The Huckabee Post

Nannette Broussard
Praying God hears all our prayers and answers them AMEN.

Thea
Please pray for my daughter Sydnie and her husband Austin. Sydnie is due to give birth in around 3 weeks and their baby has anencephaly and will not survive long. It has been very hard on our family knowing this, but we trust in God's plan.

Also asking for prayers for my friend Ginny's husband, Lynn as he may have leukemia and has had pneumonia and sepsis besides. Please pray for Lynn's healing. Thank you all. May God bless you!

