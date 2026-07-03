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Marsha Schorr's avatar
Marsha Schorr
7h

Hi I'm Marsha. I'm retired and moved 6 months ago to an apparently bad, dangerous area. I am now trying to get out of here and move to a safer area. Due to my low retirement income, I'm quite limited. Please pray that God will lead me to the place He has for me. I'm trusting Him and Him alone with this decision. Thank you

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Tammy's avatar
Tammy
7h

Please pray for me to get a job. I have put in so many applications and have gotten zero out of them. I have started a new field…something I have wanted to do since I was 22…Flight Attendant…have gotten some really good possibilities. Please pray for my dad who is 86.

Thank you all!

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