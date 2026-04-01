Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 10 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

We wish you all a happy and blessed Passover. It’s also April Fools Day, but we assumed from the news that they’d moved that to last Saturday.

April Fools Day used to be when news outlets would compete to see who could make up the wildest fake news stories. But now, we just call that “Wednesday.”

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In trio of rulings, anti-Trump judges do their worst to thwart his presidential authority. Can you say “appeal”? If Donald Trump really were the dictatorial President so feared by this past weekend’s moronic “No Kings” protesters, he would just go ahead and defy a trio of new federal court rulings, all of which came down on Tuesday, that chip away at his presidential authority. But that’s not his style. He’ll remain in accordance with our legal system, appealing these orders to the Supreme Court, where they very likely will be reversed.

To quote Susie Moore at RedState, “All told, Tuesday was one of those days that isn’t so much about a single blockbuster case, but one in which a pattern emerges: Multiple courts pressed pause on the administration’s actions while the merits get sorted out.”

As you will see, though, some of these anti-Trump judges have been reversed so often on appeal that we should probably institute a “three-strikes-you’re-out” rule: any judge whose rulings get reversed on appeal by SCOTUS three times must retire from the bench. Read more —→

President Trump will address the nation tonight at 9pm EST with an update on the situation in Iran. Trump said on Tuesday that the mission will probably wrap up within two to three weeks, and then “we’ll leave.” He said, “I had one goal: They will have no nuclear weapon. And that goal has been attained. They will not have nuclear weapons. But we’re finishing the job. And I think within maybe two weeks -- maybe a couple of days longer, to do the job,..Now it’s possible that we’ll make a deal before that.”

The Dow rebounded by about 1100 points Tuesday on hopes that this will end soon and there will be no long war with American troops on the ground. Stephen Green at PJ Media has more on that, along with a theory that Trump’s words about a “new, more reasonable regime” might simply be a subterfuge to sow more divisions in Iran’s government.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said the air campaign is shifting to “dynamic targets.” That means we’ve destroyed most of the known targets and are now hitting unplanned or unanticipated targets that become known in real time thanks to intelligence or reconnaissance.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that “the last 24 hours saw the lowest number of enemy missiles and drones fired by Iran. Our strikes are damaging the morale of the Iranian military, leading to widespread desertions, key personnel shortages, and causing frustrations amongst senior leaders.”

There are also reports that the Iranian military is pressing boys as young as 12 into military service, both to deal with a troop shortage and to put them in harm’s way so that strikes on Iran’s military targets can be propagandized as America and Israel killing children. Here’s a tragic story of such a boy who was killed in a drone strike on a military checkpoint in Tehran. To be clear: He is dead because the Iranian military deliberately placed a child in a known military target zone.

President Trump said he is considering pulling the US out of NATO after they refused to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to protect ships that were carrying oil that Europe needs (not to mention France and Spain refusing to cooperate with the US and Israeli military.) Trump said he suspected NATO was a paper tiger, and now Putin knows it, too. He said he didn’t even put a big sell on for NATO to help in the Strait: “It was a test, and we were there for them, and we would always have been there for them. They weren’t there for us.”

It appears that Europe has figured out a better way to deal with terrorists who threaten their energy supply than to stand up to them: Capitulate, cower and try to get along with less.

Seriously, did everyone in Europe who had a backbone move to America already, or is it just the leaders?

Finally, hat tip to the social media user who pointed out that if the media had covered World War II the way they’re covering Iran, the headlines would have read, “Week Three: Hitler, Mussolini and Tojo all dead; Allies losing the war.”

Photo credit: Chicago Sun-Times

Today, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a landmark case that could end “birthright citizenship” for children of illegal aliens and foreign residents. In an unprecedented move, President Trump plans to attend personally, marking the first time in history that a sitting President has attended SCOTUS arguments.

Fox News has a page that will post real-time updates on the hearing.

And this is a must-read article by an actual expert on the 14th Amendment who explains the history and why the “conventional wisdom” about how the 14th Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship could end up on the ash heap of history, alongside the “conventional wisdom” that the Second Amendment applied only to state militias.

Usually, when we’re covering disturbing stories about people who like crossdressing in weird costumes, it’s a story about a “No Kings” rally. But this one came out of left field: the UK’s Daily Mail printed a trove of private messages and photos, allegedly between three women and Bryon Noem, the husband of 30 years of former DHS Secretary and current special envoy to the Shield of the Americas, Kristi Noem.

We won’t go into detail (you can see them at the link, but be warned: you can’t unsee them.) But they allegedly show Bryon engaging in a “bimbofication” fetish, dressed in women’s clothes with huge balloon breasts. The Mail said they performed a digital analysis and found no signs that they were generated by AI. A spokesperson for Kristi Noem said she was “devastated” by the revelation, and “the family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”

President Trump also commented on it, telling the Daily Mail, “They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case, that’s too bad. I haven’t seen anything. I don’t know anything about it. That’s too bad, but I just know nothing about it.”

We would be very happy not to think about this again, but we suspect we’ll be forced to cover it much longer than we’d like. If nothing else, it calls into question the methods used to vet appointees to important positions.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how the left will handle it. We know they’ll want to attack and mock Kristie Noem and Trump, but they’re also the people who have spent the past few years insisting that drag fetishes are perfectly normal to the point that drag queens should be reading stories to third graders. This presents them with a perilous tightrope to walk.

In the meantime, Instapundit put together some photos to remind us that in the last Administration, we were supposed to celebrate the fact that men in dresses with big fake breasts weren’t just married to high White House officials, they WERE the high White House officials.

To our mind, simply pretending to be a woman isn’t as bad as pretending to be a woman while also pretending to be a government medical expert, yet hiding evidence of the dangers of “trans” treatments on children to push your personal agenda.

Say, have you noticed how “leftwing journalists” who like to call everyone to the right of themselves “Hitler” are sounding an awful lot like Hitler these days? Case in point…

Trump shared a video on Truth Social showing a massive explosion from a strike on an Iranian ammunition depot in Isfahan. A US official told the Wall Street Journal that the depot contained a high volume of 2,000-pound penetrator munitions.

The UN nuclear watchdog agency reported that a missile strike had left Iran’s heavy water production plant at Khondab “severely damaged” and no longer operational.

Proving that Americans can find humor in even the most serious subject, here is a story on the Strait of Hormuz by the Babylon Bee and a hilarious interview with a “No Kings” protester who is so dumb that viewers are debating whether this could possibly be real. The original video was removed from YouTube so we couldn’t determine that definitively but based on everyone else we saw at those protests, yeah, we can totally believe it’s real and she’s that dumb, and that’s an important point all on its own.

Here’s another reason why we can easily believe that interview is real: A leftist on X is outraged that the military destroyed Iran’s heavy water plant because now Iranians will die of thirst. Maybe George Soros can send them a planeload of Skinny Water.

Further “No Kings” Stupidity – Uh, no…that’s not actually the Statue of Liberty being arrested. Good point, though. And it inspired a really funny comment by Paulos on X.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his department has received over 700 leads so far on Medicare, Medicaid and other government health program fraud through its whistleblower portal. He said financial institutions are increasingly serving as the front line in spotting fraud, by reporting when institutions such as hospice providers and daycare centers are “wiring big, round numbers out.” What did they previously assume? That daycare centers that were wiring millions of dollars to Somalia were stealing the kids’ milk money?

Bessent has proposed new rules allowing whistleblowers who expose fraud to receive 10 to 30% of the money recovered as a reward. If that passes, we’ll find out how much honor there is among thieves.

Sunday, the New York Times ran a scathing critique on the design of the new White House Ballroom, which is about the most “New York Times” sounding topic we can imagine. President Trump responded by saying that the design was meant to fit in with the White House. And by the way, thanks to a “stupid lawsuit” by “unpatriotic” people that forced it to be revealed, the Ballroom will be above a huge underground military installation that will be a drone-proof command center. We hope it passes muster with the Times’ design critic.

If you listen to the liberal media (or your average “No Kings” loon), you’d think that Americans are 100% opposed to Trump attacking Iran – and to Trump in general. And they think Iran is winning. But a new Harvard-Harris shatters at least those particular leftist delusions.

While support for striking Iran is close at 51-49 support, it’s still positive, which is surprising considering how much negative media coverage Trump is getting, and how little most people know about the actual threat Iran was posing. And when asked who’s winning this conflict, 76% of Americans said the US is. That includes 91% of Republicans, 70% of Independents and even 66% of Democrats. Which tells us not even more than a third of Democrats are watching MSNOW.

With the Supreme Court preparing to take up a landmark challenge to “birthright citizenship,” here’s a good article detailing key arguments and the history of this issue.

A court filing by defense attorneys for the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk claims that the ATF has not been able to “identify” the bullet with the defendant’s rifle. This is being called a “bombshell” story, but there could be less to it than implied. Bullets are often too mangled to match a particular rifle, but that doesn’t negate all the other evidence, some of which you can read here.

It could also be one of many delaying tactics that his lawyers are trying, as they demand months and months to examine all the “discovery” documents. It’s ironic that, judging by the quoted text messages, the defendant allegedly thought he had the right to dispense instant “justice” in the form of the death penalty to Kirk for offending his political beliefs, but when justice comes for him for a genuinely heinous crime, it must be delayed for years while he gets every opportunity to defend himself.

Just For Fun – Someone in Europe stole a truck containing over 400,000 KitKat candy bars. That story inspired a wave of funny responses online, and Redstate rounded up some of the best. It’s not as good as a KitKat bar, but it’s still pretty enjoyable.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, “Hosanna! “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!” John 12:13

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