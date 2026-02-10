As promised, we have an update on the J6 investigation, starting with thanks to the phenomenal Mike Benz for continuing to courageously speak out. Here’s a quick refresher from Benz on how Trump’s political adversaries at the DNC, led by Donna Brazile and former Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta in the summer of 2020, participated in a simulation on how the coming November election might be overturned if Trump clearly won.

Part of that idea was to “promote a breakdown” to disrupt the proceedings on January 6, the date Congress was set to certify the election results.

“The addendum to that war game exercise,” Benz explains, “--- it was called ‘Will Trumpism Survive Trump even if he loses?’ --- clearly laid out the necessity to create a predicate to go after Trump’s entire base, to ‘demobilize them, that they won’t automatically demobilize on their own and so some legal predicate is necessary to go after the entire base.’

Benz goes on: “And I believe they already had the instruments in place in the event that Trump had won the election. And then, when it looked like Trump was contesting things in court and it looked like the country was not buying what was happening with these magic mail-in ballots, they said, ‘Well, we already have the assets in place, we already have the military assets...we already have the backchannels with Nancy Pelosi and Mark Milley. So we can use this to take down Trump.

“That’s what I think happened.”

Blaze Media also deserves thanks for continuing their analysis of the January 5-6 pipe bomber evidence, even though it appears they made a false start with their “gait analysis” story that apparently misidentified a young woman as a suspect. (We chose to follow our “48-hour rule” and never identified her by name or printed her picture, as some other outlets rushed to do.) The Blaze does seem to be back on track with their latest information that follows the locations on the night of J5 of 30-year-old Brian Cole, Jr., of Virginia, who has been arrested in the case and admitted to the crime.

Joseph M. Hanneman and Steve Baker, who himself was in legal hot water for years simply for being inside the Capitol on J6 to cover the story as an independent journalist (and yet the same people who persecuted him now defend Don Lemon), have been studying Cole’s documented movements that night and contrasting them with what he said in his confession. To say the least, it’s not always a good fit. “New evidence,” they say, “suggests he was at least a six-minute drive away when the bombs were placed.”

As you likely know, Cole waived his Miranda rights after being taken into custody and made a detailed confession without an attorney present. According to that confession, he admitted to planting bombs at the DNC headquarters and also the Capitol Hill Club adjacent to the RNC Headquarters on the night of January 5, 2021.

The attorneys now representing Cole are questioning some of the details in his confession. And these details do appear to conflict with evidence from independent investigations, such as the ongoing one by The Blaze.

As that outlet reports, “Cole’s prosecution does not explain other case details, including years of the FBI altering video evidence [yes, we know they did], failure to preserve key case evidence, and the dozens of police officers and Secret Service agents who went near the bombs on Jan. 6 but did not act as if they were a threat to the public.”

The latest Blaze report has an exhaustive rundown of where Cole’s blue 2017 Nissan Sentra was on that night. (Side note: You’ll see, uncomfortably, that even if your car isn’t tracked by GPS, there are so many security cameras in so many places that your location will virtually always be known.) But the alleged pipe bomber does seem to have a familiarity with the location of Capitol Police security cams. The place in Folger Park where he parked his car before walking to the DNC headquarters happens to be just out of range of their coverage area. Was this deliberate?

From The Blaze: “The pipe bomber was able to avoid CCTV detection for eight minutes of the more than 50-minute bomb-drop period, possibly due to a familiarity with the location of [Capitol Police] security cameras.”

Part of that eight minutes appears to follow the suspect’s placing of the first bomb, at the DNC, which he had carried there in his backpack. Then he had to go back to his car to place the second bomb in his backpack and head for the RNC. That activity at his car apparently wasn’t captured on video because there was no camera.

But at the time this would have been happening, a blue Nissan Sentra that is a visual match to Cole’s car WAS captured on camera, more than a mile away. The Blaze has all the details.

As The Blaze reports, this Nissan was discovered by an independent investigator who goes by the name of “Armitas” and wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons. He found three blue Nissan Sentras traveling through the area that evening but was able to “disqualify” two of them as visual matches.

The Blaze postulates that since Cole was using a less direct, more circuitous route in part of his driving, one that was out of range of Capitol Police cameras, he likely had knowledge of camera locations.

“Not having Cole’s car on video in locations where Cole’s car should be present is strong evidence Cole was not there,” according to Armitas. “In some circumstances, absence of evidence actually is evidence of absence.”

“He allegedly claimed that he had used Google Maps to look up these locations in advance, and yet the person we see on footage meanders their way to the DNC block,” Armitas said. “When they get to the DNC block, they take the longest way around, and then just before reaching the DNC, they U-turn back up South Capitol Street, turn around again toward the DNC, only to stop and sit there at the destination.”

Armitas has more details that suggest the bomb-placer must have been very familiar with the area --- so familiar that he even knew about a fence with a hidden gate he could go through as a short-cut.

Another thing The Blaze points out is that the investigation into Cole is “very new,” starting on or around November 13 of last year. According to what the FBI told congressional leaders in December, the bureau empaneled a “red team” in October that included “law enforcement sources from outside the FBI.”

It took six weeks to identify Cole as the prime suspect.

Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee investigating questions surrounding January 6 (and our hero), submitted a number of questions to the FBI; for example, if/when Cole’s cell phone number had ever been included in “numbers of interest” and why investigation of it ceased at some point. According to congressional testimony from FBI Supervisory Special Agent John Nantz, it’s “likely” that the FBI had Cole’s identity in February 2021.

Another part of this new report from The Blaze goes back over something we’ve discussed here: that, strangely, when the FBI went to Cole’s neighborhood to arrest him on December 4 of last year, they did not follow the bomb-squad protocol of evacuation. In fact, they were told to stay put.

In line with that, Cole’s defense team is maintaining that the “bombs” planted were not bombs at all, in that they lacked the proper chemicals and proper fusing systems for them to be capable of explosion. Consistent with that, in a briefing soon after the J6 riot, FBI agents were told that the bombs were “inert devices.” They just “looked good.”

The Blaze revisits other aspects of this story, too, that we’ve already worked to pick apart here. For one thing, they share our distrust of the cavalier attitude of those stationed near the DNC location. We don’t have the answer to this or the other questions posed here, and neither do they. But we sure are glad they’re still asking them.