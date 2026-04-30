Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:

14 In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:

Colossians 1:13-14 KJV

SUPPORT US: The Huckabee Post is looking for 42 26 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Upgrade to Paid

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Leave a comment

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Pray for my son, a single dad every other week. Praying for him to follow you and find another place to live and for a job that works with his children’s schedule. Pray that the children’s mother will help do what is best for the children and for her to ask for you.

Prayer for my daughter. Her ex husband mentally unstable. Our I granddaughter A. I think he would kidnap if he had a chance.

My dad is very careless. He just called me n he said he lost the keys. Pls pray no body stole his keys n no thief enters my place. Pls pray for safety n nothing missing thanks

Prayers for son ... decisions on a job age 51saved n grad of Liberty U ..homeschooling two children

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Seems a lot of my friends are going through cancer in some form or another. Please pray for Billy, Bob, Staci, Sue, Becky, Ralph, and Mark. Please heal them, Lord. Pray for my wife to have the Lord heal her lungs from COPD. Pray for Sherrie who is dealing with pain from RA. In Jesus' name...

Thank you in Jesus’ name for answered prayers, in your timing, and according to your will.

For the person requesting prayer for G.I. problems, I became severely lactose intolerant after getting a blood test two years ago and also lost weight as a result. Hope this advice can help that person determine the same; avoid dairy and take lactose enzyme pills. Also gluten may be an issue that also causes the same irritability.

Please pray for me as I banged my head, causing trauma to the back of my head on April 15. I now get headaches and fatigue and have to take Tylenol but have yet to see a neurologist and praying for divine healing. Thank you and God bless everybody. Patricia

Ryan dealing with his father Edward who is having dementia

Jeremiah a job

Please pray that I ask to be healed and not feel bad . Please pray for my wife that her pain can be reduced Amen

Praise report: the tests for my esophagus came back as normal. Praise God!

Thank you for your prayers for R. Evil was thwarted and now we praise the Lord since asking for R’s release from being wrongly accused. We have seen God’s faithful ways over and over again. All hindrances are going to be torn down and we will continue to serve Him.

I was admitted to hospital on 4/27 and I still have high fever, sore throat, cough so I can’t speak due to pain. My cholesterol n liver enzymes is still high so Dr arranged me to have ultrasound for liver, pls pray good results of liver and blood culture and pls pray cholesterol n liver enzymes back to normal. Pls pray good results of bone marrow biopsy done on 4/10. Pls pray I won’t get infected anymore, no cancer recurrence, no medical complications. Pls continue to pray for my dads health n my health and my job hunting to get a job to pay down my debts and recover completely. Thanks.

Please pray for my son Rusty to get a full time job as the Lord allows. He is a mud engineer and his last job lasted about 5 years until that company sold out. Now at 52 he is job hunting. Appreciate all the prayers and blessings to one and all.

Please pray for Pete and that we get an appointment soon to melanoma clinic. Pray it can be excised and no more cancer.

Please pray for my son, who has recently been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, that he gets the needed treatment and care. I'm praying for the incredible!

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Heal my daughter Caitlin of her dravet syndrome a rare form of epilepsy, my son that he starts taking care of himself and loses weight.

Pray for Marie's surgery on wednesday, that it will go well and that all infections will be cured.

Prayers for Clearview Church.God to bring more believers into the Church who will work together to Worship our LORD and SAVIOR Jesus Christ 🙏❤️.

Praising the Lord for preparing us for our Breakthrough. All Glory to God from Whom ALL Blessings Flow!!

God Bless my wonderful friend Miss Nancy, who was buried today in GA. A wonderful lady, strong and was thrilled to go be with her Savior, our Lord and Jesus in the Great Kingdom above. What a great lady! She loved her family, her country and POTUST.

HYMNAL: The Church’s One Foundation

Author: S. J. Stone

1. The Church’s one foundation

Is Jesus Christ her Lord;

She is his new creation,

By water and the word;

From Heav’n he came and sought her

To be his holy bride;

With his own blood he bought her,

And for her life he died.

2. Elect from ev’ry nation,

Yet one o’er all the Earth,

Her charter of salvation

One Lord, one faith, one birth;

One holy name she blesses,

Partakes one holy food,

And to one hope she presses,

With ev’ry grace endued.

3. ‘Mid toil and tribulation

And tumult of her war,

She waits the consummation

Of peace forever more;

Till with the vision glorious

Her longing eyes are blest,

And the great Church victorious

Shall be the Church at rest.

4. O happy ones and holy!

Lord, give us grace that we

Like them, the meek and lowly,

On high may dwell with thee;

There, past the border mountains,

Where in sweet vales, the bride

With thee, by living fountains,

Forever shall abide!

Thank you for reading and singing along.