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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Colossians 3:15

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Asking for prayer with my sister who lives in Illinois. She has some health concerns with her cognitive plus many tests done. That she be permanently healed over the a-fib and that she has normal brain functions in mighty name of Jesus. 🙏

Asking for prayer for my son Michael and his wife Rachel for God to heal there hearts and let them be happier than ever before in Jesus precious name ❤️ Amen ❤️

Please pray for my wife Carla, she has had many knee surgeries and she still has knee pain. And now the Dr says she has a hernia in/pressing against her throat. Unbelievable.

My dad still didn’t get back the money and he still lent money to others. He is 77 & no savings & I have a huge debts and still can’t get a job. Please pray God gives him wisdom to use money and pray God healing me and my dad completely and provide me a job to pay my huge debts that I am unable to pay. Please pray for me cancer free and debt free. Thanks for your prayers.

G have blood pressure problems. Pray that it will get stable.

Please pray for my sister, Judy, who has stage 2 pancreatic cancer and breast cancer. She just got her port today and on Tuesday she will get her first dose of chemo. Please pray for God's mercy, healing and comfort for her and the family. We have lost our father, and Judy's son to pancreatic cancer. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. We need your prayers. May God Bless you all.

My husband and I are both sick. He has a major surgery in about 24 days and we both need to get well. Please pray we heal and all the congestion dries up.

Please pray that my little Family of 3. My Daughter, My Grandson and myself, can find a way to peace and harmony. My 7 year old Grandson is in the middle of me and his Mom, (My Daughter). She says she hates me and he loves me. It's not fair to him. They live in my home rent free and I have asked that she at least clean up. She refuses. I am sick with COPD and my Grandson helps me a lot. I can tell he is afraid to show how much he loves me in front of her so he comes in my room at night and sleeps. We play cards and make drawings. He tells me all about school and we say prayers together. I spent 15 years defending my Daughter against prison wardens and judges. Now she says, I never had her back. I know she isn't well, but it's not fair to Liam. Please pray for Liam to be stronger than his Mom is cruel.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my brother Gale as he has AFib back again after heart surgery and many treatments for AFib.

Plz pray for rain for south & west TX which is still in severe drought after many yrs now. Fire danger is extreme & all are suffering - ranchers, farmers & wildlife too. It makes prices & cost of living in general higher in every area as well. Very stressful. Thanks much - Blessings!

Prayers for my brother who is caregiver to mother has no patience. Praying for wisdom and guidance for him and to not yell and cuss at her has Alzheimer’s. No other family members as he is only one besides myself and I can only walk less than 50 steps and physically can’t care for. Prayers would be appreciated.

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SILs) to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughters by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change is working. Thank you for praying for our times with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy time together with them again as we continue to pray for wisdom. We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory and for our good! Thanks and praying for you too!

Continued prayers for E who has been deceived and needs rescue from sin though once professed needs her heart changed . She is bitter now. May she hear the Good Shepherd’s voice (J10).Thx to one who posted that they pray every day.. encouraged so much by that request!

HYMNAL: A New Name in Glory

Author: C. Austin Miles

Listen:

1 I was once a sinner, but I came

Pardon to receive from my Lord.

This was freely given, and I found

That He always kept His word.

---

Chorus:

There’s a new name Written down in glory,

And it’s mine, (And it’s mine,)

oh yes, it’s mine! (yes, it’s mine!)

And the white-robed Angels sing the story,

“A sinner has come home.” (home, has come home.”

For there’s a new name written down in glory,

And it’s mine, (And it’s mine,)

oh yes, it’s mine! (yes, it’s mine!)

With my sins forgiven I am bound for heaven,

Nevermore to roam.

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2 I was humbly kneeling at the cross,

Fearing naught but God’s angry frown,

When the heavens opened and I saw

That my name was written down. [Chorus]

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3 In the Book ‘tis written, “Saved by grace.”

Oh, the joy that came to my soul!

Now I am forgiven, and I know

By the blood I am made whole. [Chorus]

Thank you for reading and singing along.