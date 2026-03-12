The Huckabee Post

b210rtr1
3h

Chucky is a sick old man and his acute TDS has escalated to a higher plateau of incompetence. Iran's industrial and military bases will all be destroyed. The Straits will be open and anyone trying to disrupt the sea lines of communication will be dealt with by massive firepower. Higher gas prices to eliminate nukes in Iran is a small price to pay for freedom. POTUST has done more good for America than any President since Lincoln.

MAGA

WILLIAM BEVINGTON
2h

I'M SO SICK AND TIRED OF SCHUMER.

