Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving.

Colossians 4:2

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Continue to pray for Harrison and Martha Locke in Cottonplant Arkansas. They are elderly people. Weak and feeble. We went from Texas to visit them a few weeks ago. Martha has been sick and in the nursing home.

Prayer Warriors My sister called and told me a colonoscopy found a tumor in her colon-she is flying home to LA today. Pray it’s removable and the tumor has not spread, pray for miraculous healing, and that she comes back Jesus , she is no longer a believer 🙏 pray for the medical staff she is dealing with and the decision she has to make moving forward. “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us,” Ephesians‬ ‭3‬:‭20‬ ‭NIV‬‬

My husband is narcissistic. He like to blame me for anything he doesn’t like. Please pray that that the Holy Spirit gets hold of him and straight’s out his his issues. In Jesus’ name, amen

Please pray for my Husband Jim. He has ulner neuropathy and his elbow is in so much pain that he can’t raise it up but half way.

Please continue to pray for my friend K. her father could not have his heart surgery, he is in a coma. Please pray for her and her family to have strength during this time. I am so grateful for this Prayer Tree. I have another prayer for myself ... God knows what is. Thank you for agreeing in prayer with me. God Bless everyone here. KM

Please pray for my best friend who is trying to survive in jail for wrongful accused of manslaughter. It was an industrial accident but a family member, retired staffer, is wanting revenge!! He is only guilty of doing right by workers and loving them like his brothers. He is being inhumanely treated and life is being threatened. My friend loves the Lord and says God knows best. He feels he is just a shadow of his former self and still has untreated high blood pressure. Thank you for your prayers

Praying peace and blessings on all who read this. I’m a widow and single mom. I need a job. Also please pray for my health. Thank you!!🙏🏻

Please pray for our 24 year old son, Oliver, who is struggling greatly with mental illness and has now dropped out of school and chooses to live in his car. Please pray for his healing. Thank you.

HYMNAL: Amazing grace! (how sweet the sound)

Author: John Newton

Listen:

1 Amazing grace (how sweet the sound)

that saved a wretch like me!

I once was lost, but now am found,

was blind, but now I see.

2 ‘Twas grace that taught my heart to fear,

and grace my fears relieved;

how precious did that grace appear

the hour I first believed!

3 Through many dangers, toils and snares

I have already come:

‘tis grace has brought me safe thus far,

and grace will lead me home.

4 The Lord has promised good to me,

his word my hope secures;

he will my shield and portion be

as long as life endures.

5 Yes, when this flesh and heart shall fail,

and mortal life shall cease:

I shall possess, within the veil,

a life of joy and peace.

6 The earth shall soon dissolve like snow,

the sun forbear to shine;

but God, who called me here below,

will be forever mine.

Thank you for reading and singing along.