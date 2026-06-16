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Natasha's avatar
Natasha
3h

I will have online interview on 6/17 or 18.

I will see ENT on 6/17 and have blood test n see dr on 6/18 and bone marrow biopsy on 6/23. Pls pray no pain, good results of blood test especially liver enzymes n cholesterol , no cancer recurrence , no infection n no medical complications Pls pray God helps me to get a high pay job n out of debts soon. I am scolded ( I my low salary part time job )daily either by boss or colleague. They r mainlanders from China.they always think they r smart n say something bad abt me. I am exhausted n scared. Pls pray God helps me to get a perm job with last salary n ppl treat me good.

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Louis Klar's avatar
Louis Klar
3h

Thank you a thousand times over for prayer tree. I benefit greatly from God's word.

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