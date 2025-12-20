Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

The government of Wuhan, China, has filed a $50 billion retaliation lawsuit against Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, who won a $24 billion verdict against them for their “lies and deceit” in unleashing the COVID virus on the world. The lawsuit accuses Schmitt of violating the (spotless?) reputations of China, Wuhan and their viral facilities through “malicious vexatious litigation, fabricating enormous disinformation, and spreading stigmatizing and discriminating slanders.” Sounds like Ilhan Omar responding to Somali fraud charges.

Schmitt said his legal team is working on translating the lawsuit, but “I won’t be apologizing any time soon, as you’d imagine.”

As if you needed it, here’s more proof that after watching “The View,” you’ll actually know less than you did at the beginning.

There are a lot of ways in which Americans could have celebrated the 252nd anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. But leave it to Boston leftists to come up with the dumbest.

A retired UK pastor is facing criminal charges in Northern Ireland for preaching a sermon based on John 3:16 near an abortion clinic. Remember this for next July 4th, in case anyone asks you why we fought the Revolution.

Equity Finally Achieved! It was reported that South Africa now has more race-based anti-white laws than it had anti-black laws during Apartheid. But somehow, white South Africans shouldn’t be considered refugees from a hostile nation…

And Alan Joseph Bauer at Townhall.com has a good column about Republicans in Indiana who refused Trump’s urging to gerrymander House seats the way blue states ruthlessly do, and Senate Republicans who won’t take action to confirm Trump’s blocked nominees by ending “blue slips” or the filibuster, neither of which is part of the Constitution.

The filibuster argument hinges on the idea that if the Republicans do away with it and the Dems get back into power, they’ll shove a far-left agenda down America’s throats with a one-vote majority. Republicans seem to forget that they will do that anyway. They already tried it, but there were two Democrats left with enough integrity to refuse to play along, and they’ve both been driven out of the Senate now.

It isn’t just Democrats who are blocking Trump’s agenda; he’s also having to deal with pushback from Republicans. Last week, 22 House Republicans voted with all the Democrats to advance a bill overturning Trump’s executive order blocking most federal workers’ unions. Opponents of the bill claim that collective bargaining is a fundamental freedom for workers, but supporters of Trump’s EO noted that public servants are different from private sector workers, and even Democrat hero Franklin Roosevelt opposed government workers’ unions.

The point is likely moot, though, because even if the bill passes the House, it still has to pass the Senate, then be signed by Trump, which is about as likely as him donating to Joe Biden’s Presidential Library. And literally NOBODY is doing that.

By the way, if you want to know more about the legalities of public sector unions and strikes, this is a good source.

Life In Deep Blue Zones: From Instapundit, a report that life in Uptown Minneapolis has become so dangerous that McDonald’s is now locking its dining room doors and monitoring who’s allowed to enter.

Greg Gutfeld recently commented that if Mary Tyler Moore moved to Minneapolis today, she couldn’t throw her hat into the air because someone would shoot it.

And Valero Energy Corp. announced that it will take a $1.1 billion loss by shutting down its Benicio, California, oil refinery by April of next year. Valero said it would rather take the loss than navigate Gov. Gavin Newsom’s escalating mandates, prohibitive costs and regulatory pressures. Californians who don’t move out could be facing gas shortages and price spikes of up to $8 a gallon.

RELATED READING: Chris Bray at Substack has a fascinating article with lots of revealing photos, explaining how people can keep living in blue states, and even keep parts of them pretty nice, even as other areas spiral into filth and squalor and their leftist leaders relentlessly work to destroy everything. As he writes:

“If you gave Gavin Newsom a dozen bright red roses, I suspect the bouquet would die in his hands before he could put it down. The man is the angel of death. But California isn’t dying; California is sort of okay, because many people sort of still try.”

Hint: You wouldn’t have to try so hard if you’d just quit voting for failure.

For our final weekend before Christmas, here are some more favorite holiday moments from “Huckabee” on TBN. First, another visit from the award-winning Nashville revue, “We Need a LOT of Christmas.” This also shows off the great job that our staff did in converting the theater into a holiday wonderland.

Next, a beautiful ballad by the Katinas, “Tennessee Christmas.”

One thing we really miss this Christmas is our amazing house band of Grammy-winning musicians and singers, the Music City Connection, led by the incredibly talented Tre Corley. Here’s a memorable Christmas medley with special guests, the T.W. Hunter children’s choir.

Finally, John Schneider with Amb. Huckabee on bass performing the song they recorded together to raise money for Tunnels to Towers and Guitars 4 Vets.

If you’d like to purchase a downloadable copy and help those two great causes, just go here…

And here’s the original Christmas story by Mike Huckabee that inspired that song…

By Laura Ainsworth

Pat and I have a Christmas morning tradition: We don’t open gifts until we start playing Leon Redbone’s “Christmas Island” album. We both love Leon Redbone, meeting him after a concert once and giving him my first CD was a cherished moment of my life (I hope he could play it on his wind-up Victrola), and it’s perfect for Christmas in our tiki-inspired house full of parrots.

As you read this, Pat and I are in Savannah, a bucket-list location for us, on a Christmas getaway. I plan to visit the grave and statue of my favorite songwriter, Johnny Mercer. Here’s Johnny, one of the very-rare-at-that-time singer/songwriters who recorded both his own songs and covers, along with the great harmony singers The Pied Pipers, singing “Winter Wonderland.”

Finally, since we won’t be back on New Year’s Eve, here’s one of my favorite holiday songs by my all-time female vocalist idol. It’s Ella Fitzgerald singing, “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve.”

I love that so much, I made it the closing song on my Christmas Spotify playlist, which is a perfect soundtrack for your holiday, too. Merry Christmas!

