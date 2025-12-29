The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
5hEdited

Hope everyone had a great Christmas. Heart-warming to see AMB Huckabee and family, along with Pat and Laura prospering in Savannah with good tidings, cheer and food. Hope Miss Laura had a few good glasses of vino. Hard to beat these winners in life. Here's to a great New Year under the best POTUS in our history. Our Lord and Savior sent POTUST to us for good reason ... saving America and making it better. Proof-positive results. In under 12 months he's done more than during 12 of the past 16 years with the DimRATS. They hate POTUST yet he thrives upon their hatred. DJT is winning at every level ... and the fun is in the winning with much more to come. We ain't seen nothing yet. PTL. MAGA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
6hEdited

When you make both the Right and Left mad you know you're on the right path.

and remember how the DNC named Cape Canaveral after Kennedy? The American people did not support that and it went back to its right name as soon as they got the chance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture