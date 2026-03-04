Photo credit: Fox News

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, told FOX News’ Jesse Watters on Tuesday night, after both Clinton depositions had been made public, that they’ve already examined “every item of evidence,” every email communication, including those that talk about being “in the room” with Hillary and Epstein. It’s obvious that the committee has found numerous inconsistencies, including Hillary’s continued denial after being shown a photo of herself with Epstein.

Hillary was very lawyerly in saying she didn’t RECALL meeting Epstein, when she’s said more than once when she wasn’t under oath that she DIDN’T meet Epstein.

As you’ll see from some of the clips on Jesse Watters “Primetime,” some of the questioning got rather petty, something we’d rather not see. But Watters did report that the Hillary’s attorneys called for “beauty lighting” and more flattering camera angles for their client in the deposition room. Okay, we are trying very, very hard not to make a joke here. It’s….so….hard.

Jesse includes the clip of Hillary getting faux-angry about the picture of her leaked from the hearing room, just before the camera goes to black and they are “off the record.” Hillary is a terrible actor.

Bill, on the other hand, let his own natural expressions reign, and there’s hardly anything funnier than the glow on his face while he’s flipping through scrapbook images from Epstein’s, um, social gatherings. (Do you like our choice of euphemisms?) And he was refreshingIy candid when asked about Epstein’s cause of death, saying he might have actuaIIy kiIIed himseIf, “but we don’t know…none of us know.”

He did admit that Epstein had been to the White House 17 times while he was President and that he’d flown on Epstein’s plane, the so-called “Lolita Express,” at least 27 times. “But he said many times that when he found out that Epstein was a bad person that he cut off all ties with Epstein.”

“...We went through every picture, Bill Clinton with what appear to be underage girls, with what appear to be some of the accusers of Epstein committing wrongdoing, and sex trafficking them, and he ‘didn’t recall’ or he ‘denied the picture was what it seems it was.’”

“...We grilled the President in a professional manner,” Comer said. “We asked him aII the questions that every curious American wouId ask, and they [Bill and Hillary] answered ‘em, and I guess time will tell if they were telling the truth.”

Bill did retreat behind some pretty lame assertions, though, such as that the young girls dressed in little tank tops while handing out peanuts on Epstein’s plane were “flight attendants.” When pressed on this, he said flight attendants on private planes don’t always wear uniforms. Well, he should know.

He also made a point in his testimony, not in response to any question but one that might help him if he ever needs a pardon: “I hate this, ‘cause I don’t believe I should inject anything, but I do not want to leave the impression, since there was no follow-up question, the President --- this was twenty-something years ago --- never said anything to me to make me think he was involved with anything improper...he just didn’t.”

“Bill’s getting a bad rap,” Watters remarked, “but he kinda earned it.” Hard to disagree.

Rep. Comer told Watters that on Tuesday, his committee had announced eight more people it intended to call, including Leon Black, who is “probably the biggest money transferer to Jeffrey Epstein, from the limited records that I’ve been able to obtain.” (Note: Comer’s own background is in banking and financial investigation, so it comes in handy.) It’s good to see the committee is really looking into the mysterious sources of Epstein’s money.

They’re also looking into the Epstein connections of Obama’s general counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, later of Goldman Sacks, who “communicated with Epstein all the way until the end” and was “trying to defend him.” Even Bill Gates is on the list, along with others who constitute “some of the most powerful people in the world.”

(In case you missed it, here’s a story about sordid connections involving Gates, Epstein, and allegedly, the KGB: https://nypost.com/2026/02/25/us-news/inside-bill-gates-sordid-affair-with-epstein-linked-russian-mila-antonova/ )

“We’re gonna bring them all in,” Comer said, “and we’re gonna ask ‘em questions; I hope it’s in a professional manner. I hope we can do it quickIy and...get the truth to the American people, and hope we can find anyone accountable that we find committed crimes.”

And, finally, on whether Epstein was working for the CIA or other intelligence agency: “Everyone suspects that he was an asset. The problem is, we don’t know who he was an asset for. Was he an asset for the United States? ...Israel? ...Britain?” Comer thought it would be interesting to see what Britain does, after “they’ve brought in Prince Andrew and the former British ambassador to the U.S.” They “weren’t arrested for sex crimes; they were arrested for potential treason.”

So the jury is still out, so to speak, on whether Epstein was an asset and to whom he might have been selling secrets.

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6390350596112

Speaking of Hillary Clinton, we’re finding out more details about the FBI’s discovery of those “burn bags” that contained evidence of the so-called “Hillary Plan” to falsely smear Trump as an agent of Putin. This evidence, including former FBI Director James Comey’s handwritten notes, was apparently placed in five burn bags after Trump was elected in 2024 but before he took office in January of 2025.

The material was found in a “seemingly unused SCIF [secure viewing room]” which was “rarely if ever accessed” until, according to logs, late December 2024. Then there was a spike in activity until Trump 47 was inaugurated.

According to Svetlana Lokhova, whom U.S. and British intel tried in vain to inappropriately tie to Gen. Michael Flynn in 2014, the telltale emails are from the Durham Report Appendix that the Biden administration kept classified in order to bury them. She also says that then-FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy Paul Abbate put the Hillary Plan materials from the Durhan Appendix into those bags. Much more on this to come.

Leave a comment