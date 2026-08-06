In today’s newsletter, we examine what Michigan’s primary elections reveal about the Democratic Party’s ideological direction, from Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate nomination and the controversy that quickly followed to another progressive-backed upset in Detroit. We also look at the political consequences these races could have heading into November, the Senate confirmation of the Trump administration’s new CDC director, and growing debate over ethics, public safety, and constitutional rights. The edition concludes with developments overseas as the United States expands intelligence sharing with Ukraine, along with several noteworthy stories from media and popular culture.

Reading time: 6 minutes

Daily Bible Verse

Then shall ye call upon Me, and ye shall go and pray unto Me, and I will hearken unto you. Jeremiah 29:12

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In Washington

The Senate has confirmed Dr. Erica Schwartz as the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Schwartz, a preventive medicine physician and former chief medical officer of the U.S. Coast Guard, was approved by a 51-44 vote. Of note, Democrat Senator Tim Kaine voted to confirm Schwartz.

Columnist Byron York contemplates the unthinkable: In his latest WASHINGTON EXAMINER column, Byron York argues that while Republicans are widely expected to face a difficult midterm election, losing both the House and the Senate would dramatically reshape the remainder of President Trump’s second term. York contends that a Democratic House would immediately launch aggressive oversight investigations and likely pursue another impeachment effort, while a Democratic Senate could block judicial confirmations—including any potential Supreme Court nominee—and effectively halt much of Trump’s legislative agenda.

Across America

North Carolina Republican Chuck Edwards has ended his reelection campaign after the House Ethics Committee recommended that he be censured for inappropriate conduct toward two young female staff members. According to the ASSOCIATED PRESS, the bipartisan committee found substantial evidence that Edwards repeatedly gave lavish gifts, made personal comments, sent emotional messages, and created a hostile work environment.

Who could have predicted this? Just hours after securing the Michigan Democrat Senate nomination, radical leftist Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign was hit with accusations of accepting over $115,000 from people associated with CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has been designated a terrorist organization by the UAE, Texas and Florida. What are the odds?!

As vote counts continued Wednesday, another even further-left candidate has defeated an establishment leftist Democrat incumbent in Michigan. In Detroit’s deep-blue, heavily black District 13, Rep. Shri Thanedar narrowly lost to black state Rep. Donavan McKinney, who was backed by Bernie Sanders and the “Squad.”

This was a rare case in which few Democrats or Republicans will miss the incumbent. Thanedar is a showboating publicity hound who once filed seven articles of impeachment against Trump in one day. But McKinney ran on a toxic platform of “sentencing reform” and ending cash bail (“Release the criminals!”) and military aid to Israel, more aid to Gaza (i.e., money for Hamas to steal), and backing Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. So it was like choosing between the gas chamber and the electric chair.

One interesting side note illustrates the mindset of the modern Democrats perfectly: Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee told Politico, “It’s not just about having Black representation, but that is a part of what appropriate representation looks for. You have a majority-Black district, and I think that there is certainly an appetite to see that again, or to at least make sure that a Black candidate has the opportunity to present themselves.”

Translation: Representatives should be chosen based on the color of their skin, not their values, policies or the content of their character. There’s a word for that that begins with “R;” we’ll think of it in a minute...

Here We Go Again: Sunday, federal agents detained an armed man who appeared to be scoping out security prep at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in advance of President Trump’s arrival. He was already under investigation for robbery. We don’t usually name people who allegedly try to get famous by harming others because we don’t want to encourage copycats, but we will note his unusual first name: “Jeanine.” We’re still awaiting more information, and an explanation of that is top of our list.

Video of the Day! Thanks to corrupt prosecutors in blue cities, leftists have gotten away with physically assaulting people for so long, they seem to think that it’s part of their First Amendment rights. In Hawaii, Democrat congressional candidate Kirill Basin learned otherwise the hard way.

Video has gone viral of Basin getting into an altercation with some people on the beach. Basin cursed and threatened a woman. A man approached him to try to calm the situation, but Basin shoved him and picked up a beach chair and swung it at him. Bad idea: The man, Kama Homan, bears a striking resemblance to The Rock, and he strikes like him, too. He knocked the chair out of the way and punched Basin in the face, sending him flying backwards and landing unconscious on the sand. We predict that Basin’s launch off the sand will launch a thousand memes.

The hero (seems like a good term) said he felt he should intervene to stop Basin’s tantrum, but “As I got closer and closer, he was just getting more irate and violent.” Yep, sounds like a modern Democrat congressional candidate. Basin is facing felony counts of threatening multiple people and allegedly threatening Homan with a switchblade. Bail was set at $1 million. No wonder “progressives” oppose cash bail.

At least we now have a perfect instructional video on how to deal with violent, threatening leftists. Punch them in the face and then arrest them. Seems obvious in retrospect, doesn’t it?

In a victory for Second Amendment rights, a federal judge in Texas ruled major portions of the National Firearms Act unconstitutional. This ruling would eliminate registration and recordkeeping requirements governing suppressors, short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns because the Constitutional justification for those regulations was a transfer tax that Congress eliminated.

He stayed the ruling for seven days to give plaintiffs time to appeal, but even with activist liberal judges, it’s hard to see how you can argue for continuing regulations whose entire basis for existing has been eliminated by Congress. We bet they’ll give it a good try, though, before it goes all the way to the Supreme Court.

In his NEW YORK TIMES guest essay, David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, argues that the growing legal and political opposition to Paramount’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has less to do with antitrust concerns than with fears about his personal politics and CNN’s future editorial direction. Ellison contends the merger would strengthen competition against larger technology and streaming companies, preserve investment in film and television production, and create a healthier long-term competitor without dominating the entertainment marketplace. He also rejects claims that he intends to steer CNN or CBS News in a partisan direction, pledging instead that both organizations will pursue balanced, fact-based journalism.

APPLE TV’s Ted Lasso returns this week for its long-awaited fourth season, and WASHINGTON POST columnist Monica Hesse argues the show’s greatest strength remains its unwavering optimism in an era defined by cynicism. Hesse writes that the series first became a cultural phenomenon during the uncertainty of 2020 by offering a hopeful vision of kindness, decency, and human connection, and that its revival—now centered on AFC Richmond’s new women’s team—arrives at another moment when many viewers are looking for an antidote to division and negativity. While acknowledging critics who find the show’s earnestness overly sentimental, Hesse contends that Ted Lasso’s belief in people remains both refreshing and surprisingly radical.

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