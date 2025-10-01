Photo credit: Getty

James Comey, while he was FBI director, signed three of the four FISA applications for surveillance of then-Trump campaign associate Carter Page, totally upending Page’s life. (FISA warrants run only for a few months, so they have to be renewed for ongoing surveillance, with a new application each time.) This supposed need for surveillance on an American citizen was supported by made-up allegations that President Trump himself was an agent of Russia, a claim introduced in the so-called Steele “dossier,” which was actually a fake report funded by the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s dirty, dirty presidential campaign (same thing). Money for this garbage was laundered through Democrat law firm Perkins Coie, the spawning ground of partisan hack attorney Marc Elias.

Tuesday night, FOX News’ Sean Hannity aired an exclusive interview with Page. As Hannity said, these warrants were Comey’s way to obtain “a back door entry into all things Donald Trump.”

During their opening exchange, Hannity made it clear that prior to all this happening, Page had been “a hero,” working as a source for the intel community. (We would add that Kevin Clinesmith, the one person who was convicted in this --- and got a slap on the wrist in a plea deal --- had altered an official document to say Page had “NOT” been a source, when he was.) “You were hurt by James Comey personally,” Hannity said to Page, “as much as any other person on Earth.”

Page likened what happened to him to what we’re learning was done to Turning Point USA, including “some of the ongoing violence.” He said the false accusations against him had resulted in “constant death threats, ongoing for many, many months, really for over a year.” Those lies had been “put out there nonstop by the opponents of then-candidate Donald J. Trump.”

When asked by Hannity if those investigating him really knew the truth, that he had indeed been helping the government, Page said, “I had offered in September of 2016 to have meetings with them, and they completely blew me off, while still signing these fraudulent FISA warrants, in October of 2016 and again in January [2017], just a couple of days before the President’s first inauguration...”

“...They kept doing this...using these Democrat operatives, and I didn’t even have a chance to speak with them until the month of March, in 2017.”

During those interrogations that he had in March (after they were already “totally illegally” surveilling him, his emails and phone calls), he finally had an opportunity to converse with them, but, as he said, “they still continued to perpetrate these lies.”

Page’s biggest concern, he said, was the impact this was having on President Trump and many of his other supporters, “who were going through precisely the same thing,” including the death threats.

Makes you wonder whether it has ever crossed Comey’s mind --- say, when he “found” those seashells in the sand spelling out “86 47” and decided to post that --- what his actions might do to put not only Trump’s life but others’ lives at risk.

Page told Hannity that he’s been in litigation with Comey for “going on five years already.” Through an organization called The Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability --- wow, worthwhile cause! --- “some of the top lawyers in the United States,” he said, have been working towards getting accountability on the surveillance issue. “But there has been zero accountability.” Page largely blames judges in the federal court system for creating “a lot of headwinds,” including for President Trump “in that other context as well, in terms of his ongoing litigation…”

As Hannity pointed out, Chief Justice John Roberts has ultimate jurisdiction over the FISA Court system. ‘I hope he brings you in and talks to you,” he said to Page. This absolutely must happen.

By the way, Carter Page is running in a special election this November to represent Texas’ 18th Congressional District in the U.S. House. This is the seat that was left open when Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee died last year. (Her daughter Erica Lee Carter filled in; not sure how that works.)

Take a look at this downtown Houston-area district; looks pretty gerrymandered according to the map, not like one a Republican is going to win. (“Since the district was moved to Houston in 1972,” says Wikipedia, “it has voted for a Democrat in every presidential election.”) Too bad for them if they don’t elect Carter; he’s one of the good guys.

Optional reading: If you have a strong stomach and you’d like some insight into why those on the left who get their news from AP and PBS just don’t get what’s wrong with surveilling Page (or anyone else associated with Trump), read this, quoting former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Sen. (sigh) Adam Schiff from a few days ago. If this is all they read, they’re NOT going to get it. Guaranteed.

And though you need a paid subscription to The New York Times to read this article --- hey, we’ll never pay them a dime, even if we could line our parrots’ cages with it --- you can tell from this headline what the leftist twist is. In case you didn’t know, prosecuting Comey is part of Trump’s “campaign of retribution.”

Julie Kelly: COMEY’S LEAK PART OF LARGER OPERATION

Here’s why it’s important to expose the leaking that was going on under James Comey. As Julie Kelly reports, it was part of a much larger system.

The grand jury indictment of Comey filed last week was, according to some observers, “very slim.” In other words, it was just a couple of pages, without much detail as yet, leaving one to speculate about what specific leaks it might include. Kelly assumed Comey’s false statements before Congress had to do with a leak that occurred right before the 2016 presidential election.

One also had to speculate about the identities of a couple of people, “Person 1” and “Person 3.” It’s obvious from the context that “Person 1” was Hillary Clinton, but Kelly and others thought at first that “Person 3” was Andrew McCabe, who had been the subject of a DOJ internal probe by Michael Horowitz over a leak confirming that the Clinton Foundation was being investigated. (Horowitz determined that McCabe had indeed misled investigators, but charges were never brought.)

Now that we know through declassified documents that Columbia law professor Daniel Richman was leaking by proxy for Comey, we know Richman, not McCabe, is very likely “Person 3.” After President Trump fired Comey --- and, wow, if anyone ever deserved firing, it was him --- on May 9, 2017, Comey initiated a leak to The New York Times. Their story prompted the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller (well, it seems clear that Andrew Weissman was in charge) in the phony “Russiagate” scandal.

Speaking of McCabe, he appeared Sunday with Jake Tapper on CNN, where he argued that President Trump was “acting solely from a place of vengeance.” Give us all a break.

But the main thrust of Kelly’s piece is that this one leak was just, as she said, “the tip of the iceberg in the Comey-Richman-media spin machine.” Richman not only fed Comey’s insatiable ego, but “acted as Comey’s stooge,” she said, “successfully feeding to reporters favorable portrayals of Comey and damaging stories about President Trump and his associates.”

As you know, Comey even requested that Richman be given “Special Government Employee” status, with a top-secret security clearance. (!!!) That was in 2015; this is all documented.

The FBI investigation dubbed “Arctic Haze,” begun during Trump’s first term, looked into this Comey-Richman leaking system. What they found and documented certainly seems to show that Comey lied when he denied leaking, directly or indirectly, to the media.

Kelly breaks this down in much more detail. For when you have time, this is highly recommended reading.

As Kelly notes, “Arctic Haze,” begun by the Trump DOJ, was closed in September 2021 by the Biden DOJ, with (OF COURSE) no charges filed. “At the time,” she writes, “the FBI and DOJ figured Trump’s political career was over and he was headed for the penitentiary.” They really, really did not figure on Trump becoming President again.

Jonathan Turley, in a highly recommended column on Daniel Richman, notes that Just the News is also reporting him to be “Person 3” in Comey’s indictment. Apparently, Richman has even been Comey’s attorney of record at “different times.” As Turley writes, “Richman’s fluid and changing roles are reminiscent of the debate over the role of Hunter Biden’s friend/lawyer/patron Kevin Morris.”

Though Richman has not be charged with a crime, ethics lines tend to be clear-cut about the roles played by lawyers. Richman is either Comey’s lawyer or he isn’t --- not just back and forth as it’s convenient. He’s been loyal to Comey for years, but now he finds himself as the main witness in a criminal prosecution of his longtime friend. (Or will he suddenly try to become Comey’s attorney?)

Turley also echoes what Julie Kelly has said: “Richman admitted to agents that he routinely communicated on behalf of Comey with Times reporter Michael Schmidt, who published some of the non-public information that was the subject of past investigations.”

According to FBI memos, Richman explained that his role was “to correct stories critical of Comey, the FBI and to shape future press coverage” outside the bureau’s official press office.

Gosh, it must be nice to have your own personal, dedicated press agent and friend, as Comey apparently had, to maintain your public image as pristine no matter what you did. That would be GREAT!

RECOMMENDED READING: Here’s the statement from Tom Fitton at Judicial Watch about Comey’s indictment.

MORE RECOMMENDED READING: If you think the assignment of U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff was truly random, check out what Matt Margolis at RedState has to say about that. He thinks the fix is probably in. We’ve expressed doubt ourselves in the “randomness” of this process. Let’s hope we’re all wrong.