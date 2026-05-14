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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
6h

Skimmed this article, "Final Walz fraud report rips ‘culture of tolerance’ as Minnesota taxpayers face billions in alleged losses", https://www.foxnews.com/person/m/andrew-mark-miller, primarily because it is nothing but a "whitewash" that lays the blame on bad program design and poor or even negligent oversight without anyone to blame or prosecute. They can't even get the damage right claiming Minnesota taxpayers are on the hook for billions when it's the entire federal tax base that has had their money wasted and stolen. They're only caveat is maybe Vance can do better (I assume of holding people accountable). Specifically, the people I'm talking about are the government officials that facilitate this kind of waste and fraud, both at local, state and federal levels. I'm not saying ignore the people who have lined their pockets with taxpayer money illegally, just don't stop there. We need to eliminate the people who make this waste and fraud possible and in many cases the programs themselves. If they can't be run right they don't need to be run at all. Put the money back into the taxpayers pockets, eliminate the bureaucratic overhead, and people will support "ground level benevolent agencies" like Samaritans Purse, soup kitchens, churches, Good Will and Habitat for Humanity, as examples.

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