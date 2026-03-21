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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Chuck Norris RIP: We were all deeply saddened to learn that legendary action star and martial artist Chuck Norris had died suddenly in Hawaii on Thursday at 86. We always assumed that if anyone could beat Death, it was Chuck Norris. In a statement, his family said, “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

While some Hollywood tough guys were mostly make-believe, Chuck Norris was the real deal: a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion and holder of karate’s highest honor, a 10th-degree black belt. He was also the founder of “his own Korean-based American hard style of karate known sometimes as Chun Kuk Do and the United Fighting Arts Federation.”

Norris made his first uncredited movie appearance with Dean Martin in “The Wrecking Crew” (1968), but he first drew the world’s attention with his famous fight with Bruce Lee in 1972’s “Return of the Dragon.” He went on to make more than 20 movies, including “The Delta Force” and “Missing In Action,” and most famously, to star for nine seasons on CBS in “Walker, Texas Ranger.” The role became so iconic that the Lone Star State awarded him the two highest honors that any human can attain: “Honorary Texas Ranger” and “Honorary Texan.”

Norris was outspoken about the importance of creating family entertainment with clear-cut good and bad guys, and about his Christian beliefs and conservative politics, especially gun rights. He was also dedicated to promoting healthy habits and martial arts for kids. Of course, he also became the king of Internet memes, all illustrating that nothing was tougher than Chuck Norris, a theme he played on himself in a humorous ad endorsing Mike Huckabee in the 2008 GOP presidential primaries.

Here’s something we bet you’ve never seen: Some humorous bloopers/outtakes from that commercial.

We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to Chuck’s wife Gena and his entire family. The world has truly lost a giant.

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Fun Reading: Author, attorney and military officer Kurt Schlichter on why you shouldn’t listen to idiots about the Iran war.

And Derek Hunter at Townhall.com has a brutally hilarious column about that Trust Fund Baby Huey, J.B. Pritzker, and his dreams of weaponizing the government to jail people who disagree with his politics. Wait, we thought it was Trump who was supposed to be the dictator who hated democracy?...

Hat Tip to Stephen Green at Instapundit for noticing this: While the latest polls show 2-1 support in California for a “billionaire’s tax” that’s already driven over a trillion dollars in wealth out of the state, results are in on Norway’s tax on the wealthy, which was supposed to raise $146 million. Instead, it drove $54 billion in wealth out of the country, reducing tax revenues by $594 million, for a net loss of $448 million.

Wednesday night, Greg Gutfeld had a great monologue on how New York City spends $81,000 a year per homeless person, enough to provide each one with an apartment, food, health care and more. Yet they still live on the streets while homeless NGO executives make $600,000 to $1 million a year.

Meanwhile, Mayor Mamdani wants to tax and spend even more, Gov. Hochul is begging suckers to move back and finance it, and it’s expected to rise to $91,000 per homeless person by next year. But that seems cheap compared to San Francisco, which spends an average of $141,852 per homeless person, as taxpayers flee while the homeless population keeps rising.

It’s further proof of the old adage that government bureaucrats never solve problems because if they did, we wouldn’t need the bureaucrats anymore.

UPDATE: We reported yesterday on how New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is begging rich people who moved to Florida to come back to New York and be “patriotic” enough to pay the high taxes to support New York’s “generous social welfare programs.” We’re guessing that will be a hard pass for roughly 100% of them.

We neglected to mention this, but many others have, so we’ll also remind you (and her) that in August of 2022, she told Republicans (and we assume that means anyone who doesn’t want to pay confiscatory taxes to fund socialism) to “jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong…Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values. You are not New Yorkers.” So they did...and now, she’s begging them to come back.

While socialism is inexplicably gaining popularity in the US, thanks to Third World immigrants, aging hippie college professors and naïve students, the rest of the world is getting more than fed up with it, particularly in South and Central America. Nations that have managed to replace socialist governments with free market leaders, like Argentina, are once again booming.

In the latest sign of this wave of good sense, Costa Rican President Chaves Robles announced that he was cutting all ties with Cuba (one of the last remaining communist nations on Earth), shutting down Costa Rica’s embassy in Havana, and ordering all Cuban diplomats out of his country.

Robles said, “We do not recognize the legitimacy of this government. We have to clean the hemisphere of communists. Simple as that.”

Hear, hear! And with any luck, maybe he’ll be able to reopen that Havana embassy in a couple of weeks.

The Democrats hope to get back into power by promising to make things “affordable,” and never mind that they’re not affordable because their policies gave us high inflation the last time they were in power. But for a deeper dive into what’s wrong with the Democrats’ economic ideas, check out this lengthy but worthwhile essay by Ruy Teixeirab of the American Enterprise Institute.

Among numerous important points, he notes that the Democrats used to understand that economic growth was important; it helps the poor and middle class by growing prosperity, creating jobs and raising wages. But they seem to have abandoned “growth” for nebulous terms like “affordability” while attacking wealthy people who actually create economic growth and wanting to seize and redistribute their wealth.

He also cites a report that examined Democratic Party platforms since 2012. It found that there’s been a 32% decline in use of the word “growth,” compared to a 150% increase in the word “climate,” a 333% increase in “environmental justice,” a 766% increase in “equity,” an 828% increase in “white/black/Latino/Latina,” and a 1,044% increase in “LGBT/LGBTQI+.” In short, there’s been a 10,000% increase in “bull***t.” When they tell us what they are, believe them.

This reminds us of Thomas Sowell’s quote about socialists, that they have no interest in how wealth is created, only in how they can redistribute it.

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST:

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And the Lord, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you, He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed. - Deuteronomy 31:8

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