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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
20h

Fetterman gives Dems a stinging reality check as Mao-praising communists seize the spotlight

The Pennsylvania senator pointed to communist sympathizers, anti-Israel voices and Hasan Piker's influence on Twitch

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fetterman-gives-dems-stinging-reality-check-mao-praising-communists-seize-spotlight

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Randy Roeder's avatar
Randy Roeder
19h

Byron York is right about the consequences of the Republicans losing both the House and the Senate. They would be dire.

But he is wrong about both the House and the Senate going Democrat. (I don't think he is actually predicting this. I believe he is simply saying it would be terrible if it happened.) I respect Byron York's opinions tremendously. But he is a cautious commentator. He is generally very accurate because he does not go out on a limb and he is not a crazy.

We'll keep the Senate. The Democrats will lose Texas, Michigan and Maine. Texas men (and women) are not going to vote for someone who says women are our neighbors with a uterus. And that is just one of his many wokish comments--among hundreds of others. Don't get him started on the gender of God.

Michigan may be a little bit leftish but it will not go with an open Islamo-socialist who loved the Covid lock-down and wants to abolish prisons and defund the police. People won't buy Abdul El-Sayed's "I'm a capitalist" claim - Elizabeth Warren says the same thing. And he barely won the Democratic primary. He will lose the general election in November.

And the Democrats might have won Maine had they stayed with Platner. His replacement is a weak copy.

We're keeping the Senate.

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