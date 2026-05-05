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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Colossians 3:15

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Hymnal: Wonderful Grace of Jesus

Author: Haldor Lillenas

Listen:

1 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

greater than all my sin;

how shall my tongue describe it,

where shall its praise begin?

Taking away my burden,

setting my spirit free,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me.

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Refrain:

Wonderful the matchless grace of Jesus,

deeper than the mighty rolling sea,

higher than the mountain, sparkling like a fountain,

all sufficient grace for even me;

broader than the scope of my transgressions, sing it!

greater far than all my sin and shame.

O magnify the precious name of Jesus, praise his name!

---

2 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

reaching to all the lost,

by it I have been pardoned,

saved to the uttermost.

Chains have been torn asunder,

giving me liberty,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me. [Refrain]

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3 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

reaching the most reviled,

by its transforming power

making me God’s dear child,

purchasing peace and heaven

for all eternity,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along

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