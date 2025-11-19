Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. - Colossians 3:15

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Much prayer needed for Shereen and her daughter Shaina. Pipes burst under their modular home and bathroom floor is rotting. Husband just passed away and money is next to nothing.

There is a little girl getting open heart surgery on Wednesday November 19 2025 pray that all goes smoothly. That her recovery goes incredibly well and that the Lord takes away the anxiety from the parents who are worried sick. Pray that any medication needed afterwards the little girl won’t need due to such great healing. The Lord did it to my daughter he can do the same for someone else’s.

Prayers for amos and Sandy, norma, and father Jude. Father please help, for by his stripes we are healed. Please help my moods and help me be more thankful. Thank you father for the free gift of salvation.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for Cody, and his mother he’s having a couple of surgeries this week

I am asking for prayers for my wife Ellen. She has a tumor in her chest. Tomorrow early afternoon she is scheduled for another final scan before they schedule surgery. The tumor is ( praying was) big that they would have to break ribs to get at it. We are all praying that God will remove the tumor or shrink it to where they want to wait, and hopefully it will shrink away.

Ask and you will receive. We are asking Lord.

Pray for Tree, wife, mother of 2 children who is dying of cancer in hospice. God’s comfort for her and guidance that she may comfort her mother, spouse & children before her passing to Jesus company.

I am asking for prayers for my brother in law, Daniel. He is in a lot of pain and doctors have no idea why. I pray for healing and a diagnosis. Thank you Jesus for hearing our prayers.

Update- Please pray for patience as son J is waiting and trusting God to help him finish his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his tests are passed, is totally hours, applying to the State, for his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife! He has gotten discouraged trying to meet godly women!

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Please pray her evil, heartbreaking way will be blocked. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SILs)to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together and will again soon, but it is stressful, not good fir him!! Grateful! We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

Please pray for my daughter, Alexandra who is struggling with a with her Statistics course in college that she must have. No amount of studying or reviewing or tutoring, is helping, & she is getting discouraged & defeated. Please pray the Lord’s presence would be all around her, & fill her mind with clarity and understanding of this subject, and that He would guide her so she can finish strong and pass this class. Thank you so much.

Please pray for me. I have Parkinson disease. - Brenda

HYMNAL: Christ Arose

Author: Robert Lowry

Listen:

1 Low in the grave he lay, Jesus my Savior,

waiting the coming day, Jesus my Lord!

---

Refrain:

Up from the grave he arose;

with a mighty triumph o’er his foes;

he arose a victor from the dark domain,

and he lives forever, with his saints to reign.

He arose! He arose! Hallelujah! Christ arose!

---

2 Vainly they watch his bed, Jesus my Savior,

vainly they seal the dead, Jesus my Lord! [Refrain]

---

3 Death cannot keep its prey, Jesus my Savior;

he tore the bars away, Jesus my Lord! [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.