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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
4hEdited

Frankly I am sick and tired of being told how weak and stupid We the Folks are - it was US not parades and speeches and firecrackers that got this great Country to 250 years and we ain't slowing down by GOD 😡🇺🇸

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Tom Collins's avatar
Tom Collins
3h

I have heard a darker interpretation of the MK as being Mein Kampf - were those who facilitated this travesty part of Operation Paper Clip? Too many bells ringing to be a coincidence.

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