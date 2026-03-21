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Eldeezy's avatar
Eldeezy
13m

A fitting tribute to Chuck Norris

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Patricia E. Gitt's avatar
Patricia E. Gitt
14m

I have been a Chuck Norris fan from the very beginning. He wanted everyone in his Walker series to be the best they could be. Rest in Peace.

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