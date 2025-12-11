Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Tuesday, the DC Court of Appeals granted a stay pending appeal on a lower court injunction blocking Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military. So it’s a ban on a ban on a ban. It’s just the latest twist on a long road to the Supreme Court, but for those who love legal details, this link has more.

On Monday, the Trump Administration announced two initiatives, one to help farmers and reduce food costs and other to improve airports.

First, Trump announced a $12 billion aid program for farmers, which he said was just a small percentage of new revenues from tariffs. The money will help farmers who have been hurt by the turmoil surrounding tariffs, such as when China temporarily cut its purchase of soybeans during trade negotiations (they are purchasing again now.) Calling farmers the “backbone” of our nation, Trump said this will help them until the new deals he’s making to purchase US farm products kick in, and it will help stabilize and lower food prices.

The new trade deals should also help resolve long standing problems that have been harming American farmers, such as an issue pointed out by the owner of a Louisiana rice company. She said nations like India, China and Thailand had been dumping exported rice for years to undermine US rice farmers. She said, “Puerto Rico used to be one of the largest markets for U.S. rice. We haven’t shipped rice into Puerto Rico in years.” And Puerto Rico is a US territory, so they’ve been undercutting American farmers right here in America.

Trump’s focus on bringing down prices seems to be working, since his approval rating that had fallen to a second-term low of 38% has risen back to 41% in a new Reuters/IPSOS poll. Before Democrats start crowing about that, Obama’s approval rating at this point in his second term was also 41%.

The White House also revealed a $1 billion initiative to improve travelers’ airport experience (it would be nearly impossible to make the experience worse.)

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy promoted the effort at Reagan Airport in DC. They said it will include providing more fresh and healthy food options, family screening lanes at security, play and exercise areas for kids, private “pods” for breastfeeding moms, sensory rooms for special needs children, and areas where adults can exercise or do yoga to relieve stress and avoid circulatory problems on long flights. Duffy said, “Bringing about a Golden Age in travel has to involve making the family travel experience happier and healthier.”

Personally, we get enough yoga just trying to fold ourselves into those cramped airline seats, but to each his own.

And what would any announcement by Duffy and RFK Jr. be without video of them doing some pull-ups?

UPDATE: Sarah Anderson at PJ Media reports on a second Venezuelan government insider who is spilling secrets of the anti-US Maduro regime to President Trump. Not that any of this is really a secret to anyone who’s been paying attention in recent years, but far too few have been.

Just in time for the high demand of holiday travel, gas prices are going…down?! That’s right, according to GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of regular gas on December 8 fell another 5 cents to $2.90. A spokesman said gas prices are now at multi-year lows heading into the holidays and are expected to stay low through early 2026.

For anyone who wants to argue that politics has nothing to do with this, note that $2.90 is the national average price. In Oklahoma, it’s $2.36, and in Texas, $2.50. In blue states like New York and Washington, it’s over $3 a gallon, with California leading the nation at $4.469. Hey, another area in which Gavin Newsom can brag about California being #1.

Yet another (Clinton-appointed) federal judge has decided that she has more power than the President and blocked Trump’s executive order ending the Biden push to put wind power turbines all over the place. She declared that Trump hadn’t explained it enough and “failed to justify” his decision, as if justifying his executive policies to Podunk judges is part of his job description.

We’ve spent years giving you one justification after another for this nation to stop tilting at windmills. Here’s a study we shared recently, about how offshore wind turbines are altering the ocean ecology and collapsing the marine life food chain. Oh well, maybe the fish can eat all the shredded seagulls.

Some pro-life activists were arrested in Memphis and spent the night in jail for staging a peaceful protest of a Planned Parenthood clinic. Abortion is barred in Tennessee, but the group claims Planned Parenthood is trafficking pregnant girls to other states to get abortions. The protesters included some prominent pro-life leaders, including Operation Rescue founder Randall Terry. They say this is the start of a renewed national anti-abortion push, with the next sit-in planned for January 22 in front of the FDA in DC, to call for banning the abortion pill. More at the link.

UPDATES: Good News, Bad News

The bad news: A federal judge refused to release former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, leaving the 70-year-old grandmother to serve nine years in prison. Democrats convicted her of participating in a scheme to breach the Mesa County voting machines. Defenders say she was trying to ensure that there was no voter fraud. President Trump is strongly championing her, as Fox News reports, but as this is a state-level conviction in a blue state, state Democrat officials are refusing to show mercy, as they do to deported MS13 gang members. Maybe the threat of a federal investigation of the 2020 vote would soften their attitudes.

The good news: Last week, we told you about Samantha Fulnecky, the University of Oklahoma legal student who was given a zero grade and a chewing-out by a “trans” teaching assistant for citing her Christian beliefs in what was supposed to be a personal essay about gender law. We reported that the TA had been removed from the classroom and her failing grade nullified. Now, an assistant professor is facing disciplinary action for viewpoint discrimination after he reportedly gave absence excuses to students to attend a protest of the TA’s removal, but refused to give an excuse to a TPUSA member who wanted to attend a counter-protest.

Good. Keep letting the intolerant forces of “tolerance” know that we will no longer tolerate their intolerance and maybe they’ll eventually get the point.

Court Victories To Celebrate: Colorado high school student Sophia Shumaker was told that she could paint a design of her choosing on her senior parking space. But when she expressed her faith by painting a backwards fish, she was told that Christian imagery wasn’t allowed. After First Liberty legal aid intervened, the school officials suddenly relented and not only let Sophia paint her fish, they changed their policy.

Once again in Colorado (there sure are lots of authoritarians there for such a blue state), 18 plaintiffs will receive $10.3 million in damages from the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine for denying their religious exemption to the COVID vaccine mandate in 2021. The Thomas More Society represented them. One plaintiff said, “Nobody should be coerced into choosing between their faith and their livelihoods, as I and so many others at CU Anschutz were forced to do at the whim of ideological bureaucrats.”

While the SAVE Act (Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements) languishes in Congress, the Trump White House has secured a court win to help clean up state voter rolls and ensure that only US citizens are voting. The Federalist has the details.

Swing and a Miss! NBC News tried to attack ICE by claiming that more than a third of the 220,000 illegal aliens deported so far under Trump “have no criminal histories.” You mean, other than being illegal aliens, who are under deportation orders? Seriously, does an illegal alien HAVE to commit a major crime before he can be deported, because we don’t remember when murdering or raping American citizens became a requirement?

How much money did Kelsey Grammer make by playing Frasier Crane on TV all those years? Obviously, enough to tell the rest of Hollywood to shove off because he appeared on Fox News before the Kennedy Center Honors and said of President Trump, “I think he’s extraordinary. He’s one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. Maybe the greatest.”

Guess we won’t be seeing a “Frasier Crane meets Rosie O’Donnell” Christmas special.

Thanks to Prof. Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit for alerting us to the latest woke idiocy: Online liberals are trying to “normalize” eating with our hands because white people forced utensils on other cultures. As noted, forks date back to at least the early Egyptians and chopsticks to the Chinese, neither of whom are white.

We suspect these morons just hate forks because they have so much trouble trying to eat soup with them.

On Wednesday, US forces safely seized an oil tanker that was reportedly transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela. Venezuelan “President” Nicolás Maduro accused the US of “an act of international piracy” (write your own Somali pirate jokes.)

But Attorney General Pam Bondi explained, “For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations.”

This is a developing story, so we’ll have more as it becomes available. But we do want to give a nod to Fox News for this observation:

“The move is likely to further strain relations with Nicolás Maduro’s government, which already is subject to extensive U.S. sanctions targeting Venezuela’s oil sector.”

Trump is pressuring Maduro to resign while blowing Venezuelan drug boats to atoms, but let’s hope this doesn’t strain our relations with him!

Wednesday, the Federal Reserve narrowly voted to cut the baseline interest rate by 0.25%. That’s a total reduction of 1.75% points since it began cutting rates in September 2024. It’s the third cut this year, but the Fed suggested that there would be no more than one cut next year. We’ll see how that goes, with the Trump economy firing up and his frequent attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump has blasted for having low intelligence and keeping rates artificially high to strangle the economy.

Either way, Powell leaves his post in May, and Trump may nominate a successor before Christmas, so it’s not just the economy that’s going through big, unpredictable changes. In the meantime, if you’re one of the many Americans for whom Fed interest rate cuts haven’t trickled down as major savings, here are some suggestions for safe places to park your money.

Now that the government shutdown is over, we’re finally getting some overdue economic numbers. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that thanks to President Trump’s tariff policies and new trade deals starting to kick in, the US trade deficit showed a dramatic 10.9% reduction in September to $52.8 billion. That resulted from U.S. exports rising 3.0% to $289.3 billion, the highest in months, while imports rose just 0.6% to $342.1 billion. It shows that the policies are working to increase US exports while moderating the amount of goods pouring into the US from other nations.

Supporters say Trump’s trade policies aren’t just shutting out foreign competition, they’re increasing American competitiveness, which means more jobs and better pay for American workers. More at the link.

Déjà vu All Over Again Again: Once again, a federal judge has ordered ICE to release the Democrats’ darling, “Maryland dad”/illegal alien/alleged wife beater and human smuggler Abrego Garcia. Getting rid of this guy is like trying to flush one of Al Gore’s low-flow toilets. But one way or another, eventually, he’s going down. Details at the link.

Charlie Kirk’s final book was published posthumously on Tuesday. It’s called “Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.” It immediately hit #1 on Amazon’s bestseller list, then buyers were told it was temporarily out of stock because all the copies had sold out. Don’t worry; they’re printing more. We expect they’ll be printing more for years to come, long after the nasty things written about Charlie on social media by trolls living in their mom’s basements have been completely forgotten.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.