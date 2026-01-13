Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

The Prayer Tree starts again today.

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Please Pray For:

Please pray for my grandson, Shawn, he is on the road traveling to a new area and needs all the prayers that can be provided for his safety and future endeavors.

Amy for heart cath

Pray for my son Ian. Doctors are suspecting lots of weak muscles due to something genetic but our Hid knit us in the womb and he can reform or all

﻿Please pray to heal Tracy’s cancer and give her strength to get through the next few weeks and recovery. Guide her surgeons’ hands. Keep her cancer free.

Please pray for my neice Karly, who is a new christian. She travels a lot for her work and is around a lot of people who are not. God give her Your strength as she travels to Nashville for a week starting on 1/12. Keep her safe while she travels, while she is working, after hours, at all times. Thank you all here.

My name is Deb. I have lesions on my lungs and would love prayer for me to have the right heart, regardless of where this journey takes me. Praying for time to just wait with God and trust him. Also, I have a dear friend, Cristina, who’s in a situation of needing a safe place to live with her three daughters. There’s been abuse in her marriage, and they have had to move out and are living with her mother-in-law, which is not a good situation.

Please pray for my Son Donald as he is drowning his worries by drinking too much and his significant other is Not in the Godly way. Every thing is always about Her. Please Lord help Both of them work together in Jesus name. Help her (A) to see how much God loves her and my Son Donald, who Is A Believer and has a good and Kind Soul. Thank you for your prayers. I Pray that the Lord will answer Everyone’s prayers in Jesus name. Amen

Please pray for our good friends Les & Regina, she just lost her mom and her husband Les just had a stroke.

Please pray for my husband Jim. He had a double lung transplant but the team can’t rid his bronchial tubes of a funky slimy infection. Thank you!

Please pray that we can sell a business that is currently losing money in a way that allows the new buyer to make a profit and that we can also terminate our lease.

Jon in rehab for strength, focus & stability with Jesus as his center.

Prayer request for my wife Cheryl suffering from Dementia. And for those of us family members trying our best to help her.

Please pray for me. I have aggressive liver cancer

Please keep my husband Brian and myself in your prayers. He is a Christian, a good, hardworking man. Unfortunately, he is very narcissistic. I love him, but I don’t know how much longer I can stand to live with him. Please pray that he be delivered from the narcissisism

Please pray for my client C. I did a treatment on her eyes in my spa on Friday. Her red eye was red and irritated. Just pray that it clears up and has no further issues. Thank you for your prayers. KM

Thank you for all your prayers for my autistic son, Mark. We are finally seeing some changes in his behavior. Please continue to pray for Jesus to be by his side to help him make better choices.

Pray God blesses tying up the loose ends and our house sells soon

Please pray for funding for the ministry

Pray for my health and finances. I really need a car.

Prayer for my son, who is trying to find his way in life and is now starting college. I pray he sticks with it and does well in preparation for the rest of his life. And most importantly, he finds that his life in Jesus is his only way to true happiness.

Please pray for God’s guidance in my new role as head of school in a small Christian classical school. I am a teacher of twenty years stepping up to this role because it is needed. Pray for God to send us families and students who need to hear about Jesus daily and who will benefit from a rigorous classical education. Pray for me to communicate and work effectively and efficiently without getting overwhelmed. Thank you.

New Prayer Requests:

Asking for prayers for reconciliation between Zoe and her dad. For Anita with a small bowel obstruction. Joanna having a breast biopsy on the 16th. Thank you so much, Jeanie

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

15 Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. - Colossians 3:15 NIV

15 And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. - Colossians 3:15 KJV

HYMNAL: Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus

Author: George Duffield

1 Stand up, stand up for Jesus

ye soldiers of the cross;

lift high his royal banner,

it must not suffer loss.

From vict’ry unto vict’ry

his army he shall lead

till ev’ry foe is vanquished

and Christ is Lord indeed.

2 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

the trumpet call obey;

forth to the mighty conflict

in this his glorious day.

Ye that are men now serve him

against unnumbered foes;

let courage rise with danger

and strength to strength oppose.

3 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

stand in his strength alone;

the arm of flesh will fail you,

ye dare not trust your own.

Put on the gospel armor,

each piece put on with prayer;

where duty calls or danger,

be never wanting there.

4 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

the strife will not be long;

this day the noise of battle,

the next, the victor’s song.

To him that overcometh

a crown of life shall be;

he with the King of glory

shall reign eternally.

Thank you for reading and singing along.