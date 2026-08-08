In today’s newsletter, we take a closer look at Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan and what it actually tells us about the growing influence of socialism within the Democratic Party. While El-Sayed’s statewide nomination represents a significant breakthrough for the party’s progressive wing, his narrow primary victory—and the voters who propelled him to it—raise questions about whether socialist politics can translate into broader support in November. We also examine the latest controversies surrounding socialist candidates Francesca Hong and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, including Mamdani’s decidedly unfriendly reception on Staten Island.

Reading time: 6 minutes

Daily Bible Verse

Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is - his good, pleasing and perfect will. Romans 12:2

Across America

For all the talk about the big “surge” in support for socialists, the only ones who’ve made it into office have done so by targeting low-turnout primaries in districts that are so blue that even Nancy Pelosi said a glass of water with a “D” after its name would win there. And that comparison insults the intelligence of the glass of water.

Abdul El-Sayed’s win of the Democratic Senate nomination in Michigan is the first statewide win for such a radical leftist, and he had to deny being a socialist and renounce many of his previous extreme views (as we like to say, these people don’t run election campaigns, they run deflection campaigns.) Bernie Sanders is trying to help him and the other socialists by gas-lighting us into thinking they never said all the crazy things they clearly said.

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Daily Bible Verse

But for all the laudatory press El-Sayed is getting, and all the frantic efforts by the media to paper over his real positions, his win also doesn’t necessarily herald the embrace of radical leftism/socialism by a broad swatch of Americans. In fact, his win over his more moderate opponent (polls predicted a double-digit win, but he eked out a victory by just over a point and didn’t even top 50% of the Democrat primary vote) has caused political prognosticators to increase the odds of that Democrat Senate seat flipping to Republican Mike Rogers to “toss-up.” CNN poll analyst Harry Enten said the Dems’ chances of winning Michigan have dropped “into Lake Michigan.”

Other recent data from sources such as Gallup and Pew found that the rise of socialists in the Democratic Party isn’t due so much to there being so many more converts to socialism as it is to the socialists driving out so many moderates who left the party to become Independents or even Republicans.

Approval of socialism seems to be highly concentrated, and we don’t just mean among idiots. While 52% of the remaining Democrats approve of it, 77% of Independents disapprove. And an analysis of El-Sayed’s victory found that he owes it almost entirely to college towns, where indoctrinated white college students wanting free stuff voted for him. He got almost no support from rural voters, working class voters or black voters. He also didn’t win a single one of the 15 counties with the lowest share of college degrees. Socialists always claim to speak for “the workers,” but actual workers want nothing to do with them.

Indeed, one recent study found that the most likely demographic to identify as “Democratic socialists” are white, college-”educated” voters in fields like academics, teaching, nonprofits and the arts, many of them earning $60,000 a year or less. In short, people who got useless degrees and aren’t making enough money to pay their student loans, so they’re envious of successful people and want the government to take their money away and give it to them because they’re morally superior and deserve it more than the people who actually earned it. We could’ve predicted that without bothering with the study.

No wonder they especially hate Elon Musk, who became incredibly wealthy by doing more to help his fellow humans than any of these socialists could do in a thousand lifetimes.

SIDE NOTE: Well, maybe some of El-Sayed’s support in Michigan isn’t from white college students with useless degrees…

Pictured: Francesca Hong

Stop the presses, we’ve actually found a “Democratic socialist” candidate who’s so awful that even Bernie Sanders declined to endorse her. It’s Francesca Hong, the mentally-troubled gubernatorial candidate (emphasis on “goober”) in Wisconsin, who’s backtracking so hard on her prior crazy statements that she went from “cancel Thanksgiving” to “Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday!”

Incidentally, when Bernie Sanders gets going on one of his angry socialist rants, does anyone else think of Arthur Spooner, the crazy father-in-law played by Jerry Stiller on “King of Queens” who had a hair-trigger temper and was constantly launching into tantrums about big business exploiting the workers? The difference is that Arthur’s ridiculousness was funny.

Further proof of the actual lack of popular support for socialism came when New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared at Staten Island’s annual National Night Out Against Crime gathering. The crowd loudly booed him off the stage in less than one minute. Naturally, he kept his big fake smile in place even as he cut his speech short and vamoosed. Eric Dougherty commented on X, “This is how most of America feels about communists and Islamists.” Let us sincerely hope so.

By the way, if Mamdani is as thin-skinned and hypersensitive to criticism behind the scenes as insiders tell the New York Post that he is, he probably was not smiling in private after that public humiliation. It inspired the Post to nickname him “Mayor Zoflake.”

How to Handle a Rogue Judge: The same liberal judge who blocked Trump from ending “Temporary” protected status for 350,000 Haitians who’ve been in the US for 16 years and wrote a “ruling” that read more like a leftist op-ed has now greenlighted their deportation after getting slapped down by the Supreme Court.

By the way, we never did get an explanation from Democrats as to how Trump could be wrong and racist to call Haiti a “BLEEP hole” country when it’s a beautiful place with a rich cultural history...yet somehow, sending Haitians back to it would endanger their lives because it’s such a dangerous “BLEEP hole.”

Bad news for blue states that think they can pass local laws telling ICE how to conduct their duties: It turns out that at least some federal judges have actually heard of this thing in the Constitution called the Supremacy Clause. It says, “You can’t do that.”

One of the best things about working on “Huckabee” on TBN was getting to showcase some of the musical legends of the past 50 years and introduce them to new generations. One such legend was Chuck Leavell. Longtime Allman Brothers Band member and pianist/musical tour director for the Rolling Stones, Chuck’s session piano work has graced albums by everyone from George Harrison and Eric Clapton to Widespread Panic. We loved being able to put this ultimate sideman into the spotlight for a solo number. Here he is performing the Stones’ “Wild Horses” with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection and Mike Huckabee on bass.

Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

As I write this from suburban Dallas, it’s 100 degrees F. outside, but I’m sure it will warm up later. So I thought that to help us survive August, we need some cool music. I’ll begin with a great jazz singer who was so cool, her most famous album was called “Something Cool.” Here’s a rare 1959 clip of her performing the title track live on “Playboy’s Penthouse,” a show that brought a lot of great jazz performers to TV whom viewers rarely saw at the time.

Nothing cools you down like a trip to the beach, so here’s one of the coolest clips ever, Junior Brown’s amazing surf music medley (FYI: Laura and I LOVE Junior and see him every time he plays in Dallas, which is pretty often. If you’ve never seen him live, it’s time to wake up and live, man.)

The Stray Cats are on a reunion tour that I’m looking forward to seeing. But did you know that two years before they even formed, the ’80s rockabilly revival was ignited largely by one of the best voices of that era, Robert Gordon? Here’s the title track from his 1979 third LP, “Rockabilly Boogie.” Cool, daddy-o!

PS – If you’d like to learn more about Robert Gordon, here’s a great interview with him complete with music clips from Guitar Player magazine. Sadly, we lost Robert to leukemia in 2022, but the cool music lives on.

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