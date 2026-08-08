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Brook Boshaw's avatar
Brook Boshaw
43m

Socialism is a crime against humanity

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Henry E Bruce's avatar
Henry E Bruce
12m

suggestion message younger voters the harm something for nothing . the minimum wage worker barely making it paying for child care free food in schools . seems over 20% is wasted taken but not eaten Socialism is like the movie The Sting THE BIG CON The entry level working person

being fed the Bernie Sanders CON Lets do away with big business. No taxes for any one

2 groups of citizens .First group live off the government they will do it all for you .

cradle to grave .... 2nd group will work for the government.They will do it to you .

Sorry meant to say do it for you . Thank you Bernie for giving back all those millions.

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