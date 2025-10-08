The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at which Attorney General Pam Bondi spoke Tuesday has been described by some longtime observers as the most contentious they have ever witnessed.

Perhaps this was in part because some of the senators in the hearing, including Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, were the very ones on the Biden DOJ’s list for phone call monitoring under “Arctic Frost.” But Attorney General Pam Bondi, under questioning, particularly by the slimy Adam Schiff, senator from California (condolences, CA), stood up magnificently to all attackers.

As Bondi said in her opening statement, “Operation Arctic Frost was an unconstitutional, undemocratic abuse of power. During Arctic Frost, the FBI also placed 92 [Republican-linked] individuals and Republican groups, such as Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point, on their list. This is the kind of conduct that shattered the American people’s faith in our government. We are ENDING this weaponization.”

Yet even after what we’ve learned about the “Justice” Department’s relentless weaponization under Biden, Democrats are actually arguing it’s the Republicans who have weaponized the DOJ. Yes, that is crazy. What does that tell you about the Democrats? (As PJ Media’s Stephen Green observed, “Remember, double standards are the best standards because you get twice as many of them.)

Even so, on Tuesday, even Democrat Sen. Chris Coons had to say that “just on the surface of it, [this] would strike me as a significant invasion of the right of senators to conduct their jobs, so this is something I think needs urgent follow-up.” This is hitting them where they live.

Still, as FOX News reported Tuesday night, Democrats are insisting it’s the Republicans who are weaponizing the government. Once again, Dems want to have it both ways. They’re trying to use specious allegations of bribery to take out “Border Czar” Tom Homan as an example. (Homan was then a private contractor offered a contract, not a bribe, and the DOJ already investigated and found no evidence of any wrongdoing.)

But notice how craftily California Sen. (sigh) Adam Schiff worded this question during the hearing: “If video or audiotape exists of Mr. Homan taking $50,000 in bribe money from the FBI” (an Internet-spawned rumor), “will you support a request by this committee to provide that tape or tapes to the committee, yes or no?”

Bondi referred Schiff to FBI Director Kash Patel on that. But note that Schiff didn’t actually SAY in the hearing that there IS such proof, let alone specify what it might be. Instead, he asked a hypothetical: “IF” such evidence exists. Recall that Schiff was the shifty then-congressman who repeatedly claimed from the floor of Congress (where members of Congress can say anything they want and not be sued) that he had evidence Trump had colluded with Russia to win an election. This was a lie; if he’d had evidence of such a crime, he would’ve produced it, and he never did. He’s the king of innuendo (to paraphrase Groucho, integrity goes out the door when Adam Schiff comes innuendo.)

Rep. Schiff was at least censured for his lie about Trump, as Bondi reminded him during the hearing. As Laura Ingraham said Tuesday night on FOX News, “Schiff should be behind bars, the ultimate insurrectionist, a man who tried to subvert Trump’s entire first term, based on lies and smears.”

If you missed Ingraham’s Tuesday show, that would be a good one to catch. Here’s her don’t-miss interview with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who himself was on Jack Smith’s list for phone surveillance, along with another powerhouse from the Judiciary Committee, Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt.

Sean Hannity interviewed FBI Director Patel Tuesday night; be sure and see this, as it really offers assurance that they are on the job. (They talk about how the FBI is addressing crime in general before getting into the abuse of power during “Arctic Frost.”)

In a welcome move, Patel has fired the entire group who had been responsible for what he called “baseless monitoring,” and he says there will be “further consequences.” You’ll want to read this.

And, of course you have to see Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy expound on this subject. (This is turning into a “Hannity” festival, but what the heck, there are all really good interviews.)

One observation from Sen. Kennedy we especially like: “If [Trump had] never announced he was running for President [in 2024], none of this would’ve happened,” in reference to the 91 (!) indictments against Trump.