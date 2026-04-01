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Huey Rick Tray's avatar
Huey Rick Tray
5d

President Trump is the greatest President in our history. He should be on Mount Rushmore. Keep fighting President Trump for America and for the entire world. God, please protect our President. There's a lot of demons and devils and satanic people out there trying to bring him down.

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b210rtr1
5d

Prayers to Kristi Noem and family. PTL

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