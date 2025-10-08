Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

ICE, CHICAGO & POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Pictured: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson | Photo credit: Getty Images

Chicago Lunacy: Brandon Johnson, the socialist mayor of Chicago, has apparently decided that the violent mobs he orders the police not to control aren’t doing a good enough job of preventing ICE agents from doing their job of arresting violent illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, gang members and drug dealers. So he’s issued an executive order creating “ICE-free zones” where ICE agents will not be allowed, such as public parks and parking lots. Say, maybe he should’ve just declared Chicago to be a “gun-free” zone, and there wouldn’t have been over 1500 shootings there so far this year!

Johnson also claims that President Trump is trying to start a Civil War, oblivious to the fact that by launching an insurrection against federal authority, he’s a black socialist who is staking out the same ground as the Confederacy and the 1950s segregationists

Victor Davis Hanson has a great term for these “progressives” who’ve suddenly discovered states’ rights: “Neo-Confederate Nullificationists.”

Johnson did a lot of other idiotic bloviating, but rather than waste our pixels on it, we’ll just link you to it.

If anyone has Johnson’s email address, you might want to send him this link to a page that explains the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution (“Federal acts take priority over any state acts that conflict with federal law.”) That’s the reason why ICE will be completely justified when they ignore his moronic “ICE-free zones.” If only Chicago’s government weren’t a brain-free zone…

Something to remember: Whenever you hear the “leaders” of a blue state or city wail that ICE is “disappearing” cherished members of their “community,” think of this article listing the people they picked up just last weekend, despite all the leftist protesters trying to stop them. Some highlights from the rap sheets of these pillars of the community: Assault and battery, human smuggling, DUI, burglary, MS-13 gang member, rape, sexual abuse of a child and incest with a minor. Or as that’s called in blue cities, part of the rich tapestry of diversity.

Political violence on the rise: We’ve written about the many flaws and biases baked into the studies constantly cited by the media that claim political violence mostly comes from the right, no matter what your lying eyes tell you. But there’s a new study out by the American Political Perspectives Survey that makes it clear: the rising tide of political violence is not coming from the right, or from “both sides.” It’s heavily on the left, with approval of violence against political opponents being at its highest among college-“educated,” “progressive” women.

So all those videos of crazy-eyed women shrieking about ICE in their cars are NOT your imagination. If you’re lucky enough never to have seen one, here’s comedian Paul Chato reenacting every last one of them.

U.S. NEWS

All The Smartest People Assured Us This Was Impossible: How the Sharpie company found a better, quicker, cheaper way to manufacture pens by making them in Tennessee instead of Asia.

Country Music Corner: Country star Zach Bryan apparently wants a gig opening for the Dixie Chicks.

Least Surprising Story of the Day: Just as we predicted, after the big audience tuned in to see what Jimmy Kimmel would say about being brought back, they realized he was the same unfunny, self-righteous, partisan gasbag he was the week before, and his viewership has already dropped like an anvil, back to his pre-fake FCC threat trough. In the key 25-54-year-old ad demographic, he’s back to only 265,000 viewers, an 85% drop from last week’s peak.

Despite this, some media analysts argue that Disney may be stuck with Kimmel, no matter how obnoxious he becomes. He’s only back due to threats and blackmail: Affiliates had shots fired into their buildings, likely by deranged leftists; Hollywood agencies threatened to pull their stars from ABC if he wasn’t returned; and affiliates were threatened with the loss of football if they didn’t put his show back on the air, even if nobody wanted to buy ad time on it. By folding and bringing him back, ABC infuriated conservatives while failing to mollify leftists, who never forgive but only crow about making their opponents cave in. The result: Jimmy Kimmel may be the least-watched yet most-powerful person in TV history. No matter how low his ratings or how alienating his comments, ABC is now too cowed to fire him.

One way out: Some media analysts suggested that Disney should end ABC entirely. They say the broadcast network business model is on its last legs, and Disney could make more profit by killing off ABC and moving to streaming only.

If that actually happens, Kimmel could add another achievement to his resume: Most destructive TV personality of all time. He would not only have helped kill late night TV, but drive his entire network out of existence.

Bari Weiss, who was forced out of the New York Times by its junior woke squad for trying to commit actual journalism, founded a website called The Free Press that became a massive success. It’s now been acquired by Paramount, which is putting Weiss in charge of overseeing CBS News and trying to turn it back into a journalism outlet rather than a media arm of the DNC. As her first act, Weiss issued a series of rules about fair and accurate news coverage that folks of a certain vintage might recognize as Journalism 101. But CBS staffers reacted to them and to her becoming their boss just like Dracula would react to a garlic festival.

They’re melting down, freawking out and falling apart. One of the more hilarious lamentations is that CBS has fallen from Dan Rather to Bari Weiss. They must not remember that Dan lost his CBS gig when he tried to influence an election by running fake news to harm George W. Bush – or maybe they do remember, and that’s their point. Another howler was the complaint that she’d better not mess with the crown jewel of journalism, “Sixty Minutes.” Say, isn’t that the show that caused CBS to pay a big legal settlement to Trump for trying to influence the election by misleadingly editing a Kamala Harris interview?

But the best online comment we’ve read was that all you need to know about the current “journalists” at CBS News is that Weiss is a self-described “left-leaning centrist” and a lesbian who used to work for the New York Times, but to them, she’s a right-wing extremist.

