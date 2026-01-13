Colossians 3:15
The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email.
ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:
The Prayer Tree starts again today.
To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.
Please Pray For:
Please pray for my grandson, Shawn, he is on the road traveling to a new area and needs all the prayers that can be provided for his safety and future endeavors.
Amy for heart cath
Pray for my son Ian. Doctors are suspecting lots of weak muscles due to something genetic but our Hid knit us in the womb and he can reform or all
Please pray to heal Tracy’s cancer and give her strength to get through the next few weeks and recovery. Guide her surgeons’ hands. Keep her cancer free.
Please pray for my neice Karly, who is a new christian. She travels a lot for her work and is around a lot of people who are not. God give her Your strength as she travels to Nashville for a week starting on 1/12. Keep her safe while she travels, while she is working, after hours, at all times. Thank you all here.
My name is Deb. I have lesions on my lungs and would love prayer for me to have the right heart, regardless of where this journey takes me. Praying for time to just wait with God and trust him. Also, I have a dear friend, Cristina, who’s in a situation of needing a safe place to live with her three daughters. There’s been abuse in her marriage, and they have had to move out and are living with her mother-in-law, which is not a good situation.
Please pray for my Son Donald as he is drowning his worries by drinking too much and his significant other is Not in the Godly way. Every thing is always about Her. Please Lord help Both of them work together in Jesus name. Help her (A) to see how much God loves her and my Son Donald, who Is A Believer and has a good and Kind Soul. Thank you for your prayers. I Pray that the Lord will answer Everyone’s prayers in Jesus name. Amen
Please pray for our good friends Les & Regina, she just lost her mom and her husband Les just had a stroke.
Please pray for my husband Jim. He had a double lung transplant but the team can’t rid his bronchial tubes of a funky slimy infection. Thank you!
Please pray that we can sell a business that is currently losing money in a way that allows the new buyer to make a profit and that we can also terminate our lease.
Jon in rehab for strength, focus & stability with Jesus as his center.
Prayer request for my wife Cheryl suffering from Dementia. And for those of us family members trying our best to help her.
Please pray for me. I have aggressive liver cancer
Please keep my husband Brian and myself in your prayers. He is a Christian, a good, hardworking man. Unfortunately, he is very narcissistic. I love him, but I don’t know how much longer I can stand to live with him. Please pray that he be delivered from the narcissisism
Please pray for my client C. I did a treatment on her eyes in my spa on Friday. Her red eye was red and irritated. Just pray that it clears up and has no further issues. Thank you for your prayers. KM
Thank you for all your prayers for my autistic son, Mark. We are finally seeing some changes in his behavior. Please continue to pray for Jesus to be by his side to help him make better choices.
Pray God blesses tying up the loose ends and our house sells soon
Please pray for funding for the ministry
Pray for my health and finances. I really need a car.
Prayer for my son, who is trying to find his way in life and is now starting college. I pray he sticks with it and does well in preparation for the rest of his life. And most importantly, he finds that his life in Jesus is his only way to true happiness.
Please pray for God’s guidance in my new role as head of school in a small Christian classical school. I am a teacher of twenty years stepping up to this role because it is needed. Pray for God to send us families and students who need to hear about Jesus daily and who will benefit from a rigorous classical education. Pray for me to communicate and work effectively and efficiently without getting overwhelmed. Thank you.
New Prayer Requests:
Asking for prayers for reconciliation between Zoe and her dad. For Anita with a small bowel obstruction. Joanna having a breast biopsy on the 16th. Thank you so much, Jeanie
Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills
DAILY BIBLE VERSE
15 Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. - Colossians 3:15 NIV
15 And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. - Colossians 3:15 KJV
HYMNAL: Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus
Author: George Duffield
1 Stand up, stand up for Jesus
ye soldiers of the cross;
lift high his royal banner,
it must not suffer loss.
From vict’ry unto vict’ry
his army he shall lead
till ev’ry foe is vanquished
and Christ is Lord indeed.
---
2 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,
the trumpet call obey;
forth to the mighty conflict
in this his glorious day.
Ye that are men now serve him
against unnumbered foes;
let courage rise with danger
and strength to strength oppose.
---
3 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,
stand in his strength alone;
the arm of flesh will fail you,
ye dare not trust your own.
Put on the gospel armor,
each piece put on with prayer;
where duty calls or danger,
be never wanting there.
---
4 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,
the strife will not be long;
this day the noise of battle,
the next, the victor’s song.
To him that overcometh
a crown of life shall be;
he with the King of glory
shall reign eternally.
Please pray for my nephew Tony that the AML that has returned will be defeated.
Somethat at may resonate and make your prayers stronger:
The Sermon on the Mount, Excerpts from an Entrancing Analysis (Author Unknown)
Over 2,000 years ago, on a quiet hillside in Galilee, something happened that would echo across every generation. The wind stirred through the olive trees. A crowd gathered, restless, farmers, mothers, zealots, beggars, all drawn by rumors of a man unlike any other. Not a king, not a rabbi like the rest, not a soldier or a prophet calling for war, but a carpenter from Nazareth, a man who would speak, and the world quietly, irrevocably would begin to turn. And then he sat down. No throne, no platform, just a rock and a voice. And with that first word, blessed, the ground beneath the old world began to crack.
What followed became known as the sermon on the mount. But it was never meant to be just a sermon. It was a revolution of the heart, a collision between heaven's values and earth's assumptions. And if you really hear what Jesus said that day, it will challenge your ideas of strength, success, justice, even what it means to follow God. So why does this message still matter? Because in a world like ours filled with anxiety, division, betrayal, and noise, Jesus didn't just teach us how to live. He revealed the kind of people God calls blessed. And it's not the rich, the powerful, or the loud. It's the poor in spirit, the peacemakers, the ones who mourn, the merciful, the forgotten.
You're about to see why Jesus said that the meek, not the dominant, will inherit the earth, and how that one phrase still breaks every rule the world believes about power. What Jesus taught on that hillside was meant for you right now. And the question is no longer whether you've heard his words, but whether you're ready to live them.
He opened his mouth and began to teach them, saying, "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." With that one sentence, Jesus overturned everything the world thought it knew about blessing. In that moment, Matthew 5:3, Jesus wasn't just giving comfort. He was redefining reality because the crowd that stood before him had lived under Roman oppression. They had been taught that blessing looked like wealth, status, or religious perfection. But Jesus looked at the broken, the outcast, the humble, and called them blessed. Blessed are the poor in spirit, not the arrogant or self-sufficient, but those who recognize their deep need for God, the ones who come to the throne not with trophies, but with empty hands. Jesus says that's where the kingdom begins.
Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth. Matthew 5:5. Now, this is where the crowd likely froze because meekness was not a virtue in that world or in ours. It sounded like weakness. But in Jesus' kingdom, meekness is controlled strength. It's the waror trained to move only at its master's command. It's having the power to retaliate and choosing instead to love.
Then Jesus begins to describe the kind of people who not only receive grace but reflect it, the merciful, the pure in heart, the peacemakers. He paints a portrait of a kingdom citizen not defined by domination but by transformation, not by outward power, but by inward purity. And just when it seems like blessing means comfort and reward, Jesus drops the last line. Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness sake. Matthew 5:10. Blessed not despite the persecution, but in it. Because when you live like this, you will not fit the world system. And that Jesus says is exactly where the kingdom begins to shine. ...
[And here he completes the Law of Moses]: You have heard that it was said to those of old, "You shall not murder." But I say to you, Matthew 5 21. Here it is, not a change in the law, but a piercing of the heart behind it. Jesus says that anger, the kind that simmers and stews, is the root of murder. That insults and bitterness are not lesser sins, but early signs of a life disconnected from love. In other words, it's not just about what your hands do. It's about what your heart harbors.
And he doesn't stop there. You have heard that it was said, "You shall not commit adultery." But I say to you. Matthew 5 27. Now he addresses lust. Not just the act, but the intent, the glance that lingers, the imagination that wanders. He isn't adding rules. He's revealing how deeply holiness reaches. not to restrict us but to set us free from the things that silently corrode our souls.
Jesus is peeling back the layers. And in doing so, he shows us that God's law was never meant to be just behavior management. It was always about love, love for God and love for people. That's why he says, "Unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven." Matthew 5:20. That would have landed like thunder. Because the Pharisees were seen as the gold standard of righteousness. But Jesus is pointing to something higher. Not more rules, but more depth. Not stricter performance, but deeper surrender. This is not a heavier burden. It's a different kind of righteousness. The kind that only begins when we stop trying to impress God and start letting him transform us from the inside out.
Now Jesus says something that doesn't just stretch the mind, it confronts the heart. You have heard that it was said, "Love your neighbor and hate your enemy." But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you. Matthew 5:43-44. This isn't a metaphor. He means it. In a culture built on honor and revenge, where Roman soldiers could strike you with impunity and the Zealots dreamed of violent revolution, Jesus wasn't just challenging personal grudges. He was undermining the very system of retaliation that defined their world. and ours.
Because if we're honest, loving our enemies is still the command we avoid. It sounds beautiful until it costs something. Until the enemy has a name, a face, a memory, until forgiveness feels like injustice, until blessing the one who hurt you feels like betrayal.
But listen to what Jesus says next. That you may be children of your father in heaven. Matthew 5:45. This isn't about being nice. It's about becoming more like God. Because our father, the one we claim to follow, sends his reign on the righteous and the unrighteous. He gives breath to those who praise him and to those who curse his name. His love is not reactive. It's redemptive. And that's the model Jesus gives us. Not weakness, not silence in the face of abuse, but a love that refuses to mirror the hatred it receives.
A love that breaks the cycle of retaliation by choosing mercy instead of vengeance. Because anyone can love those who love them. Jesus says even the most corrupt people do that. But enemy love, that's divine.
Because Jesus isn't giving us suggestions. He's describing what kingdom people look like. And this is at the center of it. Not just loving our family or friends. Not just being kind to those who agree with us, but learning how to extend compassion where it's least deserved. Because that's exactly what God did for us.