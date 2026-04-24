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As we were going to press, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine were starting a press conference on the Middle East situation. You can watch that here:

President Trump announced Thursday that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended another three weeks after a “historic” negotiation meeting at the White House that also involved Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Trump said there is “a very good chance of peace.”

As for Iran, the ceasefire continues and Trump insists he’s under no time pressure. But he’s putting out signals that his patience is wearing thin, like retweeting a comment that if there are two factions in Iran, one that wants to deal and one that doesn’t, we should kill the one that doesn’t.

CENTCOM reports that “for the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time”: the USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Gerald R. Ford and USS George H.W. Bush.

While Iran’s Navy ships were all sunk, it still has a number of smaller boats that are easier to hide, and it’s using those to intercept ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which is causing a backup of cargo ships that are afraid to pass through. Iran also still has a large stockpile of ballistic missiles. And the hardliners who seem to have assumed control (as if they hadn’t really always held control) are refusing to negotiate until the US surrenders and retreats.

This is a standard tactic that’s worked for Iran in previous years: Dig in, drag things out as long as possible and hope that pressure from the Western media and Democrats will persuade the US President to give up and withdraw. Frankly, we don’t see that working with Trump, who probably has less regard for the Western media than he does for the terrorist-supporting Iranian government. There’s even a theory that the so-called “split” between hardliners and those wanting to deal is just propaganda: the hardliners are fully in control, but they’re using the “split” narrative to buy more time and wear Trump down.

We suspect that if there isn’t some movement from Iran soon, Trump will say, “Hey, I tried,” and then bomb the living daylights out of them. For a far more detailed and nuanced explanation of the situation that reaches pretty much the same conclusion, we strongly recommend this article by Streiff at Redstate.com.

Stupid Iran Question of the Day: During a White House briefing, a reporter asked President Trump, who launched the Iran attack to prevent them from building nuclear weapons, “Would you use a nuclear weapon against Iran?” Trump replied, “No. Why would a stupid question like that be asked? Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we’ve totally decimated Iran without it? A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody.”

This is the type of question you only think of if you’re dumb enough to believe that there’s no difference between the US and Iran, or that Iran’s tyranny is morally superior to America. That reporter must be so stupid that she’s angling for her own show on MS NOW.

Readers have asked in the comments for an update on the SAVE Act to require voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote. We have one, but it’s not good news.

Sen. John Kennedy attempted to add the bill’s provisions as an amendment to the budget reconciliation bill that Senate Republicans created to fund ICE and the Border Patrol. It required only a simple majority, so the Democrats couldn’t filibuster it. That amendment failed 50-48 because four Republicans voted against it along with all the Democrats.

Those four “Republicans” were (come on, say it with us) Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Mitch McConnell and Thom Tillis. You can read more at this link, but we suggest you take your blood pressure medication first.

Congressional Corruption Update! After defiantly voicing outrage, crying racism and refusing to resign from Congress in the face of an impending expulsion vote. Florida Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned Tuesday. The House Ethics Commission had found her guilty on 25 of 27 ethics violations, including accepting $5 million in FEMA disaster relief funds for her family business and spending most of it on her campaign.

In her resignation letter, she wrote, “After careful reflection and prayer, I have concluded that it is in the best interest of my constituents and the institution that I step aside at this time.” She then issued a statement to the public accusing the Commission of an unfair process and “political games.” It’s almost a shame that someone with such a talent for talking out of both sides of her mouth will no longer be in Congress.

Rep. Ilhan Omar continues to be plagued by math. After blaming an accounting error for listing her and her husband’s net worth at $30 million instead of $95,000, she quietly amended her disclosure forms to show that a California winery they owned was dissolved and listed as worthless. One year ago, it was listed as being worth $5 million. Math is hard! Or else fraud is.

Omar is also taking heat for failing to show up at a key hearing into Minnesota fraud, one topic we assume she’s well versed in.

RELATED: When a reporter caught up to Omar in the Capitol and asked her about her financial disclosure revisions, Omar replied, “I still think you’re stupid for asking me anything.” When the reporter asked what the American people deserve to know, Omar said, “I don’t have to tell you JACK S**T.”

Admittedly, she is correct that it’s probably stupid to ask her anything.

The prediction market Kalshi suspended three Congressional candidates (Democrat, Republican and Minnesota Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party) for allegedly betting on their own races. A Kalshi spokesman compared these bets to insider trading. Maybe they thought that would make them more qualified for Congress.

Interestingly, two of them allegedly wagered on the outcomes of their elections, while Virginia Democrat Mark Moran took a sure thing and bet on him running for office this year before announcing his candidacy. The other two agreed to settlements and admitted breaking the rules to avoid legal action, but Moran refused to settle and stopped responding. He claimed he wanted to get caught to see if Kalshi would come after him and “what path they would take.”

What is it about Virginia Democrats that they love rigging things so that they can’t lose?

In light of the multiple indictments of the SPLC for allegedly funding the racist groups it claimed to be opposing so there would still be racists to oppose, here’s a chart showing how their pushing of the threat of “white supremacy” was picked up and amplified by the liberal media echo chamber.

Those are just the media outlets that repeated it like a brain-damaged parrot. It doesn’t even include all the times when Joe Biden yelled at us that “white supremacy” was the biggest threat to America, far more than Islamic terrorists or all those illegal alien criminals he let in. Of course, he also constantly repeated the “very fine people” hoax that arose out of Charlottesville, whose organizers we’re now being told were secretly funded by the SPLC. The leftist narratives are all fraud from top to bottom and inside out.

Here’s an analysis of how many millions in donations and much political power that Charlotteville rally generated, making it the “most profitable rally in American political history” for the SPLC and the Democrats. This is also why we’ve long called the SPLC the most lucrative hate group in America.

Incidentally, it’s being noted that all the prominent Democrats who are defending the SPLC and claiming this is political retribution from Trump are conveniently failing to mention what we reported yesterday: Average citizens on an Alabama grand jury were shown the evidence, and they were the ones who voted to slap the SPLC with 11 counts of felony wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering redistricting to offset the gerrymandering in Virginia, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tried threatening him with the Democrats taking back Florida. To say that didn’t impress DeSantis an understatement. Here’s his response to Jeffries’ bloviating.

Photo credit: MSN.com

Buyer’s Remorse – Just a few months back, New York City’s East Village voted for socialist Zohran Mamdani by a 70% margin. They’re now suing him to prevent him from moving the notorious Bellevue men’s homeless shelter, a haven for hundreds of dangerous vagrants, into their neighborhood.

Moral: If you don’t want a bunch of impoverished homeless people, don’t vote for socialism.

Cry Us A River: Athena Thorne at PJ Media examined a New York Times sob story about the poor NGO employees and federal bureaucrats who were DOGED out of their cushy jobs and can’t seem to find anyone in the private sector who will hire them for their talents at wasting other people’s money.

One thing also leaps out at us: Not only were some of these people making from $120,000 to $272,000 a year (!) working for “nonprofits,” but now, after just 18 months or so, they claim to be broke and living on Medicaid and food stamps. And they had jobs handling our tax money?!

No wonder so many college students say they want to work for nonprofits! There’s more money in it than working in the capitalist system.

We normally mute the TV when Jessica Tarlov speaks on Fox News’ “The Five” because her voice feels like having a sharp rock in your shoe, only in your ear. But we did hear her claim that gerrymandering is a Republican thing that the Democrats are just fighting back against, and that the most gerrymandered states are red states.

For the record, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont – the entirety of New England – comprise 21 House seats. Republicans represent anywhere from 32 to 48% of their voters, depending on the state.

How many of those 21 House seats are Republican? Zero.

If New England’s districts accurately represented the percentages of voters, the Republicans would gain 9 House seats, for an 18-seat shift. Quite a difference, huh?

Sick Story of the Day: The FBI arrested a transvestite father who allegedly kidnapped his 10-year-old “female-identifying” son when they were supposed to be camping in Canada and flew him to Cuba to give him “gender-affirming” mutilation surgery. His group was arrested by Cuban law enforcement. Unsurprisingly, relatives blame the boy’s gender confusion on his father’s manipulation. The father and his partner are charged with International Parental Kidnapping. The boy was returned ungelded to his mother’s permanent custody.

Excellent article by Tom Knighton at the Tilting at Windmills Substack page, examining just a few of the many ways in which today’s leftists hold beliefs and create narratives based on refusing to acknowledge reality, even when the evidence is right in front of them.

This reminds us of a video we saw, interviewing voters from Tuesday’s Virginia gerrymandering election. The “No” voters all gave cogent reasons for their vote. The “Yes” voters just repeated the misleading language of the measure and its backers: They voted yes to “stop Trump” and “restore fair elections.” They knew all the buzzwords, but they had no idea what they were actually voting for.

Laugh of the Day! Democrat Rep. Seth Mouton of Massachusetts told CNN that Iran is “in a better position today than they were before this war started. I mean, remember what was happening right before Trump started his war of choice. We were negotiating with the Iranians to curtail their nuclear weapons program. We were asking them to cut back on their nuclear weapons development.”

Yes, that’s exactly what we were doing all right. We did it for 47 years. How did that work out again?...

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