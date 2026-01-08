The Huckabee Post

Gary Fitzner
5h

It is interesting that President Trump can get peace in the Middle East, and remove a narco-terrorist dictator in Venezuela but we can’t get this fraud and J6 illegal activities cleaned up! We have to have accountability for these things-that is all that will stop it!

