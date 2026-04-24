The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
5h

Buyers remorse is correct. Dumb New Yorkers beguiled by a smiling demon. The other smiling demon was Barack Obama. Two peas in a pod.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
4h

If anybody votes for people as stupid as the so called Democrats to run the country they deserve what they'll get -- the problem is those of us who were smarter will suffer for their stupidity.

Damned if we do and double damned if we don't.

Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture