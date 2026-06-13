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Chalres Kirkland's avatar
Chalres Kirkland
3h

When it comes down to a situation like dealing with Iran, one Iranian said it clearly: don't believe the regime, and keep at it til the IRGC is wiped out. The 'Sulreme Leader's will be no longer supreme if they're decimated.

Mr Trump, I wish you could read this but keep bombing the facilities, keep the Iranian citizens safe, and allow us to not be fooled again by satanic or demonical regimes like this.

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L. D-Young's avatar
L. D-Young
3h

This Iran war has certainly given the establishment Republican'ts a rallying point for the midterms and their predictions of doom. Reminds me of when Gov. Bobby Jindal called the GOP the "stupid party". And Schlichter is also correct, "You gotta hand it to them though, it's hard to out stupid Republicans!" Every election it seems we have to depend on Democrats to choose horrible losing candidates because Republicans have NOT delivered on promises after being given the majority. Maybe we should remind them that doesn't work long term???

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