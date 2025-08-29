CDC Drama
Monarez claims HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired her and only President Trump has that power.
Pictured: Former CDC Director Susan Monarez | Photo credit: Fox News
Good morning. Reminder: Monday is Labor Day. We hope you have a safe and fun three-day weekend, and enjoy the lowest gas prices since the pandemic ended. We'll have our regular Saturday edition, an abbreviated holiday edition on Monday and be back chronicling all the craziness on Tuesda…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Huckabee Post to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.