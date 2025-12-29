We won’t fully return to recapping the news until next week, but here are a few news items to tide you over. Thanks for reading!

Christmas

First, Pat and Laura had a great Christmas, and they hope you did, too. They loved their visit to Savannah, seeing all the historic homes and museums (especially the American Prohibition Museum), eating delicious food, and visiting the stunning Cathedral of St. John. They also want to thank the Congregation Mikvah Israel, the third-oldest Jewish congregation in America, for the fascinating tour of their beautiful synagogue and historic artifacts. If you’re looking for wonderful cities to visit, put Savannah on top of your list.

David spent Christmas with his family in Arkansas and Chris survived Christmas with his in Austin.

Finally, Ambassador Mike Huckabee (Huckabee Post alumni and founder) had visitors over in Israel for his Christmas.

The latest dump of Epstein documents that Democrats kept assuring us would sink Trump mostly made news because of all the gross photos of Bill Clinton with underaged girls, which we’re now being told mean nothing so pay no attention to them.

There was also some garbage and hoaxes, like a forged letter allegedly from Epstein that was discounted at the time because it wasn’t his handwriting and was mailed days after he died. Some furious Democrats demanded to know why trash like that was released, as if it were meant to distract from the (nonexistent) damning evidence against Trump. They had to be reminded that they voted for Congress to release everything in the files, a term that encompasses garbage as well as real evidence, like those photos of Bill Clinton in Epstein’s hot tub.

Speaking of garbage, some liberal media outlets had a conniption fit over Trump and others on the right saying, “Merry Christmas,” and claiming that the birth of Jesus is what Christmas is all about, which they apparently think is a vast right-wing conspiracy. So Linus from “Peanuts” is a Nazi now.

On Dec. 17, President Trump made a primetime speech in which he declared, “Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it.” He touted his achievements on crime, the border, inflation and the economy and revealed that military members would receive a $1776 “warrior dividend” for Christmas. This gave Democrats the opportunity to denounce Christmas bonuses for the troops, but even most of them weren’t dumb enough to take that bait. If you missed it, you can watch it here.

The board of the Kennedy Center voted to rename it the “Trump-Kennedy Center” in honor of Trump’s fundraising and major renovations. There are questions about whether they have the authority or if Congress has to do it. Naturally, it caused a massive TDS eruption on the left. A little-known jazz artist boosted his profile by canceling a concert there, but the board says it’s suing him for $1 million for breach of contract. I can assure them from personal experience that they are not going to get $1 million from a jazz musician, but let’s hope it’s at least an example to other petulant virtue-signalers.

Conservatives made the observation that Democrats constantly rename buildings after people they support, so their outrage here is suspiciously selective. Also, if they cared that much about the Kennedy Center, they could have maintained it when they were in charge instead of letting it erode like a cake someone left out in the rain, forcing Trump to save it.

Fulton County, Georgia, election officials finally admitted that they counted 315,000 votes in the 2020 election that lacked poll workers’ signatures and were illegally verified.

There were also reportedly other irregularities, such as duplicated vote scanner serial numbers and records of polls being open at impossible hours, such as 2:09 a.m. If you want to cast an illegal vote in the middle of the night, that’s what unattended drop boxes are for.

This was a state that Biden carried by fewer than 12,000 votes, and Sen. David Perdue fell just a quarter point short of 50% of the vote, forcing a runoff that flipped his seat to the Democrats. Trump and his associates were charged with felonies for questioning the integrity of that election, which we now see was appropriate. There were also charges against Republicans who agreed to be alternate electors if a challenge or recount altered the results, which was entirely possible. We hope they all sue the living daylights out of Fulton County and its prosecutor.

Speaking of whom, Fani Willis did not take well to being questioned about her actions…

Democrats argued that even if Georgia had gone to Trump, it would not have changed the national results. For once, we agree with them: there should finally be a full and open investigation of the questionable election activity in all the swing states.

RELATED: If you enjoy watching alleged Democrat “justice system” officials melting down, then check out the farewell speech from DC’s (former) police chief, who was reportedly cooking the numbers to make crime stats look less horrifying than they really were.

President Trump announced that he made a deal with nine pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices. More details here.

The DNC finished its “autopsy” of Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential loss, then broke bipartisan precedent by refusing to release it publicly. Some conjectured that it contained info that would harm Harris’ chances if she runs again in 2028, because ignoring fatal flaws always makes them go away.

On Christmas Day (Trump never takes a day off), President Trump announced that he had ordered the US military to carry out “a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”

Surprisingly, this was praised even by the Washington Post.

Speaking of terrorists, the House Committee on Homeland Security released a report revealing the stunning scope of the terrorist threat introduced into the US by the Biden Administration leaving the border wide open (at least 18,000 known or suspected terrorists were released into the US under Biden.)

If Somali pirate attacks are down, it could be because the Democrats imported all the Somali pirates to America. That appears to be the case, as the gargantuan fraud scandal in Minnesota continued expanding, with FBI Director Kash Patel saying that the arrests so far are just “the tip of a very large iceberg.”

This tweet summed up the situation well.

Somali immigrant-related fraud has also been found in other states, and a young citizen journalist on YouTube with an iPhone exposed what he said was $100 million worth of fraud in one day by visiting so-called Somali-run, state-funded “daycare centers” and revealing that there were no kids in them. It was the biggest story in America, unless you read Minneapolis newspapers or watch liberal cable “news” outlets, which are completely ignoring it. The closest the Minnesota Star-Tribune came was a story critical of ICE, the agency in charge of deporting foreign-born criminals.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. and Democrat Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan demonstrated that her Party’s sympathies do not reside with law-abiding US taxpayers by actually donning a hijab to grovel in front of a couple of prominent Somali immigrant leaders, whose arrogant and condescending expressions made their contempt for her weakness clear.

Some commenters pointed out the irony that for years, leftist feminists like Flanagan have cosplayed in “Handmaid’s Tale” outfits to protest Trump’s nonexistent oppression of women, and now they’re voluntarily donning hijabs to grovel in front of Islamic immigrants. If you trust these people to protect women’s rights, run, don’t walk, to the nearly psychiatrist.

All this attention turned on Somali immigrants who have mysteriously become very rich very fast seems to be making the husband of freshly-minted millionaire Rep. Ilhan Omar (not her brother, the other husband) a bit antsy.

And to be politically correct, we must note that the imported criminals are not all from Somalia.

Also, the massive government benefit fraud by immigrants isn’t just in the US, although the conservative female President of Italy seems to be the only European leader with the cajónes to do anything about it.

Some end-of-the-year stats came in showing that inflation fell to a lower-than-expected 2.7%; third-quarter GDP growth surged to 4.3%, the strongest in two years; all categories of crime dropped, including the biggest one-year drop in the murder rate on record (arrest and deport murderers and you get fewer murders; who could’ve predicted it?); and illegal border crossings have been almost completely shut down. Democrats vowed that if we vote them back into power, they can reverse all of that.

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik stunned supporters by announcing that she was dropping her race for Governor and would not run for reelection to the House. She decided that it was more important to focus on her family and young children.

President Trump responded by endorsing Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman for New York Governor, saying, “Bruce is MAGA all the way, and has been with me from the very beginning.”

Least surprising news of 2025: An analysis of late-night “comedy” shows found that 92% of their “jokes” were aimed at the right and leftist guests outnumbered conservatives by nearly 100-1. That’s 197 liberal guests and only two alleged conservatives. One Colbert show featured THREE segments with Elizabeth Warren. Colbert should be fined by the FDA for failing to label it as a possible coma inducer.

Speaking of late-night DNC mouthpieces, Jimmy Kimmel made a Christmas speech to the UK where he smeared his fellow Americans as dumb and claimed fascist tyranny was on the rise in the US and free speech was in danger. This is because he was briefly removed from the air (not because of government censorship but because affiliate stations were in revolt due to his low ratings and inability to attract advertisers.) The US is so fascist that ABC renewed his contract for only one more year to continue losing millions of dollars by attacking the President every night on TV with no fear of legal repercussions. If Trump is a fascist, he’s doing it all wrong.

Kimmel made this speech to a nation where an average of 30 people a day are arrested for writing or even retweeting social media posts that might “offend” someone. It was the first funny thing he’s done in years.

Brigitte Bardot, RIP

By Huckabee Post Pop Culture Guru Pat Reeder

I’m sad to have to report the death of one of cinema’s most famous sex symbols, Brigitte Bardot, at 91.

Her iconic French “sex kitten” look (the hairstyle, makeup and fashions) are still widely imitated by young women online who yearn for the vintage glamor of the ‘50’s and ‘60s. Bardot rocketed to international fame with her sizzling debut in 1956’s “And God Created Woman.” Aside from the Jimmy Stewart movie “Dear Brigitte,” most of her career was in French films. She was largely responsible for a generation of American men attending art house cinemas to watch French movies and claim it was because they were intellectually stimulating.

As the co-author of “Hollywood Hi-Fi,” the book about obscure celebrity records, I must also mention that she released a number of recordings and starred in musical specials for French TV. Here she is helping to invent MTV with her video of “Harley Davidson.”

Bardot quit acting in 1973 to focus on animal rights activism, which sometimes angered conservatives. She also angered the left by raising early objections to allowing the Islamification of France through mass Third World immigration. She was slandered, denounced and threatened for speaking her mind, but refused to back down. I admire her even more for that than for her beauty and talent.

I must also report that the week before Christmas, actor Gil Gerard died of a rare form of cancer at 82. The Little Rock native had a long career in show business, but is most famous for his starring role in the NBC TV series “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” (1979-’81.)

RIP to them both.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.