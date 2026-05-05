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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
7h

May God Bless POTUST and his family. Best I've seen in my 74 years. PTL

MAGA

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Verbal Loepp's avatar
Verbal Loepp
6h

Please keep my uncle Earnest in your thoughts and prayers as he goes through back surgery tomorrow, Tuesday 5-5-2026.🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

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