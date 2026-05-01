By Kenneth Allard

Wasn’t it wonderful watching how the “No Kings” crowd in Congress showed they could play nicely while being addressed by…well the King himself? Given their usual shenanigans on great occasions – bizarre costumes, profane signs and Congressman Al Gereen’s strange antics – there was some reason for concern as King Charles addressed a joint session of Congress to honor America’s 250th birthday. Instead, his audience unexpectedly proved worthy of the event: applauding at the right moments, laughing at the King’s under-stated humor and in general acting as courteous hosts, honoring the visit by one of our most stalwart allies. The unusual atmosphere of good will and mutual respect even seemed to underline the king’s address, which singled out our Founding Fathers as men who had overcome the greatest social, political and economic obstacles to transform their once dubious Revolution into a triumph for the ages.

But instead of pondering such weighty thoughts, the royal visitors had barely left town before our political elites got back to business as usual, all pretenses of good will vanishing. On Wednesday just as soon as the hearing rooms re-opened Secretary of War Hegseth had barely begun his testimony to the House Armed Services Committee before facing multiple denunciations by Democrats. Their orchestrated talking points: “the Pentagon’s hefty 1.5 trillion budget request” and the potential “quagmire” represented by the war with Iran (barely two months old). “Secretary Hegseth, you have been lying to the American public about this war from day one and so has the president,” said Rep. John Garamendi of California. Mr. Hegseth replied, “Who are you cheering for here? Your hatred for President Trump blinds you” to the success of the war.

After such vigorous responses, a trap clearly awaited Secretary Hegseth on Thursday morning before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Awaiting him was Senator Jack Reed, the committee’s ranking Democrat: He criticized Hegseth’s “intense interest in Christianity, in nationalism and in not recognizing the talents of women and nonwhite gentlemen” (including those recently fired from their jobs.) The Secretary replied, “I don’t know what you’re insinuating, senator, but I am not ashamed of my faith in Jesus Christ,” Asked about toleration, “Hegseth answered that he’s “a believer” and that the Pentagon allows for many faiths.” But then, in a remarkably clumsy statement likely to raise conservative eyebrows, Senator Reed concluded, “I’m sorry Mr. Secretary, but … stressing the need for more Christianity in the military forces doesn’t seem like a neutral position on which you tolerate and accept all religions.” Mr. Hegseth had previously argued that the “only metric is merit”, drawing a sharp contrast with the “social engineering and gender” promotion of the Biden administration.

So much for the drivel that reigns today in the halls of Congress, where I once had the honor of serving as a very junior staffer. That said: When addressing the life-or-death issues of war and peace, place me among those arguing for strong and vigorous debate before the nation commits itself to spending blood and treasure on foreign adventures that seldom turn out as we hope. Please number me also among those arguing that, come what may, we need to stop raising our defense manpower needs by simply sending Other Peoples’ Kids, my deliberately pejorative title for the 0.5% of American youth who today condescend to wear the uniform. Now does it sound as if our Congress – only partly vested with the responsibility of declaring war - is remotely capable of carrying out its duty while conducting itself as outlined above? Nope, I don’t think so either!

Making the matter even more urgent for me is something personal which involves a man for whom I once had great respect. The same Senator Jack Reed referred to above is a man with whom I had the pleasure of teaching on the faculty at West Point. I remember him as a talented and often humorous colleague, particularly when discussing Washington’s famous foibles. We last served together as majors but there was simply nothing to indicate that his persona as a senator would require the thoroughly ignoble perfidy he uttered today. Having made my own mistakes, I respectfully urge him to reconsider; but if not, then he can damned well tender his resignation.

I also remember the vistas of General Washington, praying in the snow at Valley Forge, now mounted in eternal triumph on the Plain at West Point, and with the Cadet Chapel towering over his shoulders. And I wonder how the belief systems in our beloved country got so completely out-of-hand.

Colonel Ken Allard is a former West Point professor, Dean of the National War College and NBC News military analyst.