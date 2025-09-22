Good morning. Today’s newsletter is below.

33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.

Matthew 6:33

From Our “Everything You Know Is Wrong” File: Leftists and the media (but we repeat ourselves) constantly claim that “studies show” the majority of political violence comes from the right. Yet we mostly see leftists attacking people, ripping off their MAGA caps, rioting, looting, assaulting ICE agents and literally assassinating or trying to assassinate Republicans. So where are all these “studies” proving that the violence is coming from the right?

Would you be surprised to hear that it’s mostly based on one study that Matt Margolis at PJ Media examined and found to be “hot garbage?” It's the kind of study that ignores leftist violence, counts nonpolitical violence as rightwing, and assigns people to the right who had no clear political associations. We’d say, “Well, knock us over with a feather!” but some left leftist would probably try to do it.

Reason #12,314 not to send your kids to a public school in Southern California: An Orange County high school student and his friends wore MAGA caps to honor Charlie Kirk. A liberal female classmate grabbed his hat and threw it in the trash, then started a political argument and cursed President Trump. The school took action by suspending them both. The male student says he still can’t figure out what he did wrong. Here’s a clue: he wore a MAGA cap to a Southern California school.

Speaking of California: California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social media munchkins got him in hot water due to a tone-deaf post that suggested they were threatening DHA chief Kristi Noem. It was referred to the Secret Service for investigation.

But it appears that the vaguely-threatening sounding post was to hype Newsom’s signing of a new bill requiring ICE agents to remove their masks that protect them and their families from doxxing and violence by deranged leftists and criminals. Remember the good old days, when Democrats like Newsom demanded that everyone wear masks, even when riding alone in their cars?

ICE made it clear that they intended to ignore the law entirely, citing the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution that makes state law subordinate to federal law. Asked about that, Newsom’s response, as described here, was “mind-numbingly stupid.” He said, “We’re going to test that.”

It won’t be the first test he’s flunked (remember when a court threw out his assault on the First Amendment that jailed people for posting humorous political memes?) But we knew he wasn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer when he demanded of the ICE agents, “What are they afraid of?” Here’s a hint: Getting murdered by leftists who are so crazy, they vote for Gavin Newsom.

Worthwhile TV: US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was on “Fox & Friends” to talk about the rise in anti-Semitism and the alarming trend of nations declaring that they will recognize a nonexistent “Palestinian state,” which is like telling Hamas that terrorism works, so keep doing what you’re doing.

NYT interviews Erika Kirk: Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika gave an interview to the New York Times that made news. Here’s a report on that interview with quotes that won’t require you to subscribe to the New York Times to read it.

Historic Fake News Narratives: Sorry, New York Times editors, but it is NOT illegal to shout “Fire” in a crowded theater.

Charlie Kirk’s Memorial: Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, a memorial was held for Charlie Kirk that drew an estimated 90,000 people (70,000 inside and 20,000 at two overflow locations.) It was the largest crowd at a memorial for a public figure since the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s in Atlanta in 1968. It was viewed by a conservatively-estimated 100 million people around the world. It was also one of the biggest religious revivals with the most people accepting Christ in history.

Elon Musk summed it up well afterward when a reporter asked why he thinks Kirk was killed. He replied, “He was killed because his words made a difference. Because he was showing people the light. And he was killed by the dark.”

The speakers included Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, Tulsi Gabbard and many more, ending with the most anticipated speakers, Charlie’s widow and new Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk and President Trump. The full memorial can be viewed here:

While the entire service was extremely moving and filled with wonderful stories, tributes and testimonies, the MUST-SEE speech was by Erika Kirk. It was easy to see how difficult this was for her, as she choked back tears to talk about her husband while looking at the vast sea of people whose lives he had affected for the better. The most stunning moment came when she announced that she forgave her husband’s killer, citing Christ’s words during the Crucifixion, “Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do.” It’s a certainty that the assassin who thought his bullet would silence Charlie Kirk’s message knew not what he was doing, but he surely knows now.

And one more must-see moment: At the very end, when President Trump called Erika back out to show her the massive tribute to Charlie set to “America The Beautiful.” When she started to get overcome with emotion, he held her in his arms to comfort her like her dad. Anyone who could see that and not be moved to tears must have a heart of stone, but sadly, that condition is epidemic in some quarters these days.

More Hearts of Stone: Speaking of hearts of stone, some people couldn’t even put their hatred aside long enough to show respect at a funeral (Remember when liberals used to tell us how horrible the “Westboro Baptist Church” protesters were for disrupting funerals with political attacks?)

Over the past few days and even on the day of the memorial, we had the usual suspects (Ilhan Omar, AOC, Jasmine Crockett, and the rest of the leftist rogues’ gallery) attacking Charlie Kirk with slanderous lies based on fake and wildly out-of-context quotes. We assume their mothers never told them that you don’t speak ill of the dead at a funeral, but then, it’s no surprise that they weren’t raised right.

We’re not going to quote them because you don’t need blood pressure spikes and literally nothing they said is worthy of any decent person’s notice. But we’ll link you to a few stories if you want to pull on your hip boots and wade into their sewage.

To start, the House voted overwhelmingly for a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk and condemning his assassination. Over 100 Democrats joined with all Republicans to pass it. But 96 Democrats refused to support it (Just three months ago, the House UNANIMOUSLY passed a resolution honoring two murder victims, Minnesota Democrat Rep. Mellissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and condemning political violence -- Stop telling us we're the same as them.) Thirty-eight Democrats voted “Present” on the Kirk resolution, 22 abstained and 58 voted against. You could probably guess the 58, but here they are for the permanent record.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the House floor to defend her “no” vote, spewing debunked lies about Kirk into the Congressional Record that accused him of being racist and other vile ‘ists,” and declaring that he was “ignorant” and “uneducated.” This from the former bartender who is the poster girl for the worthlessness of certain college degrees. It was the same litany of lies that Democrats have been spewing for years that hop up their feeble-minded followers to commit political violence, and even in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, she was still spewing them without a second, or first, thought.

You don’t need us to tell you how reprehensible this is. Let former Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin describe how “stunned” he was and how this is why the Democrats lost him and are losing many other people and just getting worse. (The AOC quotes are at this link, if you’re a masochist and want to hear them in her own annoying voice.)

Naturally, Rep. Ilhan Omar had to take time out from representing her district in the House to share some more violence-endorsing political rhetoric.

But of course, outdoing them all in her fierce quest for the title of “Worst Person in the Universe” was Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who spouted such huge quantities of hatred, lies and cluelessness that we have to link to three separate stories just to cover her weekend output. Warning: you might need to get your monitor disinfected after you read all this.

Jasmine sees no reason why she should care about the life of someone who said negative things about her. Keep that in mind when leftists tell you to trust them to defend free speech.

If you want a perfect symbol of the difference between the parties these days, you couldn’t ask for anything better than the wall of bulletproof glass that speakers had to stand behind at a memorial service. Note to Jimmy Kimmel: That wasn’t to block bullets from Christian conservatives.

RELATED: Normally, the only fact check you need to debunk something is to say, “AOC said this.” But Breitbart.com did the legwork to prove that AOC and 57 other despicable Democrats who voted against a resolution to honor Charlie Kirk because of his “racist” and “anti-Semitic” views did so based on false quotations and comments lifted out of context. What a surprise…

Just a guess: Erika Kirk is a lot more forgiving than most of us are: After watching Erika Kirks’ moving tribute to her husband Charlie on Sunday, we have to say that, in general, we lack the grace to be as forgiving as she is.

Regarding the horrifying act that took the (earthly) life of Charlie Kirk, we’re amazed and in awe that Erika, through her relationship with God, has the strength to forgive her husband’s killer, especially considering that he still has shown no remorse, at least that has been reported. That’s the main reason it seems impossible to find that same ability to forgive. Erika will have to do the forgiving.

Trump’s words at the memorial reflected the way we can’t help feeling now. He was honest in admitting his lack of forgiveness, saying, “[Charlie] did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents. And I don’t want the best for them...I am sorry, Erika.”

That last part was a bit tongue-in-cheek and said lovingly; you really have to hear it in context. He also said this: “Charlie’s killer has been arrested and charged with capital murder. God willing, he will receive the full and ultimate punishment for his horrific crime. Because you can’t let that happen...can’t let that happen to a country.” He also noted some of the “jubilant” reactions to the murder. “Some of the very people who call you a ‘hater’ for using the wrong pronoun were filled with glee at the killing of a father with two beautiful young children,” he said.

Strong stuff, but undeniably true. He summed the issue up beautifully: “No side in American politics has a monopoly on disturbed or misguided people. But there’s one part of our political community which believes they have a monopoly on truth, goodness and virtue and concludes they have also a monopoly on power, thought and speech. Well, that’s not happening any more; we’ve turned that corner very quickly. Tragically, atrocities of this kind...are the eventual consequence of this kind of thinking. If speech is violence, then some are bound to conclude that violence is justified to stop speech.”

Here’s the President’s whole talk from the memorial, if you didn’t see that. He had some wonderful observations that shouldn’t be missed...

When we talk about being unable to forgive, we don’t just mean this killer but other totally unrepentant individuals within the Democrat Party, after what they’ve done to damage our country and encourage the build-up of violence over the past couple of decades. They’ll do it over and over again if they think it will help them politically.

(Side note: as reported Sunday by The New York Times, Erika, when asked if she wanted the Death Penalty for Charlie’s assassination, said, “I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger.” Count on the killer’s defense attorney, once one has been assigned, to use that to help his client avoid injection-or-firing-squad. But the government has already decided to seek the Death Penalty, so it’s on their ledger.)

Erika’s forgiving message came to mind after an appearance Hillary Clinton gave on CNN, in which she told host Fareed Zakaria, in answer to his extremely leading question that was just what she wanted, that Trump’s actions right now in response to Kirk’s assassination are “right out of the authoritarian playbook.”

But take note: the word “authoritarian” is right out of the Democrat playbook. The DNC memo has obviously gone out to use that word as often as possible. (For all we know, Hillary authored that memo herself.)

“It’s a very dangerous turn in our politics,” she continued haltingly, looking nowhere in particular except inward to her own emptiness, “that this may, you know, lead to even further political action, legal action, prosecutorial action, intimidation of all kinds.”

Seriously, at this point, is anyone on the Democrat side actually going to warn against the RIGHT threatening legal and prosecutorial action? Not expecting us to fall to the floor laughing helplessly? Yes, yes they are.

By the way, this kind of talk is nothing new for Hillary. Here she is on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow from a year ago, suggesting that Americans should face criminal penalties, including jail time, for spreading “misinformation.” (Oh, like that fake story about Alfa Bank?) Hillary likes the idea because that level of punishment would be “a better deterrent,” she says. Sorry, Hillary, but you don’t deserve forgiveness for your long history of lies and fake news while trying to prosecute others. You’re fortunate to have avoided jail thus far, and you know it.

Amazingly, Hillary spread misinformation in that very interview, taking out of context Trump’s tongue-in-cheek comment about being “a dictator on Day 1” and falsely implying he was involved in Project 2025. This is someone who does not deserve our forgiveness for her years and years of compounding lies. Yes, as Christians, we are expected to forgive, but the person seeking forgiveness should repent and ask forgiveness, not just keep telling lie after vicious, violent lie with no consequences.

Honestly, we could fill the whole newsletter with clips and commentary showing Hillary’s lies and evasions through the years. To save time and space, and just for fun, here’s a compilation from 9 years ago of Hillary just telling lies for 13 straight minutes. Like the chain dragged around by Marley’s Ghost, it has grown much longer and heavier since then.

Jonathan Turley’s new column on Hillary and her ongoing threats to free speech is a MUST-READ.

As Texas Rep. Brandon Gill, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said on FOX News Sunday evening, “...It’s rich to hear this from, of all people, Hillary Clinton, who is a major proponent of the Disinformation Governance Board, which was an Orwellian administrative division, within our federal government, directing social media companies what posts they should be censoring and which ones they shouldn’t.”

She’s been “on the front lines of censorship for several years now,” he said. “And now for her to turn around and suggest --- falsely, by the way –- that Republicans are engaging in the same activity that she has been promoting for many years, I think is unbelievably rich.”

And now that millions have been brought together to mourn Charlie Kirk (and the downhill slide in our country that led to his death), the left’s culture of violence against conservatives is something that has to be addressed head-on.

Rep. Gill said that in just a couple of weeks, the Oversight Committee will “be bringing in the heads of multiple platforms that are filled with hate and with calls for violence against conservatives. I’m thinking of platforms like Steam and Discord and Twitch. Places that these people congregate...and they plan how to harm, physically harm conservatives.” Gill called this “the first step” in addressing the violence.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who chairs the Oversight Committee, appeared Sunday with FOX News’ Trey Gowdy to discuss this, saying they want to address “the pattern --- that [with] many of the high-profile crimes that have been committed by younger people, these are the platforms of choice for those criminals...We want to bring the CEOs in and see if there’s a way that we can detect this before it becomes a future crime.” Another question is how these platforms are “marketing themselves.”

The hearing isn’t meant to embarrass or grill the CEOs, he said, but just out of a “sincere concern” that their platforms are being used by “young, radicalized, left-wing criminals” as a “breeding ground,” to recruit others to commit “unthinkable crimes.” The goal is to create solutions for law enforcement to help stop premeditated murder.

John Fetterman gets it. He said --- on CNN yet --- that we shouldn’t “ever, ever compare anyone to Hitler...We have to turn the temperature down. We can’t compare people to these kinds of figures in history, and this [Trump] is not an autocrat.”

Thanks to Brian Kilmeade for highlighting that quote, and also for the one from Bill Maher in which he said, “He’s not Hitler. Calling somebody Hitler makes it a lot easier to justify things like assassination. Let’s put (bleep) like that away, shall we?”

It’s a sad sign of our times that someone has to come out and say, “He’s not Hitler”?

RELATED: So maybe the memo is going out that direct comparisons to Hitler have outlived their usefulness, but get ready to hear the word “authoritarian” even more in so-called mainstream media to help solidify that twisted perception of President Trump.

We happened to see an article by Mark Lamster, the architecture (!) critic in The Dallas Morning News (sigh) who used it repeatedly against President Trump in his diatribe against Trump’s aesthetic changes to the White House. This piece wasn’t just about architecture --- he couldn’t just keep to that --- but also about politics, making the point throughout that Trump’s preference for classical design was a reflection of his “authoritarian” nature. Believe it or not, Lamster even managed to work in a reference to January 6. Here are a few choice quotes from this propagandistic piece:

“Just how many classical columns and pediments are necessary to achieve [Trump’s goals] is an open question; the exuberant classicism of the Capitol building was clearly insufficient as an exemplar of those responsibilities during the Jan. 6 insurrection.”

That comment sealed the fate of his essay: it was destined for the bottom of the parrot cage.

More: “[Trump’s order] reflects the administration’s general attitude toward expertise, with widely respected professionals dismissed in favor of others whose FRINGE BELIEFS [emphasis ours] support the interests of the administration.”

Then there was this: “Trump’s history as a builder suggests the goal is less a taste for classicism (and corresponding rejection of modernism) than the consolidation of political power.”

That comment doesn’t even make sense. What does being a builder have to do with political power?

And, here we go: “...There is something profoundly un-American about the administration’s mandating of architectural style, a move typical of authoritarian regimes. Both the Nazi state and the Soviet Union made classicism the defacto language of their building programs.”

We’re not even sure that’s accurate about the USSR, which “cemented” its power by erecting many sad gray Brutalist cheap-concrete buildings that fell apart almost as soon as they were built. This was done not only in Communist Russia but in the beautiful Western European countries they controlled after World War II. The Soviets cared about tradition? Give us a break; they were out to destroy much of Russian tradition. Brutalist architecture is the bureaucrat’s friend.

And one last quote: “To suggest there was some ideal but lost period that must be recovered is a counterproductive fantasy,” as some “may see it as emblematic of a period of slave-holding and white supremacy.” Good grief.

No, this “architecture critic” didn’t come right out and call President Trump Hitler or Stalin, but that imagery permeates his piece. You’ll continue to see similar political drivel in what normally would be nonpolitical stories: in fashion, music, theater, art, everywhere. Yes, even architecture! Trump’s an authoritarian --- got it!

In its own way, this more subtle, pervasively politicized media contributes to raising the temperature and enhancing the climate of violence against conservatives. It doesn’t have to be as blatant as Hillary’s outrageous lying (or AOC’s, or Jasmine Crockett’s; we could go on) to have that effect. The huge lies and the little digs work hand in hand towards the same tragic outcome.

And this is what we end up with. Found this online and wish we could credit the cartoonist.

Democrats aren’t dialing it back: Since Democrats obviously have no intention of dialing back the violent political rhetoric, expect to keep seeing stories like this…

And this: A man with a reported history of anti-Trump social media posts was arrested for allegedly firing shots into the studio of a Sacramento ABC TV affiliate. Someone was in the lobby, but fortunately, nobody was hurt. Police say his motives are still under investigation, but we would not be shocked to learn that he actually believed that ABC suspending a low-rated, money-losing, advertiser-repelling late night show spelled the end of democracy and the First Amendment and the triumph of fascism.

Truth Bomb: Kurt Schlichter has outdone himself with his latest column, which is a 50-megaton truth bomb. The theme: “Stop murdering people, you sociopaths.”

