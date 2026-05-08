Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 10 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Maybe when King Charles visited the Trump White House, he got infected with common sense and took some home to the UK, where it’s spreading like an epidemic.

Yesterday, local elections were held across the UK. While results will be trickling in all weekend, early results show Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party being absolutely demolished by Nigel Farage’s conservative Reform Party.

As political pundit Dan Hodges put it on X, “Reform are basically wiping Labour out in the North. It’s not a defeat. It’s not even a rout. Labour are simply ceasing to exist.”

Notice the bias in this NBC headline, referring to the Reform Party as “hard-right.”

In the UK, you’re a far-right extremist if you dare to criticize Starmer for allowing his nation to be taken over by violent Third World Islamic migrants, or if you think it’s not cool to jail someone for complaining about his daughter being raped by them.

Starmer responded to his party’s electoral Armageddon with the contemptuous lack of regard for public opinion that’s made him the worst PM in British history, and that goes back to 1721. He declared that this only strengthens his resolve, he refuses to resign, and next week, he’ll pitch a plan to fix things by having Britain rejoin the European Union, which has done to Europe what Starmer has done to the UK.

Trump should strike a trade deal to export tar and feathers to the UK. We’d probably make a fortune.

And here’s more evidence of common sense making a long-overdue return to the United Kingdom: Two years ago, a study of the effects of “gender-affirming treatments” on minors called the Cass Review was released in Britain. It urged “extreme caution,” finding that the claims for it were “built on shaky foundations” and it often did more harm than good. At the time, leftist activists tried to dismiss it by citing the British Medical Association’s claim that the Report’s findings were “unsubstantiated.”

Flash forward to this week. Now, after performing a review of the Cass Report (translation: finally actually reading it), the BMA has done a 180, dropped its opposition to it, and praised its research.

So just to get this straight: Mutilating children ISN’T a good thing?

While it’s nice that the BMA finally decided to prioritize biological reality and the well-being of children over the delusions of trans activists, it comes too late for many young victims of this quackery. Maybe the BMA’s about-face is due to the terror doctors must feel at the approaching tsunami of malpractice lawsuits by young adults who were misled into allowing themselves to be neutered and permanently disfigured.

The Trump White House has launched a new counter-terrorism strategy that Trump says is a return to common sense and peace-through-strength. He also said it’s based on what he said just days after he was sworn back into office: “If you hurt Americans, or are planning to hurt Americans, ‘We Will Find You and We Will Kill You.’” Breitbart News has more details.

Apollo Global Management head Marc Rowan has joined Citadel CEO Ken Griffin in announcing that they will take their business expansions out of New York City to escape socialist Mayor Zohran Mandani’s “tax the rich” fanaticism and anti-business rhetoric. And the New York Post reports that they’re just the high profile faces: a “silent wave of businesses is ‘quiet quitting’ the city over its hostile environment.”

The Post reports that alarmed city leaders are desperately trying to tamp down Mamdani’s radical rhetoric while pleading with business owners not to bail on the Big Apple. The founder of Medallion Financial donated $1 million to what he calls “Operation Boomerang” to try to convince rich people to come back to New York. He hopes to raise up to $30 million. We predict that Mamdani will confiscate half of that.

CIA withheld information from Trump’s classified briefings while leaking to media: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard continues to release formerly classified material that puts our intel agencies to shame.

The latest batch shows that the CIA, in John Solomon’s words, “went to great lengths to hide from the President, the Congress and the American people certain foreign intrusions into our [2020] election. Now we’re not talking about things that might have changed the outcome of the election, but we are talking about sinister things like hacking into voter registration databases or running social media campaigns.”

(Prediction: though we can’t say for sure, at the rate Gabbard is going with declassification, it seems likely that in the not-too-distant future, we’ll be looking seriously at influences that might have changed that outcome. Stay tuned.)

To clarify, we already knew about Chinese hacking of voter registration databases and their use of social media. At this point, sad to say, those are a matter of record. What we did NOT know till now is that the CIA had this information at the time but tried to withhold it from President Trump. As Solomon reports, “These actions within the IC [intel community] were taken in an alleged effort to undercut Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign and resist his China-related policies, according to the memos reviewed by Just the News.”

This is just one more case of our “permanent bureaucracy” not respecting Trump as the real President of the United States and treating him as such. (One would even be forgiven for suspecting that they were taking marching orders from Hillary Clinton.) As Solomon reports, intel officials were doctoring Trump’s classified briefings to try to keep information away from him that they didn’t want him to have.

For example, from Solomon: “In one instance, the CIA officer was asked to alter a document so that it wouldn’t mention China. In another instance, a person was told he could not present information to the President. In a third instance, a CIA officer reported that Congress was falsely informed that there was no evidence of election concerns about Venezuela, when in fact there was an actionable piece of intelligence.“

Importantly, this was going on while the same intel agencies were pushing the false narrative that Russia was trying to interfere in our presidential election, specifically to help Trump. The effort appears to have been led by then-CIA Director John Brennan and then-FBI Director James Comey, who obviously didn’t want a competing narrative going on, even if it was the correct one.

In fact, CIA Director John Ratcliffe says now that there was a “false impression that Russia sought to influence the election, but China did not.” It appears now to have been the reverse, and that the CIA was well aware of this at the time.

As Solomon reports, the newly released memos show that Gabbard’s team first learned about this last year, during the review conducted by the now-disbanded Director’s Initiative Group (DIG, get it?). They’ve referred it to the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Christopher Fox, “a move that could eventually lead to the public gaining access to declassified versions of some of the evidence.”

Solomon reports that while the FBI in 2016 and again in 2020 was shouting relentlessly about Russia, “The National Intelligence Council concluded in 2020 that China had hacked or gained access to several state voter registration databases, but that information was hidden from the American public, state election officials, and Congress. The new memos reviewed by Just the News cite evidence that China may have gained access to between 12 and 18 states’ voter registration databases in 2020 alone, an infiltration far larger than previously acknowledged.”

Did we the American people hear about this at the time? No. All we heard, echoing throughout the propaganda media, was the manufactured cry of “Russia Russia Russia!”

These new memos also reveal efforts to suppress whistleblower complaints by now-former national intelligence officer for cyber Christopher Porter, who tried to shed light on China’s election interference. Inspector General Fox is reportedly looking into his concerns, including, as Solomon says, “evidence of possible retaliation during the Biden years.”

Solomon offers numerous examples, but perhaps the most damning memo points to emails showing alleged attempts by “certain CIA officials” (probably still redacted to you and me) to cover up China’s election interference activities “and to push a CIA analyst to change a federal record about an agency meeting where CIA officials purportedly hinted that China-related evidence was being held back to avoid helping Trump in the 2020 race.” (Our thought: One would think that trying to change this document might have merited, well, at least a tiny slap on the wrist, like the one Kevin Clinesmith got from...[drum roll, please]...Judge James Boasberg.)

Anyway, the same kind of editing was apparently being done on congressional briefings as well. As Solomon reports, “The warnings raised and then purportedly suppressed inside the IC in 2020 also included concerns about vulnerabilities tied to Venezuela-linked election infrastructure, the documents state.”

Yes, Venezuela. Again, stay tuned.

From Solomon: Months before the 2020 presidential election, U.S. intelligence issued a secret but stark warning that foreign adversaries had the capability to ‘compromise’ America’s voting infrastructure and raised specific concerns about the vulnerability of voter registration databases that later would be penetrated by China and Iran, a recently declassified memo obtained by Just the News also showed.

The National Intelligence Council (NIC) was so alarmed about foreign influence that it did inform President Trump in February 2020, in a brief that happened to be prepared by whistleblower Christopher Porter. For when you have time, this must-read piece from Just the News from a couple of weeks ago has good detail on that, specifically on what Porter told them.

Months after the NIC brief, the members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee released a post-election, mid-November 2020 joint statement declaring ludicrously that “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.” Yeah, yeah, how many times have we heard that --- and been expected to mindlessly nod our heads in agreement like good little brainwashed idiots?

Yet on January 15 of that year, the NIC had written this: “We judge that US adversaries, including, at a minimum, Russia [yes, they did include Russia], China, Iran, and North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capability to compromise US election infrastructure for the 2020 presidential election.” So why is it that anyone who expressed any doubt in that election outcome --- including, of course, President Trump, who knew then that foreign influence was a likely factor --- was looked upon as a conspiracy theorist and pariah, worthy of sanction or even arrest as a “threat to our democracy”?

RELATED: If anyone has ever doubted us when we said the “journalists” at the Washington Post were eager scribes for the deep state, here’s the latest example.

WAPO received a leaked CIA Iran dossier that conflicts with Trump’s claims that Iranian missiles are mostly decimated. It was this discrepancy that apparently led to a squabble on Wednesday between President Trump and a reporter over what was true information. Sample exchange:

Trump: “Well, why do you say they refused to submit? You don’t know that! You don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors.”

Reporter: “They were firing on U.S. troops a few days ago.”

Trump: “Yeah, a few days ago is a long time ago…”

Trump went on, clarifying what “decimated” means. (In this case, Trump was saying that perhaps 18 percent of the missiles were left.) The Gateway Pundit has details on what WAPO published concerning the “confidential CIA analysis” that had been leaked to them. No doubt, President Trump still has some swamp-draining to do.

And now it’s allegedly not just the CIA leaking classified information; it’s also Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee, or perhaps members of their staffs. And as you know, WAPO isn’t the only willing scribe for the deep state; The New York Times is also in on the act.

Do you recall that during Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation process to become Director of National Intelligence, a (false) story broke in The New York Times that suggested she’d met with a top Hezbollah leader? She denied it vehemently at the time. The National Security Agency opened an investigation into the fake leak last summer and narrowed the source down to the Senate Intel Committee, but for some reason it was only a few weeks ago that Director Kash Patel was alerted to a referral of the case to the DOJ.

A more in-depth look at the Senate Intelligence Committee has been needed for years, and it appears, thankfully, to be coming. As sources told Just the News, “...FBI counterintelligence and criminal agents have ramped up their probe and expanded to other potential leaks and media contacts tied to the committee’s Democrats.” Surprise, surprise.

RELATED READING: Don’t miss this column by Nicholas Giordano at The Federalist about information from the indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center showing that “partisan activists” were running the FBI domestic terror program.

“For years,” Giordano reports, “the bureau didn’t just consult the SPLC. It folded the group’s ideology into its threat assessments and other work products, then used those products to brand Americans as hateful or flag them as potential domestic violent extremists.”

Once again, nothing here will surprise you, but the level of detail makes this piece a must-read. And it strongly suggests that former FBI Director Christopher Wray lied big-time when he said the infamous “anti-Catholic memo” was the work of a single field office. On the contrary --- this thinking pervaded the culture at the FBI.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.