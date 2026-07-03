Thank you for reading the Prayer Tree.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving. Colossians 4:2

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Please give us a name to pray for.

Leave a comment

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Praise...my husband's tests 12 weeks post surgery were mostly good. Please pray he continues to recover and a few of the blood tests improve! PTL

Please pray for me that the OA in my knee would be healed, very painful. Thank you!

Request prayers for our breakthrough of the false accusation against R and our financial breakthrough to be able to fulfill our obligations and get him home.

Please pray for Pat, in hospice, that God will call her home peacefully. And for Don, her husband, and Todd, her son, to experience God’s love, comfort and strength at this difficult time.

I was tricked by a car salesman at a dealership in Michigan. Please pray this gets settled. It’s over a $1000.00. I would rather be the one taken advantage of than be the one that is dishonest. But I’m praying the credit card company will take care of the dishonesty. Please mention my name in prayer. Bobby. Thank you

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. This gives me a lot of anxiety, which I pray everyday will pass. I trust Our Lord, but doubts creep in. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

Bethel Colony of Mercy in Lenoir NC has been careing for recovering substance abuse addicts for 75 years. Their focus is preach & teach Jesus & The Lord will do the recovering. Thank you for Praying for this ministry. 🙏 ❤️

We are asking for Prayer for SCOTUS of the government; And also, Asking For continued prayer, for my wife was doing OK, and also asking for Prayer for one or two elderly friends and also one with cancer.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Continue to pray for E to be rescued and for her evil plans to be thwarted . Thx!!Job 42:2

Please pray for me Sandy. I might have some serious bleeding problems on my insides. My iron is very low and I’m really afraid of what it might be. Thank you

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for our children/grandchildren to do only good. In this world of many evil temptations, may they not commit immoral deeds. May they have the loving heart of Christ and do unto others as they would want others to do unto them.

My continued journey with the Trinity for my cancer healing. Things are going well and I believe I will have a total healing. I pray for all people who are going through any kind of pain or health challenges to turn to God. He is the great physician.

Pray for Rich who had 6 strokes and cancer, lost his home as a result living out of a hotel with no place to go, now lost his part time job due medical issues has no money coming to cover his hotel and expenses, needs God to provide a way where there is no way, feels he's losing his faith in this battle

Please pray for my friend Pat she has cancer.

Please pray for me to get a job. I have been unemployed since December 16th, 2024…massive layoff….nobody saw it coming. My beautiful momma passed feb 22 of 25…i was a widow for several years when my wonderful husband passed from cancer. Unfortunately I married two years ago and we are separated as he is a covert narcissist and porn/sex/masturbation addict. He has a covert narcissistic 28yo daughter, that is worse than him…which I did not think possible. Please pray for me and my sweet 86yo father…thank you all!!

I prayed for each and everyone of these prayer requests. My heart goes out to each and everyone of you.

Please pray for me Patricia caring for my mother of 99 with little help and my own health is being compromised. I can’t put her in a nursing home because I know what is going to happen. She has already gone that route.

Please also pray for Pastor Fred K. His esophageal cancer has metastasized and spread to his liver according to a recent pet scan. His wife and church group are devastated and he is such a wonderful, faithful person and blessing to all of us under his teaching. Please pray that as he loses weight that the tumors will also diminish, and that the chemo and immunotherapy will help him recover completely from the cancer. Thank you, and God bless all of you.

Praise my husband’s heart test came out well, and he has had no rhythm abnormalities. So grateful for your prayers. Please continue to pray for healing within our family.. for our prodigals to be saved by grace in his mercy! Thx abd praying too!

Odette who is suffering bad depression. Thank you. "Gox" bless.

Please pray for my former neighbor and sister in Christ Sally. A month ago her doctors discovered cancer throughout her body and she’s now in Hospice. She has some dementia and hip pain. Sally doesn’t know that her middle son Johnny (a drug addict) is also in hospice and not expected to survive. We can’t tell Sally as it would devastate her. Thankfully, Johnny accepted Christ as his Savior when a pastor visited him recently in the hospital. Soon they’ll joyfully meet in Heaven. Pray for Sally & Johnny for peace and comfort; and pray for the other brother and sister facing the imminent loss of both a mother and brother. Pray for holiday travel mercies as I and 3 family members drive to Prescott Valley this coming Saturday to say goodbye and share our love with Sally and her daughter Michelle.

HYMNAL: Christ the Lord is risen today

Author: Charles Wesley

Listen:

---

1 Christ the Lord is risen today, Alleluia!

Earth and heaven in chorus say, Alleluia!

Raise your joys and triumphs high, Alleluia!

Sing, ye heavens, and earth reply, Alleluia!

---

2 Love’s redeeming work is done, Alleluia!

Fought the fight, the battle won, Alleluia!

Death in vain forbids him rise, Alleluia!

Christ has opened paradise, Alleluia!

---

3 Lives again our glorious King, Alleluia!

Where, O death, is now thy sting? Alleluia!

Once he died our souls to save, Alleluia!

Where’s thy victory, boasting grave? Alleluia!

---

4 Soar we now where Christ has led, Alleluia!

Following our exalted Head, Alleluia!

Made like him, like him we rise, Alleluia!

Ours the cross, the grave, the skies, Alleluia!

---

5 Hail the Lord of earth and heaven, Alleluia!

Praise to thee by both be given, Alleluia!

Thee we greet triumphant now, Alleluia!

Hail the Resurrection, thou, Alleluia!

---

6 King of glory, soul of bliss, Alleluia!

Everlasting life is this, Alleluia!

Thee to know, thy power to prove, Alleluia!

Thus to sing, and thus to love, Alleluia!

Thank you for reading and singing along