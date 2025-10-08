Photo credit: Sky News

Ballistic: On Tuesday, 200 Texas National Guard troops arrived in Chicago to protect federal personnel and property from violent anti-ICE protesters, and Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are predictably going ballistic over it.

Johnson called the deployment “illegal, unconstitutional, dangerous and wrong,” which would also be a good description of the “ICE-free zones” he just imposed in violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause that places federal law above state and local laws. He’s also talked about arresting anyone who violates it, which is absurd in practical terms. Even if local police could arrest 200 National Guard troops, they’ve made it pretty clear that they have no intention of even trying it. But it did inspire commentators to marvel that Johnson has finally found someone in Chicago that he’s actually s in favor of arresting.

Meanwhile, President Trump said he thinks Pritzker and Johnson should be arrested for failing to protect ICE agents from violent leftist protesters.

Pritzker accused ICE of racial profiling and targeting black and brown people. When asked about that on CNN, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called it a “dumb question,” and said, “Black people in Chicago are thrilled that we are getting the illegal aliens out of the community who are stealing their housing, jobs, and resources.” Indeed, many black Chicago residents have spoken out at city meetings and posted videos online, begging the White House to send the National Guard to stop the crime in their neighborhoods, which includes over 1500 shootings so far this year under Johnson.

The DHS released a list debunking what they called Pritzker’s “smorgasbord of lies” (is that a fat joke?) about ICE agents. Among them, the claim that the officers are indiscriminately ransacking homes and arresting US citizens. DHS said ICE does not arrest US citizens, and the arrests are targeted against illegal aliens with removal orders, including violent criminals and Tren de Aragua gang members. There are more claims and responses at this link (we told you it was a smorgasbord.)

A DHS spokeswoman also said that contrary to Pritzker’s claims, Trump’s Guard deployment is neither unconstitutional nor an invasion: “President Trump has the authority under the Constitution to deploy troops, wherever they’re stationed, to defend federal facilities from attacks. Whether it’s the ICE facility in Broadview or the courthouse in Portland, we will defend federal property wherever they are under siege.”

And let’s not forget the latest Pritzker’s Fable.

We suspect that Johnson and Pritzker’s biggest concern isn’t that ICE will make Chicago into a “war zone,” but that they will end it seeming like a war zone, and voters will start asking inconvenient questions, like, “If that’s all it took to make this place safe, then why did you wave in all those illegal alien criminals and let them run amok for so long?” Then they’ll have to explain that they were kind of counting on those illegal alien criminals voting for them eventually. They would need that, considering Johnson’s approval rating in recent polls was hovering around 6 percent, slightly lower than the approval rating of irritable bowel syndrome.

RELATED: In a subscriber-only column at Redstate.com, Brandon Morse points out that if you visit the ICE.gov website, you can find stats on the people who’ve been deported that disprove the claim that ICE is racist and targeting black and brown people.

For those who can’t access it, his point is that while the majority of deportees are from Mexico and Central America (which you would expect, since they’re so close by), in 2024-25, ICE also removed 379 Russians, 548 Chinese, 607 Romanians, 126 UK citizens, and 136 Canadians, among other races and nationalities.