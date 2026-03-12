Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

Good news for Trump on the judicial front, in not one case but two: First, in a story out of Texas, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has just delivered a landmark, unanimous ruling in the case of Barber v. Rounds that affirms the right to pray on school grounds. The school principal (Rounds) had violated clearly established law when he instructed one of the teachers (Barber) not to pray. Importantly, this was a private prayer; the teacher wasn’t even trying to involve any students in it.

Too bad this doesn’t put the issue to bed. The ruling merely punts the case back to the district court in Houston. But the 5th Circuit did rule that “school officials may not impose categorical, visibility-based restrictions on an employee’s private religious expression or exercise outside official duties.” Read more —→

Let’s look at the money trail for Obama Foundation and Obama’s eyesore “Presidential Center”: Over the past few months, investigation after investigation into the fraud and graft permeating the U.S. government --- all levels of government --- has thankfully come to light. You’ve no doubt read about most of them in this newsletter. Just yesterday, in fact, there was the FBI’s investigation of likely election fraud in Fulton and now Maricopa Counties (with more counties reportedly to come).

And today, we have another breaking story: allegations of Medicaid/Medicare fraud involving myriad phony “hospice” centers in the Los Angeles area. In practice, these “hospices” appear to operate very much like the phony “day care centers” being run in Minnesota, caring for no one but siphoning off billions of taxpayer dollars, probably to foreign-run organized crime. (Remember that when you review your pay stub or fill out your tax forms for this year.) More on that scandal elsewhere in the newsletter.

But one of these alleged frauds involves the highest level of government, the center of power that is the Presidency, specifically the Obama Foundation and the $850 million (!) Obama Presidential Center. Read more —→

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first public statement, saying that closing the Strait of Hormuz must remain an option and vowing retaliation for Iranians killed in the strike. The message was issued in writing rather than in person, which should not in any way imply that someone else wrote it because he’s technically not alive anymore.

Here is today’s link to Fox News’ page for continually-updated bulletins on Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Among the latest updates…

CENTCOM said Iran’s regime is “losing air capability day by day” and “U.S. forces aren’t just defending against Iranian threats, we are methodically dismantling them by hitting Iranian missiles and drones as we also strike their defense industrial base.”

By the numbers: Iranian ballistic missile attacks are down by 90%. Over 5500 targets have been eliminated. Over 60 Iranian vessels have been sunk or destroyed, including all four Soleimani-class warships.

As Matt Vespa at Townhall.com notes, liberal media outlets claimed that President Trump is making these reports “without evidence.” We also heard CBS say that Trump made “unsubstantiated claims” about Iranian weapons being destroyed.

Guys, try to hold your TDS in check for five minutes and think about this: In addition to all the video footage the Pentagon is releasing showing the Iranian ships and weapons being blasted to bits, Trump is (brace yourself) the President and Commander-in-Chief. He gets constant briefings on the mission at the highest level. In short, when he gives you this information, that’s the best “substantiation” or “evidence” you’re ever going to get. That’s literally the official government word on the subject.

Mainstream media war coverage is being slanted by the same mental condition that gave rise to the “resistance” movement: a psychological inability to accept that Trump really is the President.

Still, Iran has yet to be completely neutered. A container ship was struck by a projectile 40 miles off the coast of Dubai, and Iran struck fuel tanks near Bahrain International Airport, setting them on fire. Both of these tactics are a strange way to entice Iran’s neighbors to help Iran, and if that was the idea, it’s not working.

Iran is still able to endanger our troops by launching attacks using cheap drones, which prompted the Pentagon to rapidly expand counter-drone defenses. This article has more details, including the differences between rocket and drone attacks, and why drones are more difficult and expensive to detect and block.

This article has more on fast-changing military tactics and equipment, like drones, and the importance of being able to adapt quickly to those changes.

With the attempted terrorist bombing in New York City, attention has also shifted to the possibility of attacks on US soil by Iranian sleeper agents and sympathizers. The FBI is warning police departments in California to be alert to an Iranian plan to launch retaliatory drone attacks on the West Coast. Local police have to help because Congressional Democrats continue to block funding of the DHS to stop ICE from deporting illegal aliens. This is hampering the operation of the DHS, TSA and Coast Guard, and ironically, endangering one of the bluest states in America.

President Trump also warned of these sleeper agents, saying, “A lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open border, but we know where most of them are. We’ve got our eye on all of them, I think.”

With gas prices jumping due to disruptions in the oil marketplace because of the Iran strikes, President Trump announced that he would release 172 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. And in one of the largest coordinated releases ever, the International Energy Agency agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil to soothe the supply disruption.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!”

Finally, this may make you nostalgic for the good ol’ days when American entertainers actually took America’s side in wars. A study by Newsbusters found that over the first week of the strike on Iran, late night “comedy” hosts made a total of 250 jokes about the story, and 94% of them targeted the US and its allies, while only 15 jokes were about Iran or the Ayatollah. Of course, 152 jokes were specifically aimed at Trump. Seth Meyers was the only one whose jokes were 100% aimed at the US.

If it’s any consolation, we’re sure that 100% of them were also unfunny. But we’re not going to force ourselves to watch that show to make sure. We don’t want to double his ratings.

For the past month or so, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, has been raising alarms about massive Medicare fraud from billing for bogus hospice care. Oz claims that the epicenter of this fraud is in Los Angeles and may be tied to the Russian and Armenian mafia.

Indeed, three years ago, the state auditor noted a 1500% increase in hospice companies since 2010, despite an increase in the senior population of only 40%. The auditor also noted telltale signs of fraud, like multiple hospice companies in one building and in one area, excessive billing, the same staffers in multiple companies, and a dead giveaway (pardon the pun): high rates of “terminal” patients later discharged alive.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s predictable response was to accuse Dr. Oz of being racist against Russians and Armenians.

But as Amy Curtis at Townhall.com points out, Dr. Oz’s fraud accusation is now backed up by an investigation by CBS News, which isn’t exactly known for trying to harm Gavin Newsom. CBS also found examples of stolen identity, where healthy seniors were shocked to discover that they had been listed as terminal cancer patients with hospice care billed to the taxpayers.

With tax deadline day looming next month, we wonder how many taxpayers will be thinking of how much of their hard-earned tax money is being stolen by crooks defrauding government benefits programs. Maybe that will help turn them into Republicans, just like the old saying that a conservative is a liberal who got mugged.

Of all the bogus reasons Democrats have come up with for opposing the SAVE Act to ensure honest elections, Chuck Schumer outdid himself with the latest one. He declared that it would enable ICE to remove “tens of billions of people” from the voter rolls.

Since ICE only deals with illegal aliens, we assume he meant that there are tens of billions of illegal aliens on the voter rolls, and Democrats want to keep it that way. We’re unusually forgiving of politicians who make slips of the tongue; and considering there are only 8.3 billion people on the entire Earth, we assume he misspoke and meant to say “millions.” Still, how many millions of illegal aliens does Schumer think we should allow on the voter rolls? This might give you a clue:

According to the latest study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, there are currently almost 19 million illegal immigrants in the US. Thanks to Biden’s open border, that’s up by 4.1 million, or over 28%, since 2020. That figure includes those who entered illegally but were given temporary protection by the Biden Administration. Or as Democrats define “temporary,” permanent.

As that story notes, Republicans are under pressure from Democrats, the media and some businesses to back off on deporting illegal aliens, but a majority of voters think that everyone who is here illegally should go back where they came from. They have this archaic notion that breaking our laws should be illegal.

But as it also notes, just the deportations and self-deportations that Trump has accomplished so far are already having a number of positive effects for Americans, including rising wages, lower inflation, less crime, lower transportation and housing costs, and more housing availability.

Finally, as this post from Instapundit shows, after just one year of Trump, with employers having to hire American workers, blue collar wages have risen by an average of $1186, making up for the $1,073 dollars lost during Biden’s term.

So when the media and the Democrats push the narrative that Trump’s economy is a disaster and they know how to improve “affordability,” remember that they’re about as good at economics and making things affordable as Chuck Schumer is at counting illegal aliens.

CNN’s Abby Phillip was forced to apologize after claiming on air that the ISIS-inspired terrorists who threw an IED at anti-Islamic protesters in New York were targeting Mayor Mamdani. Ana Navarro made the same false claim later during the same show, proving once again that the longer you watch CNN, the more ignorant you get.

This came just two days after CNN had to retract a story that depicted the terrorists as two teens out for what could have been a lovely day when they suddenly found themselves arrested. For the record: Nobody responsible for these false statements or terrorist-softening propaganda has been fired or suspended. But at least CNN did force Philip to apologize on air.

That first linked story above reminds us that CNN’s motto is “The most trusted name in news,” which is either terrifying or a funnier joke than any late-night host has told in years.

Speaking of the NYC Mayor, after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife came under scrutiny for “liking” a number of social media posts celebrating Hamas’ October 7th massacre of Israelis (one called it a “mass rape hoax”), Mamdani attempted to deflect criticism by claiming she’s a private citizen with no official position in his administration.

Would it shock you to learn that that’s not exactly true? If so, you’re easily shockable...

Finally, here is yet another reason to monitor your kids’ online time like a hawk: Even as the Trump Administration moves to stop giving dangerous, experimental cross-sex hormones to gender-confused minors, a new report found that they can obtain them without a prescription from multiple sources online, including foreign pharmaceutical sites that are hard to police.

16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him. 1 John 4:16 KJV