Pictured: Walter Kirn

by Laura Ainsworth

As you know from yesterday’s editions, Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna hosted a committee hearing last week about a hush-hush mid-twentieth-century CIA program called MKUltra. We might not have ever known about it if one tranche of documents from 1973 hadn’t somehow eluded destruction. The purpose of this program can be conveyed simply by those two letters “MK,” cryptically standing for “Mind Control,” as in remote control over brainwashed human assassins.

Help keep us up and running into 2027. We need 1,000 new paid subscribers by the end of this year. Join our paid subscription readers today.

UPGRADE TO PAID

By coincidence, on the same morning we featured newly gleaned information about this secret program, it was also the focus of the Scott Adams School (SAS) podcast --- a daily feature dedicated to the memory of the late author, cartoonist and persuasion expert.

Their guest was the always-welcome bestselling novelist and cultural commentator Walter Kirn. Never pass down an opportunity to listen to Walter Kirn, or as they call him on SAS, “Uncle Walter.”

It was gratifying to see that most of their conversation on Monday was devoted to the topic of MKUltra, especially with this guest, whom you might have seen recently on GUTFELD! “I’ve forgotten more than I may still know about MKUltra,” he said, “because it’s been a preoccupation of mine since I was a college student.” That would have been during the ‘70s, after the program was (technically) terminated.

“They change code names; they don’t end things,” he said --- that he’s “sure these endeavors never end.”

[Side note: One thing we didn’t talk about yesterday was the book CHAOS, which links the Manson Family specifically with the MKUltra program. Kirn mentioned this story, citing a particular agent whose responsibility was penetrating the LA hippie scene. His code name, by coincidence: “Walter Kern.” Walter Kirn thinks this agent may very well have stolen his father’s identity, as this apparently is a very rare name.]

RELATED READING:

Kirn made the point on GUTFELD! that this program wasn’t just to create assassins, but also to learn how “to make millions of people cheer on the assassinations.” Lo and behold, this is what we’ve seen after some actual assassination attempts.

“I think it moved more into influencing the public mind, not just the individual mind,” he said.

He found the fact that they were having hearings on this now “a little mysterious,” because “...they’re hinting that some of the violence you’re seeing now is not entirely organic.”

Regarding MKUltra, “It’s true that the secrets of the Cold War and the secrets of the American intelligence system are of some relevance to people on the inside in a way that they haven’t quite revealed to us.” There’s openness and transparency and blah-blah-blah, but what they’re trying to do is “cultivate the American mind for revelations that might be disturbing and even more relevant to our moment than these old pro CIA programs.”

He had no problem saying that the goals of MKUltra --- brainwashing people so they might be prepared to carry out “morally repugnant” acts --- could be quite relevant to the “rash of mysterious assassinations committed by the sort of people [young, impressionable men] that MKUltra focused on.”

The power of mind control could also be seen during the COVID years. “What was COVID but a mass experiment in what people would take, what they’d believe, what they’d say, what they’d do, what they wouldn’t do, in a so-called pandemic?”

He referred to the hysteria surrounding COVID as a “co-production, just like the virus itself, between China and the U.S.” This is as far as he can tell, he said, and he has “pretty good information,” citing the Brownstone Institute.

https://brownstone.org

In the recent disclosures about MKUltra, he noted, “We’re not getting the social psychology side.” Rather, we’re getting the “sexy” side about people taking LSD or being with prostitutes.

“But we’re not finding out what they learned about moving millions of people using the media, which I think has been really their chief concern, frankly.”

Even more desirable than “a few remote control killers,” he noted, is “a population that will believe what you tell them. Even though it’s untrue.”

Techniques for achieving this have long been studied; some of them are currently being used in the media and on social media to spark behavior. One such incidence of COVID-connected mass hysteria that the Scott Adams team enjoyed examining was the rush on toilet paper, with Walter Kirn saying this was about “getting everyone on the same page...all operating as one organism, a brainless organism...” This was an early case of “hypnotically induced action” relative to the pandemic.

“It gave everybody something they could do that melded them into a great herd of, you know, lemmings.” Great preparation for mask-wearing, “social distancing,” etc. (You know the six-feet-apart dictum was just pulled out of the air and based on no “science” at all, right?)

They discussed the ways this was pushed to the limit, with nonsensical conduct such as wearing masks while walking through a restaurant but taking them off when seated and eating. The thought that this could have offered any protection from a virus such as COVID was so ridiculous that it’s embarrassing to have to admit we actually did it, even by way of coercion. Vocabulary used by Kirn included “shameful,” “childish,” “ridiculous” and “humiliating.” Personally, looking back on this period is so horrifying to me that I won’t be spending much time on it here.

Kirn noted that giving “instructions that make no sense” is another classic psychological control technique. Once people start doing things without a reason or that defy logic --- “once their obedience no longer resides in their logical mind” --- that means a boundary has been crossed within them. They have indeed become remote-controlled beings.

Another thing Kirn noted about masks, especially in combination with a uniform, such as at an airport, is that they “turned us into prisoners and guards,” and caused the “guards” to assume a more official-feeling authority. To those who think this sort of thing couldn’t happen again --- that we’ve been inoculated against it, haha --- Kirn said that “it’s probably innate in us that we’re going to respond to authority largely with submission.”

Not at my house, Walter --- but then, we didn’t submit the first time, either.

But people who have been fooled the first time naturally don’t want to admit that --- this is cognitive dissonance --- so they’ll likely go around again rather than say they were wrong and chart another path. Or they’ll redirect their focus onto another issue, such as climate or gender.

Enjoy the full hour-long discussion. Especially fun is the analysis of persuasion techniques used by Mamdani and others of his ilk.

Leave a comment