To set the scene for this latest development, let’s recall how Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, said a year ago that they’d just uncovered documents showing that the CIA had had people --- not necessarily their own agents, but people --- “involved in the response to January 6,” as he worded it, there in the crowd. This would include CIA bomb technicians who were sent to the DNC and RNC headquarters after the pipe bombs were supposedly “discovered.” (We still have to put that word in quotation marks until we know definitively that this is what happened.)

CIA dog teams were also there, on standby. None of this involvement was ever addressed by Nancy Pelosi’s J6 “Select” Kangaroo Committee. So, obviously, Judicial Watch was left with a lot of questions about the CIA’s role.

In June 2023, JW had gone to the DOJ with a request for “records and communications regarding shots fired inside the U.S. Capitol [no doubt a reference to the cold-blooded killing of Ashli Babbitt by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd] as well as request for [the ATF] Special Response Team Assistance on January 6 [regarding the pipe bombs].” What they got in response was a flurry of text messages, but (of course) no information. So, in August of that year, JW filed suit.

What they finally got in response to that was two sets of text messages dealing with the shots fired in the Capitol building. (Note: JW is also representing Ashli Babbitt’s family in a wrongful death suit, suing the federal government for $30 million.) Fitton found it very interesting that these texts reveal not only the presence of both the CIA and the Secret Service.

“What were they doing there?” Fitton asked upon the release of those documents. “Why were they on standby? Were they called ahead of time? I don’t know --- first time we’ve heard about it. Then there were technicians sent to where the pipe bombs were. Why were they down there? Now typically, the CIA is not supposed to be involved in domestic operations like that. So what was the purpose of their being involved?”

“7 NGA dog teams, 2 ATF, and several CIA dog teams on standby,” one text said. We find it extremely unnerving that our intelligence agencies --- especially the CIA --- were beefing up for that day while the National Guard that Trump had authorized went un-deployed.

Fitton said at the time that the involvement of the Secret Service was even more interesting to him.

That was a year ago, and the information they’d finally received only sparked more questions. But in an update this week, the CIA --- mind you, this is not Biden’s CIA, but TRUMP’S CIA in 2026, under John Ratcliffe --- is telling Judicial Watch it needs four more years to come up with the remaining records on what its people were doing at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. At this point, it’s not just foot-dragging, it’s sitting down in the middle of the road like a mule and refusing to move. Totally unacceptable.

?

One commenter, Tony Jordan, said this: “No person from the CIA should have been anywhere near the Capitol on January 6. Not one! I say this as a former Deputy Chief of Counterintelligence for the CIA. There is absolutely no reason for the CIA to have sent or have allowed any of its people to be at the Capitol.” And Mr. Jordan wasn’t just talking out of his hat, because FBI Director Kash Patel has said the same thing. If the CIA had a presence at the Capitol that day, it was in direct violation of their mandate.

Patel says “there better be a host of subpoenas going out to Gina Haspel, her leadership team and every one of those people that have now been on the email chain adding signatures to that letter.” (Our thought: Can THE DIRECTOR OF THE FBI not get those subpoenas done? If not, why not?)

Of course, the most pressing question is this: What is the CIA hiding at this point? According to a great new opinion piece at Revolver News, the truth is coming out as more Americans grow skeptical of the government narrative, which is simply unsustainable. And thanks in large part to Elon Musk, we’re actually talking about it. “All the 2020 stuff that once had to be whispered can now be said out loud,” they write, “and people are screaming from the rooftops.” (Happy to say we’re not the U.K. --- yet. Again, thanks Elon.)

The Revolver piece goes back in time to show the email exchanges involving Gina Haspel’s CIA with getting signatures on the “classic earmarks” letter that lied about Hunter’s laptop being Russian disinformation. The people who signed it, most of them at least, had never seen the laptop --- if they had, they would’ve had to wash their eyes out with bleach --- and were simply protecting the Bidens ahead of the 2020 election and, more immediately, the debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Even accusing them of that is giving them the benefit of the doubt, because some of them surely knew the laptop was real. They’d known at the FBI since November 2019.

Revolver reports that the effort to get that letter signed was “direct involvement and solicitation” by the CIA. As they describe it, this was “a documented sequence of events showing powerful intelligence figures stepping directly into domestic politics to change a presidential election.” (So, tell us again, who are the REAL “insurrectionists”?)

From the piece: “They knew exactly what they were doing, and they used the power and authority of the intelligence community to keep real information from the American people at the exact moment when it mattered most.”

https://revolver.news/2026/01/heres-the-damning-email-that-confirms-the-cia-overthrew-the-us-govt-in-2020/

RELATED: Yesterday, we had the story of Sen. Rand Paul’s allegations that Christopher Wray’s FBI had placed innocent Americans, including a Catholic school teacher, Christine Crowder, whose case was based entirely on mistaken identity, under surveillance. In the case of this teacher, all they had to go on was an unverified tip from a “former friend,” but that was enough for them to open a case, as it seems they were leaping at the chance to add new Trump supporters to their long surveillance list. She was spied on, even in her home, for almost two years. Here’s another write-up, this one from Just The News, which includes a link to Sen. Paul’s “Flash Report” on the story.

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/gop-sen-claims-biden-fbi-placed-innocent-americans-under-surveillance-including

Recall that Trump’s one-time political opponent Hillary Clinton made false charges, too, against Trump, and she’s still making them. On the anniversary of J6, she posted this on X: “Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie.”

Actually, Hillary, if you’re saying it’s a proven lie that the election was stolen, YOU are the one telling a proven lie. It has never been proved that the election wasn’t stolen. In fact, more and more evidence is coming out that suggests it WAS stolen, through intervention in targeted places in a variety of ways. Read the room, Hillary. You are the liar, the majority of us know it, and we would like it if you would just crawl back under your rock and stay there.

(FYI: It’s also a lie that Trump “urged his supporters to attack Congress.” Ask the BBC how telling that lie worked out for them.)

Jonathan Turley states that Hillary’s claim about Trump is “clearly false.” However, he believes her speech, like his, is protected by the First Amendment, and he does make a case for that here. The way the law is written, he thinks, does not lend itself to victory for Trump in a defamation case. Our view: he should pursue it anyway, even if, for this particular wrongdoing, it has to be the court of public opinion that does Hillary in.

https://jonathanturley.org/2026/01/07/can-hillary-clinton-be-sued-for-the-false-claim-about-trumps-j6-culpability/

Finally, investigative reporter Julie Kelly has a new subscription-only video on the “reckoning” the country needs regarding what really happened on J6, “the armed insurrection without any arms.”

Summing up for you who aren’t subscribed, she said that in media coverage of the anniversary this Tuesday, “you could see the frustration and the fury” by the “architects of the original January 6 narrative because this has backfired in such a spectacular way…” Their goal with this, she said, was to put President Trump in prison and destroy the entire MAGA movement.

Look what happened instead! No wonder they’re grinding their teeth in anger.

At this point, Kelly sees their effort to create and sustain their bogus J6 narrative as “an object of scorn and mockery.” Most of the country, she said, “is like, get over it.” But we still haven’t seen consequences for their focused attack on the constitutional rights of thousands of Americans, such as the totally innocent Catholic school teacher discussed above, Christine Crowder.

“This is new information,” Kelly said, “and I can only imagine how many Christine Crowders are out there.”

Criminal charges must be brought for these egregious unconstitutional abuses. “This year has to be the year that it happens...legal consequences have to be meted out.”

Kelly summed up with a dire warning: If those responsible don’t face consequences, “next time Democrats get power, we are all going to be in a lot of trouble, because they will take what they did in Russiagate...[and] in January 6 --- it will go on steroids, and the country will face yet another, more severe constitutional crisis than we have over the last four years.”