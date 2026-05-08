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LJinTX's avatar
LJinTX
2h

So, again, referring back to the news item a few days ago on FBI Director Patel's chat with Sean Hannity - if the "'anti-catholic' thinking pervaded the culture at the FBI", why haven't more agents been shown the door??? Yes, I know - it's hard to fire government employees ...

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
3hEdited

and anyone would still believe the obviously Blue Reich controlled CIA?

No thanks. and remember while the CIA was still sniffing for the butt of Osama Bin Laden in Iraq and Afghanistan it was the Navy Intellegence that cornered and canned him in "allied" Pakistan .

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