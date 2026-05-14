The CIA not only “took back” 40 boxes of JFK and MKUltra Files but also illegally monitored the computer and phone usage of an investigator for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard who was looking into the cover-up of the origins of COVID-19. This is according to a CIA whistleblower testifying Wednesday to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, and also consistent with two intelligence community officials who spoke to The Daily Caller.

(Note: MKUltra was the name for “an illegal CIA experiment program that used drugs and psychological torture to develop mind control and interrogation techniques.” Lovely.)

So, how could the CIA even have managed to confiscate these documents from another government office, and so quietly? Part of it seems to have to do with the fact that the government was in partial-shutdown mode at the time. Katie Pavlich reports that “people from the CIA took documents...from the National Reconnaissance Office *last year* in the middle of the night during the government shutdown and have not not returned...them [to] DNI.” At the time, these documents were under review by Gabbard for declassification.

So, a government office shares the great honor of being raided before dawn by...another government office?

In an update late Wednesday, Pavlich said an Intelligence official told her that this was not a raid on DNI Gabbard’s office and that no documents were taken.

The whistleblower who testified Wednesday afternoon, James Erdmann III, hadn’t been on the list of scheduled witnesses, so the CIA had no advance notice. Prior to his swearing-in, CIA spokesperson Liz Lyons claimed the Committee was acting in “bad faith, by not giving the CIA a heads-up that he would be testifying.” Closed-door testimony had previously been elicited from this witness, she noted, though we don’t know why that would preclude his appearance in a public hearing.

“The witness testifying today is not appearing as a whistleblower in pursuit of the truth,” Lyons said, “but instead in response to the subpoena issued by Chairman Paul.” (To that, we would say both of these things could be true.)

“This proceeding amounts to nothing more than dishonest political theater masquerading as a congressional hearing,” she said. “As the CIA has already assessed, COVID-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, and efforts to undermine that conclusion are disingenuous.”

Okay, but by what authority does the CIA come into a government office and remove documents as they apparently did? “The CIA cannot overrule the President, and the CIA cannot even overrule the director of national intelligence,” said former CIA officer John Kiriakou to FOX New’ Jesse Watters on Wednesday night. [These files] are mandated to be declassified. The American people have a right to know what is in these files.”

He continued: “Real life isn’t supposed to work this way. This is crazy.”

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets (pretty cool that we even have that, although sad that we need it), threatened a congressional subpoena if the files weren’t returned to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) within 24 hours. “These documents have been requested by Congress,” she announced.

Rep. Luna spoke up in a News Nation interview: “We were actually just notified that the CIA went in and took documents out of ODNI. Multiple boxes pertaining to the JFK files as well as MKUltra.”

“The reason why this is troubling is A, there was an executive order that the President had directed the full declassification of JFK, but then also to the MKUltra files.”

“The CIA famously has said that, you know, all documents were released and other documents had been destroyed. So these are allegedly those documents that apparently never existed.”

“And so very troubling. I did just talk to Chairman Comer and we are sending in the next hour or so a preservation of documents requests to the CIA.”

“I have called into the White House to the director of the CIA himself. And so obviously, as this develops, we’ll keep everyone up to date. But strange times we’re living.”

UPDATE: Rep. Luna has issued a clarification on this story, saying the CIA “Took documents that ODNI has jurisdiction over. Also, this did not happen today & was not a ‘raid’ however it did take place and we are just being made aware of it based on reporting etc.”

On Wednesday evening, Jesse Watters did a segment on the story, leading DNI spokeswoman Olivia Coleman to say, “This is false --- the CIA did not raid the DNI’s office.”

The main confusion in this story seems to be the timeline, as some are reporting this “raid” as if it just happened. Even Jesse Watters said, “...the CIA just raided…” No, it appears to have happened late last year, with new whistleblower testimony just now calling attention to it. And if it wasn’t a “raid” per se with scores of armed agents --- you know, like the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago --- many boxes of files were indeed taken away by the CIA. In that sense, it WAS a raid.

Whistleblower Kiriakou, about 1-1/2 minutes into this segment (the first part is about testimony regarding Anthony Fauci and COVID, which also took place on Wednesday), makes it clear that the CIA had no authority to go in and take those documents. “Real life isn’t supposed to work this way,” he said.

Rep. Luna just told Katie Pavlich that Chairman James Comer of the House Oversight Committee is sending a preservation-of-documents request to the CIA.

RELATED: Speaking of the raid on Mar-a-Lago, that reminds us of the story that Judicial Watch broke last month, with Tom Fitton announcing that they’ve obtained 207 pages of documents showing that, internally, the FBI was concerned that they had NO PROBABLE CAUSE to conduct that raid for their so-called “Plasmic Echo” investigation.

“That means there was no good-faith reason to raid [President Trump’s] home,” Fitton says. So now we see that both the FBI and CIA have exceeded their authority and become more like intelligence bureaus for third-world countries. This has to stop.

“The Biden gang at the Justice Department, with the acquiescence, obviously, of FBI leadership in the end, ‘cause that’s the way that technically or practically it has to work, raided his home, in an unprecedented fashion, and the abuses have reverberated through our national consciousness since then.”

As they say in their press release, “The records expose deep concerns within the FBI itself, including explicit objections from field agents who warned the U.S. Department of Justice that the unprecedented August 8, 2022, raid on Trump’s home lacked probable cause.”

In the weeks leading up to the raid, most specifically expressed in an email dated July 13, FBI field agents state that they do not believe probable cause existed to search Mar-a-Lago and urged the bureau to cooperate with Trump’s attorney instead. The Judicial Watch press release has absolute must-read details, but they do come with a warning: they are guaranteed to make you sick.

Another lead-up email from May 10 shows direct coordination with the Biden White House Counsel’s office on that raid: “Coordination with DOJ and WH counsel are in work to start the process to confirm and interview current administration employee Walt Nauta (former WH Valet).”

Judicial Watch has long been on the front lines of the battle to expose the inner workings of our intel “community” and wild overreaches such as the Mar-a-Lago raid.. “This is a historic abuse of power that demands full accountability,” says Fitton. “Judicial Watch will continue pursuing additional disclosures to uncover the full truth behind one of the most controversial federal investigations in American history.”

Also, in case you didn’t see yesterday’s story about the Biden FBI and Jack Smith’s “special counsel” working to set up a Trump indictment once he’s out of office, secretly arranging to preserve their “evidence” until they can return to a Democrat-run Justice Department (horrors), read about it at Just the News.