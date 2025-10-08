WELCOME NEWSBREAK READERS: Sign up for our paid newsletter subscription today at 20% off. Offer valid through midnight: https://huckabeepost.substack.com/newsbreak

Good morning. Today’s morning edition covers the government shutdown, President Trump is pushing for a Gaza peace deal, the Chicago crime crackdown and a combative Senate hearing.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The partial government shutdown continues, as Senate Democrats still refuse to vote for a continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels. Meanwhile, Republicans are taking advantage of the Democrats’ tantrum. Tuesday night, Senate Republicans were able to confirm a huge batch of 107 Trump nominees for various positions whom the Democrats had been blocking.

And there’s still the possibility of mass permanent cuts in government staff, but some conservatives are getting concerned about the lack of action on that front. Trump told his staff over two weeks ago to prepare for permanent cuts of tens of thousands of federal employees if there’s a shutdown, which many saw as a golden opportunity to reduce the bloated government. But now that the shutdown is on, Trump is just talking about denying certain federal workers back pay for the time they were on furlough.

We’re not big city lawyers or something, but it seems to us that there’s a heap of difference between “permanent staff cuts” and “no back pay for that time when you weren’t doing any work.”

INTERNATIONAL

Tuesday, commemorations were held around the world of the second anniversary of Hamas’ barbaric October 7th attack on Israel. President Trump is putting heavy pressure on Hamas to agree to his peace plan and release all hostages. And the last remaining Democrat with any sense, John Fetterman, released a statement saying he is “deeply proud to stand with Israel” and calling for the free world to demand that Hamas agree to Trump’s peace plan and release its hostages.

But as an illustration of just how far off the deep end the rest of his party has fallen, New York “Democratic socialist” mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani released an October 7th statement that allocated a few perfunctory sentences to the attack on Israel and the majority of its space to falsely accusing Israel of occupation, apartheid and genocide of the Palestinians. If you thought you were disgusted by this smarmy, red diaper baby before, then you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

It’s worth visiting his X account for the original posting of this repulsive blood libel, just to read some of the replies, which pull no punches.

The statement was so sickening that one Republican Congress member called for stripping Mamdani of his citizenship and deporting him back to Uganda, where he was born.

The combined population of the Five Boroughs of New York City is over 19 million people. Seriously, New Yorkers, out of 19 million+ people, can you not find ANYONE better than this to be your mayor?

RELATED: Mamdani’s campaign has given over $33,000 to the Democratic Socialists of America to help them elect fellow travelers to other city offices, so they can seize state power. You’d think that if New Yorkers knew anything, it would be that once you allow a rat infestation, it’s impossible to get rid of them.

CHICAGO CRIME CRACKDOWN

Ballistic: On Tuesday, 200 Texas National Guard troops arrived in Chicago to protect federal personnel and property from violent anti-ICE protesters, and Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are predictably going ballistic over it.

Johnson called the deployment “illegal, unconstitutional, dangerous and wrong,” which would also be a good description of the “ICE-free zones” he just imposed in violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause that places federal law above state and local laws. He’s also talked about arresting anyone who violates it, which is absurd in practical terms. Even if local police could arrest 200 National Guard troops, they’ve made it pretty clear that they have no intention of even trying it. But it did inspire commentators to marvel that Johnson has finally found someone in Chicago that he’s actually s in favor of arresting.

Meanwhile, President Trump said he thinks Pritzker and Johnson should be arrested for failing to protect ICE agents from violent leftist protesters.

Pritzker accused ICE of racial profiling and targeting black and brown people. When asked about that on CNN, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called it a “dumb question,” and said, “Black people in Chicago are thrilled that we are getting the illegal aliens out of the community who are stealing their housing, jobs, and resources.” Indeed, many black Chicago residents have spoken out at city meetings and posted videos online, begging the White House to send the National Guard to stop the crime in their neighborhoods, which includes over 1500 shootings so far this year under Johnson.

The DHS released a list debunking what they called Pritzker’s “smorgasbord of lies” (is that a fat joke?) about ICE agents. Among them, the claim that the officers are indiscriminately ransacking homes and arresting US citizens. DHS said ICE does not arrest US citizens, and the arrests are targeted against illegal aliens with removal orders, including violent criminals and Tren de Aragua gang members. There are more claims and responses at this link (we told you it was a smorgasbord.)

A DHS spokeswoman also said that contrary to Pritzker’s claims, Trump’s Guard deployment is neither unconstitutional nor an invasion: “President Trump has the authority under the Constitution to deploy troops, wherever they’re stationed, to defend federal facilities from attacks. Whether it’s the ICE facility in Broadview or the courthouse in Portland, we will defend federal property wherever they are under siege.”

And let’s not forget the latest Pritzker’s Fable.

We suspect that Johnson and Pritzker’s biggest concern isn’t that ICE will make Chicago into a “war zone,” but that they will end it seeming like a war zone, and voters will start asking inconvenient questions, like, “If that’s all it took to make this place safe, then why did you wave in all those illegal alien criminals and let them run amok for so long?” Then they’ll have to explain that they were kind of counting on those illegal alien criminals voting for them eventually. They would need that, considering Johnson’s approval rating in recent polls was hovering around 6 percent, slightly lower than the approval rating of irritable bowel syndrome.

RELATED: In a subscriber-only column at Redstate.com, Brandon Morse points out that if you visit the ICE.gov website, you can find stats on the people who’ve been deported that disprove the claim that ICE is racist and targeting black and brown people.

For those who can’t access it, his point is that while the majority of deportees are from Mexico and Central America (which you would expect, since they’re so close by), in 2024-25, ICE also removed 379 Russians, 548 Chinese, 607 Romanians, 126 UK citizens, and 136 Canadians, among other races and nationalities.

INVESTIGATIONS

Combative Senate Judiciary hearing includes GOP senators surveilled under “Arctic Frost”

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at which Attorney General Pam Bondi spoke Tuesday has been described by some longtime observers as the most contentious they have ever witnessed.

Perhaps this was in part because some of the senators in the hearing, including Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, were the very ones on the Biden DOJ’s list for phone call monitoring under “Arctic Frost.” But Attorney General Pam Bondi, under questioning, particularly by the slimy Adam Schiff, senator from California (condolences, CA), stood up magnificently to all attackers.

As Bondi said in her opening statement, “Operation Arctic Frost was an unconstitutional, undemocratic abuse of power. During Arctic Frost, the FBI also placed 92 [Republican-linked] individuals and Republican groups, such as Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point, on their list. This is the kind of conduct that shattered the American people’s faith in our government. We are ENDING this weaponization.”

Yet even after what we’ve learned about the “Justice” Department’s relentless weaponization under Biden, Democrats are actually arguing it’s the Republicans who have weaponized the DOJ. Yes, that is crazy. What does that tell you about the Democrats? (As PJ Media’s Stephen Green observed, “Remember, double standards are the best standards because you get twice as many of them.)

Even so, on Tuesday, even Democrat Sen. Chris Coons had to say that “just on the surface of it, [this] would strike me as a significant invasion of the right of senators to conduct their jobs, so this is something I think needs urgent follow-up.” This is hitting them where they live.

Still, as FOX News reported Tuesday night, Democrats are insisting it’s the Republicans who are weaponizing the government. Once again, Dems want to have it both ways. They’re trying to use specious allegations of bribery to take out “Border Czar” Tom Homan as an example. (Homan was then a private contractor offered a contract, not a bribe, and the DOJ already investigated and found no evidence of any wrongdoing.)

But notice how craftily California Sen. (sigh) Adam Schiff worded this question during the hearing: “If video or audiotape exists of Mr. Homan taking $50,000 in bribe money from the FBI” (an Internet-spawned rumor), “will you support a request by this committee to provide that tape or tapes to the committee, yes or no?”

Read the Full Story→

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

14 In righteousness shalt thou be established: thou shalt be far from oppression; for thou shalt not fear: and from terror; for it shall not come near thee.

Isaiah 54:14 KJV