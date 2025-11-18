Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good afternoon. This edition discusses President Trump’s Mideast Peace plan, more Jeffrey Epstein news and news from our courts.

INTERNATIONAL

President Trump may never win a Nobel Peace Prize for political reasons, but he just got a better title: the Sinatra-esque “Chairman of the Board…of Peace.”

Monday, in a 13-0-2 vote, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in support of Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan and named Trump chairman of the “Board of Peace.” Both Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed the vote as historic, saying that it will help lead to a peaceful and prosperous Gaza ruled by the Palestinian people and not Hamas, and to peace in other parts of the world.

But before we get too far into utopian dreams of a Gaza Trump Resort, naturally, Hamas is throwing a monkey wrench into the best-laid plans. Before the UN vote, Hamas released a statement condemning Trump’s peace plan as “dangerous” (yes, peace is very dangerous to terrorists), rejecting any input by “the occupation” (they refer to Israel the same way ignorant US college students do), opposing “the disarmament of Gaza” and demanding that “any discussion about weapons will be within a Palestinian framework related to ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state.” They make a lot of demands for people who were saved from being obliterated by Israel thanks to Trump’s ceasefire plan.

Stephen Green at PJ Media has more on this, along with a good analysis on whether Trump’s peace plan will last or whether it was even worth the trouble and we should have just let Israel finish obliterating Hamas. Of course, that would have come with a different set of costs.

As noted at the link, Hamas is trying to have it both ways, by surrendering and still acting as if they won and can dictate the terms. They don’t seem to realize that now that all the hostages have been returned, they have no more leverage. Their choices are to comply with Trump’s peace plan or get blown to bits by the IDF. To use another Sinatra-esque term reminiscent of folks who were reportedly acquaintances of Frank’s, Trump is making them an offer they can’t refuse.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN

There’s an old saying: “Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.” Democrats who’ve been demanding the release of the Epstein files might be on the verge of learning that the hard way.

Despite the lack of any evidence of President Trump being involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking, Democrats demanded all the Epstein files be released, knowing that judges have blocked that for reasons of witness and victim confidentiality, so they could blame Trump when they weren’t released and make baseless charges he couldn’t disprove. They never counted on him calling on Congressional Republicans to vote to release the files. They’re already set to vote today, and as Matt Vespa at Townhall.com reports, it’s expected to pass.

The Dems who’ve been having a field day accusing Trump of being a sex predator without evidence will now have to brace for whatever is revealed (if judges don’t continue to block the release of the files, which still faces serious legal challenges.) And considering that Epstein turned against Trump long before his crimes became known and was a major Democrat donor, chances are it will be worse for the Dems than the Republicans.

Maybe that’s why the Biden Administration had control of the Epstein documents for four years, but never released them. When asked why, in a rare moment of honesty, Chuck Schmer replied, “That’s the question every American is asking. What the hell is he hiding?”

Frankly, we don’t think Biden was hiding anything bad about Trump that would have kept him from getting elected again.

Larry Summers: The Democrats’ release and trumpeting of the Jeffrey Epstein emails has already had the desired effect of embarrassing a prominent figure and forcing him to apologize and step back from public life. One problem for them: it’s Larry Summers, former Harvard president and Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary. Wow, whoever imagined that the Epstein scandal would touch any Democrats?!

The emails revealed that Summers sought relationship advice from Epstein (!) on how to romantically approach a woman he’d mentored. In one email, Epstein saw himself as Summers’ “wing man,” and in another, Summers suggested that on average, women have lower IQs than men.

Never fear, though, students: While Summers is stepping back from public appearances, he plans to continue teaching at Harvard. Any “low IQ” female students can always ask him to mentor them.

U.S. COURTS

In a worrisome sign for those who are tired of seeing justice delayed and denied when it comes to those who weaponized our legal system, Judge William Fitzpatrick ordered Monday that all grand jury materials be turned over to former FBI Director James Comey’s defense, and listed a number of possible problems with the prosecution that could lead him to dismiss Comey’s indictment. Redstate.com legal analyst Susie Moore has quotes from the ruling and much more information.

Before you get too despondent that the judge will let Comey skate on a technicality so he can go back to pretending to be America’s conscience, Moore offers some solace: Another expert said there is a long history of litigation involving misstatements of law by prosecutors in front of grand juries, that defendants seldom win on it, and it’s “generally not a ground to invalidate an indictment.”

Also, the district judge overseeing the case quickly responded to the DOJ’s emergency appeal by staying Fitzpatrick’s order to allow the government to file its objections. That’s where it stands for the moment. You can be certain we will have more on this as it develops.

A federal appeals court in Washington, DC, blocked the Transportation Department’s ban on states giving commercial drivers’ licenses to illegal aliens, ruling that the government didn’t follow proper procedure (is giving illegal aliens truck drivers’ licenses “proper procedure”?) and didn’t explain how it was an emergency or would promote safety. Just guessing here, but maybe by ensuring that the people driving giant, high-speed weapons of death can actually read English traffic signs and not make U-turns in front of oncoming vehicles?

Duffy blasted the ruling, and we expect there will be an appeal. More at the link.

UPDATE: Prosecutors in the trial of former New York Governor’s aide Linda Sun, who is charged with enriching herself as an undeclared representative of China, showed jurors invitations to Chinese officials to meet with Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They claim Sun forged then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on the invitations, but her handwriting didn’t match Hochul’s.

This is shocking! You mean a Democrat didn’t know what an Autopen was for?

