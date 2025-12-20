The Huckabee Post

Vincent M Tedone MD
1h

Public unions. The union representative meets with the elected congressman, that the union's money keeps in power to negotiate the union contract. The citizens don't have a seat at the table. What could go wrong?

Guy Hicklin
1h

Regarding today's Edition and the lead Wuhan story. I commented on this when it came in the news and asked the question did Schmitt every collect on his $24B judgement and never got a response. If he didn't why bother translating the lawsuit (go straight to the circular file), and if he did collect he's already been proven right so why bother translating the lawsuit (go straight to the circular file). Why are we even reporting on this story that should not have been written.

Amen, to the UK pastors story, but more than just remember on July 4th, understand that this is what the liberal progressive democrats are trying the turn America into, something to be aware of and remember every day.

As far as blocking Trump's agenda he has always been fighting republicans as well as democrats. Trump was never the choice of the party as president, he won that spot the right way by vote of the people.

Regarding the Valero Energy Corp. decision to shut down rather then put up with California rules, I can't believe it's taken this long or that every company in California hasn't done the same thing by now. We have friends who pastor a fundamental church in San Francisco who recognize they (and a few other faithful) minister to the worlds largest mission field whether by size or population, the state of California.

