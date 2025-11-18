The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerald E Connally's avatar
Gerald E Connally
2h

No reasonable person can present a constructive case for not invoking the Jacksonian Doctrine on judicial over reach. It is time to get on with enforcing the law and the Constitution. That includes charging and trying Senators and Representatives and Governors with Treason where it is now so blatantly obvious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
1h

Regarding the pm Edition and the Hamas response to the UN vote, their demands reflect that they were never declared the loser, they merely accepted the gift they were offered. I may be wrong but I don't ever remember that Hamas was officially present when the "peace plan" was negotiated. As far as Hamas only having two choices, I think that's overly optimistic thinking. As far as I've heard they are still the police force in GAZA and have yet to lay down their arms. We can't remove socialists and have to fight the "establishment" to deport illegals from our own country. let alone remove Hamas influence from Gaza. Regarding the Epstein files it can also be said that Trump made this move knowing the courts would not allow it but then being able to point to the vote as "proof" he has nothing to hide. Sensitive information is released all of the time "with redactions" that make them virtually worthless. This chess game is a draw and both sides need to move on. Regarding the DC Appeals Court banning the DOT ruling about illegal drivers, this is just more of the stupidity of our legal system. The judges ruling became false the minute he inserted the word illegal. It's like a felon filing out an application for a gun, "felon" stops the process before it even starts, same with "illegal", which should mean "no job go straight to deportation".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture