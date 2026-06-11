Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.” Luke 2:15

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

One of the many terrible things about Trump, according to Democrats and the media, is that other nations don’t respect him. Oh, wait…

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Several readers criticized us for criticizing Rep. Thomas Massie for turning his speech on the anniversary of the tragic USS Liberty attack into an attack on Israel, which hit the US ship in a friendly fire mistake during the war with Egypt 59 years ago. Massie demanded an investigation of claims that have been repeatedly investigated and debunked by both sides.

For the record: We are not mindless defenders of Israel, President Trump or anyone or anything else. Our principles are that we are willing to believe anything that can be proven true, but that it does our side no good to believe in things that aren’t true. Massie made a lot of incendiary claims in his speech, but none of them were new. If you want to know the results of more than a dozen official investigations of those claims by both Israel and US, “including reviews by the CIA, NSA and Joint Chiefs of Staff,” then click here. And if anyone has any information that disproves their findings, you’re welcome to put it in the comments.

Wednesday in McKinney, Texas, a jury found 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony guilty of murdering his 17-year-old white classmate Austin Melcalf. They sentenced Anthony to 35 years in prison, with eligibility for parole after half that.

Activists outside the courthouse, including the Black Panthers, denounced the verdict as racist, but even Anthony’s own attorneys were unable to present a defense that showed anything other than Anthony acting as the aggressor. Their own witnesses’ stories fell apart on the stand, and it was clearly established that Metcalf did not attack Anthony or make any racial comments. Anthony entered an area where he wasn’t supposed to be, carrying a knife he wasn’t supposed to have. He repeatedly refused to leave when told to do so, and he threatened the other people by saying, “I’m not leaving, f*** you all,” and “Touch me and find out.”

The verdict will likely be used as a pretext for riots and attacks on police, but there was nothing in it that suggests anything other than the jury listened to the evidence and ruled correctly. If there are legitimate objections to that, they can be brought up in the appeal, but his attorneys had better have more than they presented in this trial if they want to be successful. Any violent protests of this verdict will not be demands for “justice” but attempts at mob rule and intimidation. We hope that Americans got their fill of that in 2020 and will refuse to put up with it anymore.

The strange way in which uninspiring socialist councilwoman Nithya Raman surged out of last place in the L.A. mayor’s race to pass Spencer Pratt thanks to mail-in votes was sadly typical of modern California elections. But the problem for Democrats is that this time, too many people were watching. And now, they’re finally asking questions and demanding answers. And so is the Trump Justice Department.

One thing they’ll want to know more about is a series of videos released by a Pratt-supporting TikTok account, showing a number of homeless people on L.A.’s Skid Row saying they were paid anywhere from $2 to $5 to fill out ballots for either of the two Democrats, Raman or incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (that’s awfully low; you couldn’t pay us ENOUGH to vote for either of them.) Several of them said political workers come out there regularly, where they register homeless people to vote and have them fill out mail-in ballots on the spot that they don’t understand. This is reportedly a favorite tactic for the Democratic Socialists of America. Of course, in California, “ballot harvesting” is legal, while asking for voter ID or challenging an election are both illegal.

However, outright paying homeless people for votes, especially while lying about the voters’ addresses, is illegal, as this ballot harvester from Marina Del Rey recently found out.

Another red flag that’s finally been noticed is that during the post-Election Day vote dumps, Raman kept gaining votes disproportionately while not only did Pratt not gain votes but neither did Bass, an unprecedented statistical impossibility for a Democratic incumbent in a deep blue area. But then, Bass didn’t need to gain votes, since she was already in the run-off; only Raman needed to pull ahead to make it a no-choice, two-Democrat race. And so she did!

If you’d like to dig into more of these signals that practically scream “Investigate Me!” to the DOJ, blogger Lawrence Person has compiled a handy round-up of the latest news on California election fraud:

Fortunately, we finally have a DOJ that is scrutinizing California’s Third World-style elections, with US Attorney Bill Essayli describing the state’s election system as a “fraudster’s paradise.” Let’s hope that means that if the state refuses to impose any election integrity laws, then federal authorities will finally step in and clean things up.

All things considered, the fact that Republican Steve Hilton managed to make it to second place and a spot in the runoff for Governor is a shocking and heartening signal of just how fed up Californians must be with their Gavin Newsom-botched state government if they were actually able to vote in a Republican outside of the margin of fraud in California.

Last night, President Trump launched a wave of new strikes on Iran in retaliation for a drone attack that brought down an Apache helicopter (miraculously, both pilots escaped safely and were rescued.)

Trump called this “the most violated ceasefire in the history of the world” and warned that “we’ll bomb the (BLEEP) out of them tomorrow.” and so we are.

The strikes are now continuing for a second day, and Trump said they involved the deployment of 49 Tomahawk missiles alongside fighter jets targeting Iranian radar and air defense systems. Trump also said he plans to hit them “very hard” tonight and to take over Kharg Island, Iran’s major military and oil production hub. We would hope that after weeks of Iran violating the ceasefire, our military intelligence would have traced the sources of those launches and attack boats so they can turn them into hot gravel pits.

This massive retaliatory strike over an attack on a helicopter prompted some critics to accuse Trump of hypocrisy, since he just blasted Israel for retaliating against Iran after it fired waves of ballistic missiles at Israeli population centers.

Trump also revealed that the US tried to get weapons to the Iranian people via the Kurds, but the Kurds “let us down” by keeping the weapons for themselves. He said, “But I’ll remember that, Kurds.” Trump said he initially opposed the plan because he suspected the Kurds would do that.

Meanwhile, Vice President Vance said negotiations are continuing with both Iran’s political leaders and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Analysts blame the IRGC for being the more radical party that has repeatedly stalled peace talks.

In a perfect example of Iran’s mixed signals, Trump said Iranian leaders had for the first time called him directly to ask him to end the strikes, while Iran responded to the strikes by launching more attacks on its neighbors and declaring that the US strikes render the ceasefire “meaningless” (as if their own strikes hadn’t already done that.)

Recommended Reading: Erfan Fard, an expert analyst of Iranian terrorism, wrote an op-ed for Fox News, arguing that Trump is making the same mistake other US leaders have made for 47 years, of treating Iran as a diplomatic adversary that can be negotiated with, instead of what it is: a regime “built on terrorism, proxy warfare and hostility toward the United States.” Fard said this is a misunderstanding of Iran’s nature. It’s not a conventional state pursuing its national interests; it’s “an ideological project built on hostility toward America, Israel and the Western order.” It derives its legitimacy through permanent confrontation, which means it can’t be negotiated with.

He goes into much more detail and history of the current Iranian regime, all of which can be used as justification for our argument that peace talks are a waste of time; so just bomb the daylights out of their military weaponry, heavily arm Israel and let them take it from there. It also backs our argument that foolish and incompetent policies of one Administration can haunt America for decades to come, whether it’s Biden’s open borders, Obama’s racial divisiveness and Obamacare, or in this case, the betrayal of our longtime ally the Shah by the boneheads in the Jimmy Carter Administration.

And now, because you were good and read that serious commentary, here’s a treat for you: An equally serious analysis of how to handle Iran, only written by the brutally hilarious Kurt Schlichter.

Democrat Obstruction Update: Wednesday, President Trump signed the Secure America Act into law, providing $70 billion in funding for the Department of Homeland Security and keeping it funded through the rest of his presidency. This came after months of TSA agents and other necessary workers being deprived of pay while Democrats held up funding, trying to extort restrictions on ICE and the Border Patrol. The funding was finally passed in a reconciliation bill, which isn’t subject to the Senate filibuster and needs only 51 votes, not 60, to pass.

Meanwhile, there was a small ray of hope for passing the SAVE Act, a package of election integrity measures such as voter ID and proof of citizenship to register that’s supported by up to 80% of Americans, but the Democrats keep blocking it. Recently, four Republicans sided with Democrats to block it from being added to a reconciliation bill. One of them was Maine’s Susan Collins, whom the Democrats are now trying to paint as a “rightwing MAGA extremist,” which is like calling Jasmine Crockett a Rhodes scholar.

But this week, Collins switched her vote to support the SAVE Act. That gives it 50 votes, and ties are settled by the Vice President, which means it would pass if it were in a reconciliation bill – which Collins and three other Republicans already blocked.

But this article at Zero Hedge explains why having 50 votes for it might make a difference, if for no other reason than it puts more pressure on Majority Leader John Thune to kill the filibuster (or force a real talking filibuster.) We all know that if the Democrats retake power, that’s the first thing they’ll do anyway, so many Republicans say we might as well give them what they want, get rid of the filibuster, and pass conservative legislation that will rein them in from acting like dictators. Step one to stopping that would be ensuring honest elections (see “California.’)

The annual Congressional Baseball Game for charity was held Wednesday, and for the sixth year in a row, the Republicans beat the Democrats, this time by a crushing 11-2. However, we expect that to be reversed next week, after the Democrats receive 10 mail-in runs.

Feel Good Story of the Day: A German soccer fan who is in Alabama for the World Cup Games went viral with his tweets about how much he loves America, from the friendly people to the massive stadium, the fireworks, and even getting a meal at Buckee’s at 1 a.m.

Check out some of his tweets here, especially the photo of the massive packed stadium with the gorgeous big sky at sunset above.

He writes, “This is the most ‘The European mind can’t comprehend this’ moment of my life. One of my friends said, ‘Punch me five times tomorrow and I’ll still think this isn’t real.’” Another thing the European mind probably can’t comprehend: Unlimited ice machines at their hotels.

This isn’t really a surprise to us. YouTube is filled with videos of foreigners coming to America for the first time and being stunned by the awe-inspiring scenery, great food, friendly people and how big everything is, from the stores to their rented vehicles. It’s always refreshing to see people discover the wonders of America that too many people who live here take for granted or openly hate. All we can say is that if there’s someplace you think is better, we’re sure there are planes leaving for it everyday, so stop trying to import it here.

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