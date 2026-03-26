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First, let’s look at the settlement just reached in the civil suit filed by retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. As you know, the FBI, at the instruction of Director James Comey, set up Flynn to speak with two agents without an attorney present and then put him through endless lawfare over alleged misstatements that turned out not to be anything of the sort. For that, he lost his career --- lasting only 11 days in his new White House job as Trump’s national security adviser --- his reputation, his assets and savings, just about everything except his faith, his family and close associates who believed in his innocence.

FOX News Digital says the official court documents they’ve seen do not disclose the terms of the settlement but that the government is “said to be paying” Flynn approximately $1.2 million to put this case to bed. Once Flynn confirms that he’s received this money, the case will be dismissed with prejudice, which means it can never be refiled.

Now, anything over a million dollars might sound like a lot of money --- in fact, Democrat Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, who is always looking out for the taxpayers (ha), called the award “outrageous” and “indefensible” --- but, really, considering all Flynn lost and the major disruption this phony case was to his life and family, we think the amount easily could and should have climbed much higher. According to court filings, each side will bear its own legal costs. Still, though, Flynn won, and his long nightmare is now officially OVER.

Recall that in late December 2017, Fynn pleaded guilty to giving false statements to the FBI regarding his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States. (Reportedly, the reason he pleaded guilty was to get the FBI to back off on threats to target his son.) As FOX News Digital reports, the charge stemmed from former FBI Director and then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible links between Trump campaign officials and Russian figures.

After the Mueller Report was released and no evidence of criminal conspiracy had been found, Flynn sought to withdraw his guilty plea and accused prosecutors of acting in bad faith. By 2019, he was talking tougher, asserting his innocence and alleging FBI misconduct. Fortunately, Flynn was pardoned by President Trump in late 2020, at least deep-sixing the criminal case.

(For a quick refresher on what happened to him, here’s Flynn’s interview on “Huckabee.”)

In 2023, Flynn turned to civil court for restitution, suing the Justice Department for at least $50 million in damages, alleging wrongful and malicious prosecution by a “virulently anti-Trump leadership within the FBI.” His ordeal, he said, had cost him millions of dollars in lost business opportunities and future earning potential.

Of course, one thing that made it even possible to come to a settlement now is that the DOJ is under new leadership under Attorney General Pam Bondi. They released a statement saying that this settlement is an “important step in redressing” the “historic injustice” that was done. A Justice Department spokesperson said the DOJ would be pursuing accountability to make sure similar weaponization of government does not continue.

Of course, AG Bondi has her detractors. James O’Keefe has just blasted Bondi’s Justice Department for having made not one arrest after his group exposed a cash-for-ballots voter fraud scheme in California.

As The Gateway Pundit reports, “O’Keefe laid it all out: organized crime, out of state operators raking in suitcases full of cash, possible gang involvement, and forged signatures from homeless people paid pennies to steal elections.”

His team is still investigating, he said, “actively tracking a coordinated system involving petitioners, coordinators, and potentially out-of-state actors.” And at present, he’s still accusing Bondi’s DOJ of inaction, despite clear evidence of election fraud.

But to give Bondi the benefit of the doubt for now, her team is probably still investigating, too. It takes time to put these cases together, and it’s critical that they be done right.

In more DOJ news, recall that Letitia James’ original charges of real estate fraud were dismissed after the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, who was running the case against James was judged to be have been improperly appointed. The dismissal had nothing whatsoever to do with the merits of the case itself.

But this was no “Get Out Of Jail Free” card for the Attorney General of New York. William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has again referred her to the DOJ for criminal prosecution, asking U.S. Attorneys in Florida and Illinois to “authenticate and investigate” the information that’s been given to them.

Details of the misrepresentations James made on official forms concerning her properties in both Florida and Illinois are at Just The News. Typically, it’s only Democrats who get a pass on charges such as this, but not this time.

John Solomon appeared Wednesday night with FOX News’ Sean Hannity to discuss the case. “The documents are very clear, the evidence is very strong,” he said, adding that some of it is conveniently in the form of court records. “Bill Pulte did his homework.”

“New York’s ‘top cop’ is in a world of trouble.”

The jurisdictions that will be handling the cases, one in Florida and the other in Chicago (the locations of the insurance companies James allegedly defrauded), “both have juries with long histories of sending politicians to prison when they believe they’ve engaged in corrupt acts.” The acts she’s alleged to have committed are very specific.

Solomon pointed out that the Florida case is going to the same U.S. Attorney who’s also handing the grand-conspiracy weaponization case, Jason Quinones, whose office has “a very strong record of prosecuting.”

In a side note regarding the weaponization case, Solomon gave an update on the increasingly likely indictment of former CIA Director and detestable partisan-hack Russia-hoaxer John Brennan. There’s definitely progress on the case: On Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee sent transcripts of John Brennan’s testimony to Quinones, who seems to be getting close to a decision on whether to prosecute the former CIA director for lying to Congress in 2022. The Senate is also about to send Brennan’s closed-door testimony --- something even John Durham’s special counsel investigators never got to see.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio said Wednesday night that they’re looking at the origins of the conspiracy to target Trump with the outrageously fake Russia Hoax in 2016, starting with the use of the phony Steele “dossier,” which Brennan pushed to have included in the Intel Community Assessment on Russia and the election. In December 2016, that assessment concluded there was no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia. “One month later, they changed it,” Jordan said, “and they did it at the urging of John Brennan.” Then, he said, Brennan lied about that in a sworn deposition to Congress.

As he explained, on October 21 of last year, the Judiciary Committee sent a criminal referral on Brennan to the DOJ. CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sent information as well. And now the DOJ has specifically asked the House Intel Committee for their transcripts of Brennan’s testimony, which they are providing. So, yes, things are moving right along as they should, and Jordan is actually anticipating some accountability for one heckuva deserving guy.

“This is heating up.”

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