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Cindy Kuhnel's avatar
Cindy Kuhnel
2h

Hi !! My name is Cindy and I am asking prayer request for finding some help with my chronic pain. I have severe spinal stenosis which greatly affects my legs. (Unable to walk or stand more than a short time.). I also have arthritis, Fibromyalgia & chronic tendionitis. Doctors can’t “fix by spine”. Even surgeons will not operate on my knees (need both replaced). I am in a constant struggle with pain & trying to live my life. Many times I want to give up. Been saved for 53 years and this has been my biggest challenge so far. Thank-you for prayers !!

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2h

My husband and I are still very sick. He is getting worse! We need him to be healed for his surgery.

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