro-illegal alien past by laughing that “Woke 1 was crazy.”

AOC wants you to see all that jaw-dropping insanity she spewed as just a relic of the lockdown era, a crazy time, man, when we were all a little freaked out, so no biggie, right? She said the rhetoric of that time “is not rhetoric that we would use today.” Two problems with that:

1. The rhetoric she uses today is just as bad if not worse.

2. AOC is looking back at 2020 as if it was a far-away era when she was young and understandably foolish. She’s 36 now. Pardon us for expecting too much of our politicians, but we’d prefer a President who has enough common sense to have realized that wokeism and socialism were crazy, toxic garbage well before he or she turned 30.

The WNBA may be on the verge of literally wokifying itself to death. A league created to give women basketball players a place to compete became so in thrall to the radical trans agenda that it can no longer even admit what a “woman” is, or that there’s any difference between men and women. And that adamant refusal to concede reality may be about to become the league’s undoing.

Because so many players and owners insist on endorsing the mass delusion that “trans” women are the same as biological women, and punishing anyone who points out the obvious – that men and women are different – someone’s finally starting to call their bluff.

First, former NBA star Enes Kanter declared that he – oh, sorry: “she” -- was a “WNBA prospect.” Then, former NBA player Royce White also announced that he’s “transgender” and will be declaring for the 2027 WNBA draft, since all it takes to be a woman these days is to say you’re one. White said, “I identify as sometimes identifying as a woman for purposes of basketball, professional basketball,” adding that he thinks he would be “unstoppable” and his “wig is in the mail.”

By the time the WNBA draft rolls around, who knows how many former NBA players/”former” males will have declared that “Man, they feel like a woman” and they’re trying out, too. Easily enough to fill the entire “all-trans” expansion team that Clay Travis wants to start.

This is both hilarious and incredibly satisfying because it leaves the arrogant, virtue-signaling WNBA officials only two alternatives: Either keep playing along with the politically-correct nonsense that men and women players are the same as male players mow down the few remaining females like weeds...or admit that they’ve been knowingly mouthing ridiculous false propaganda all this time while attacking anyone who dared speak the truth. Neither one is ideal, but at least the latter would be the truth and it would restrict the WNBA to actual women, which was supposed to be the point in the first place, hence that “W” in the name.

Oh, wait, stop the presses! The WNBA is going to hold a meeting to try to decide what the “W” in their own name stands for! We vote for “Wackadoodle.”

Hunter Biden revealed that his father, former President Joe Biden’s, stage 4 prostate cancer has spread “into his bones and further” in his body “making it very painful and debilitating...it’s really sad to watch.”

We are not among those these days who revel in the human sufferings of political opponents, so we will ask you to join us in remembering him in our prayers. But as Matt Vespa at Townhall.com points out at the link, Biden had the best doctors on Earth monitoring him, and prostate cancer is one of the chief things that men of his age are tested for. It defies belief that if he had this disease and it was that advanced, that nobody would have known about it well before he started running for reelection.

Add this to the cover-up of his cognitive decline, and it becomes even more obvious that the people around him were cynically lying to the American public – and possibly even to Biden himself – about his ability to serve another four years, and that they were just trying to get him past the election before they replaced him. This only intensifies the previous cover-up and makes it all the more important to find out who was behind this conspiracy to trick voters into letting a group of unelected White House aides install a President in the White House.

Thirteen states have sent a letter to the Trump Administration, calling on the SEC to rescind the 2024 Biden climate disclosure rules. As Ben Smith reports at PJ Media, the rules would require all public companies to “provide detailed disclosures involving greenhouse gas emissions, climate-related risks, severe weather events, and their internal efforts to manage those risks. Companies would have been forced to build out new compliance systems for information that, in many cases, had little to do with their actual financial performance.”

The states say these rules would cost companies a staggering $4.9 billion a year over the next 10 years, and it’s a “dramatic overreach” of government power that tries to turn securities law into a forced backdoor climate change program. They want all of it killed and not replaced with a watered-down version that will be nearly as costly and intrusive.

It’s also a perfect illustration of the hubris of liberal politicians, thinking that they can not only control the weather, but they can abuse government power to strongarm private companies into taking on the cost of controlling the weather for them. They’d be better off signing a deal with Elon Musk to create a weather machine.

Speaking of “climate change,” these rules are a leftover from the era of just a few years ago when the Democrats were trying to convince us that the climate was an existential threat. They managed to terrify a lot of school children with this propaganda, but voters ranked it so low on their priorities list that most Democrats have given up on using it as a major campaign issue. And here are just a few stories to illustrate why…

The Spokane wildfires they blamed on climate change? Like the ones in California, they were actually caused by arson.

Despite claims by European bureaucrats of the skyrocketing costs of increasing weather-related crises, an analysis of the data found that if you factor in economic growth, the cost of weather-related events has remained flat since 1990.

And the Corcordia Station in Antarctica recently recorded a temperature of -119.4 degrees F., the lowest temperature reading anywhere on Earth in 14 years.

If the Democrats want to worry about a real existential climate threat, then they should deal with the climate of socialism that’s taking over their party.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.