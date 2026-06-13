Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Love does not delight in the evil but rejoices with the truth. 1 Corinthians 13:6

Thursday, President Trump announced that he had called off plans to “bomb the (BLEEP) out of” Iran after a major breakthrough in negotiations. He said the US had made a “great settlement” of the war and a peace deal could be signed as soon as Sunday, likely in Geneva. Reports were that the military was about three hours away from an attack on the major oil hub of Kharg Island when the reversal came.

As usual, Iran sent mixed signals, with some sources denying that a deal was near. But the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed Trump’s claim, saying that a deal was “mostly finalized;” however, “The problem is that the contradictions in America’s position have caused turbulence to this process.” FYI: America’s position has been the same since the first bomb dropped: no nukes and stop trying to kill everybody who disagrees with your violent religion. It’s Iran that would claim to be willing to negotiate peace or observe a ceasefire, then lob drones and ballistic missiles at Israel and other nations. We’d say it was all those explosions that were causing the “turbulence.”

The mixed signals are not surprising, as Iran has continued making threats and declaring victory throughout this entire period of being utterly demolished militarily. It’s a claim so absurd, only Congressional Democrats and media figures actually believe it.

Meanwhile, Fox News spoke to some Iranian citizens under heavy security to protect their identities. This is a MUST-READ. They describe the conditions inside Iran, the crackdown on the people, the economic devastation, the food shortages that have caused older people to hunt through dumpsters for food, and the expansion of power and oppression by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They say before the attacks started, the military had about 80% of the power controlling the country, and now it’s 100%. One said “the curtain has been pulled back” and it’s easier to see their influence.”

They urged President Trump not to stop the assaults or believe the IRGC will abide by any peace deal, but to “stay the course.” As one told Fox News:

“I would like to tell the Western world that appeasement of the Islamic Republic is futile. These are dishonest and deceptive people who, according to their religious beliefs, practice taqiyya in order to deceive others and maneuver their way through difficult situations. These are not people who can be reformed. Appeasement of them is harmful to the entire world. It is extremely naive to believe that meaningful negotiations can be conducted with such individuals.” In short, exactly what we’ve been saying for the past two months.

ANOTHER MUST-READ: With a lot of Republicans questioning Trump’s handling of Iran, it’s a perfect time for an analysis of his war strategy by the inimitable Kurt Schlichter, who counsels Republicans, “Don’t panic.” Kurt is not only a brilliant and hilarious writer, he’s also a combat veteran of the Gulf War, which he describes as arguably the last time America followed a winning strategy: “Beat the living snot out of the enemy until they give up and you attain your objective.”

RELATED: Under a new third-party agreement, the Trump Administration is preparing to deport a number of migrants from Iran, Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey to the Central African Republic.

Question We’d All Like Answered: If it’s illegal for non-citizens to vote, why does the West Los Angeles Library have a display for non-citizens on how to pre-register to vote, including a special section on how to register anonymously if you don’t feel “safe” revealing your address? This would allow non-citizens to obtain ballots without anyone knowing it.

“Most secure election system in America!”

PS – Note that this came from a citizen reporter on X, not a major media outlet like “60 Minutes,” whose hosts are too busy whining about the “death of journalism” because they’re getting fired for being useless and biased to actually do their job of investigating things.

The Labor Department reports that the PPI or producer price index (prices paid to US businesses for goods and services) rose 1.1% in May compared to April, and 6.5% from one year ago. That’s the highest increase in the PPI since November of 2022 under Biden. Not surprisingly, the majority of the price increase was due to energy prices, particularly the 23.4% increase in gasoline prices.

Republicans are getting nervous about the Iran war dragging on and on and keeping gas prices high. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 59% of Americans believe gas prices will get worse over the next year because of the war, despite Trump’s promise that they’ll drop like a rock as soon as a peace deal is signed. Trump has also said the financial problems caused by the war are “peanuts” compared to stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons, and that the price of oil “is not very high, relatively speaking. I mean, it’s lower than during the Biden administration, and he wasn’t stopping a country from having a nuclear weapon.”

USA Today checked that claim and found that the price of a barrel of crude oil hit $117.60 in April but is now at $90.30. In March, 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, crude oil hit a record high of $130.50 per barrel. So Trump has a point, although it might be hard to convince consumers of that as they’re filling up their mammoth SUVs.

Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I wanted to share some songs that would fit with Flag Day, but for some reason, most songs that are specifically about the flag are recitations. So I’ll share a few of those. First up, from the 1973 surprise hit LP, “America, Why I Love Her,” here’s John Wayne with “Face The Flag, Son.”

Next, the ultimate flag recitation song, Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag.”

Finally, the classic explanation of the meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance by Red Skelton. If your kids have never seen this, show it to them NOW. And if you know any leftists, show it to them twice.

Okay, now you deserve a few songs with the words set to music. This is the obvious choice, but it’s a timely Flag Day message to Iran. Here’s Toby Keith and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.” If you know a leftist, show this to him/her/zir five times.

This isn’t about the flag specifically, but it’s a similar theme, a great song, and there are a lot of stars and stripes in the video. Here are the Oak Ridge Boys with “American Made.”

Finally, I love the Oak Ridge Boys, but I’m a Statler Brothers man, so here’s a bonus cut: “All American Girl.”

What, did you really expect me to pick Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”?

If you’re in the DFW area, say hi to Huckabee Post writers Laura Ainsworth and Pat Reeder at the Fort Worth Elks Club Flag Day ceremony. It’s Sunday at 2 pm at FW Elks Lodge #124, 3233 White Settlement Road in Fort Worth. It’s free to the public and light refreshments will be served afterward. We hope to see you there!

Sunday is Flag Day, so for our look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, we chose a great interview with John Schneider followed by a performance of his new patriotic anthem, “She’s Worth It.”

Bee Time: For Flag Day weekend, let’s flag down some fake news from the Babylon Bee

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-sets-new-world-record-by-winning-war-with-iran-27-times-in-one-year

https://babylonbee.com/news/maine-updates-state-flag-with-swastika

https://babylonbee.com/news/world-cup-stadium-empty-as-european-tourists-all-just-hanging-out-at-buc-ees

https://babylonbee.com/news/la-residents-face-tough-decision-whether-to-elect-communist-or-communist

https://babylonbee.com/news/karmelo-kicking-himself-for-not-converting-to-islam-and-stabbing-someone-in-the-uk-instead

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