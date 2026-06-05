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In breaking news Thursday, former National Security Adviser and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton will finally plead guilty to felony charges related to mishandling classified documents. He reportedly has agreed to pay a fine of $2.25 million on one count of “illegal retention of sensitive national security documents,” which may or may not allow him to avoid prison. Even one count of that can bring a prison sentence of up to 5 years.

Bolton was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2025 on...18 counts.

At the time of his indictment, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement, “The FBI’s investigation revealed that John Bolton allegedly transmitted top secret information using personal online accounts and retained said documents in his house in direct violation of federal law.” (Our thought: how is this different from what former FBI Director James Comey acknowledged Hillary had done? It’s not.)

As reported in The Daily Caller, “Federal prosecutors accused the former national security adviser of using his personal email to share ‘more than a thousand pages of information about his day-to-day activities,’ with two individuals believed to be his wife and daughter, CNN reported. However, this is not the charge that sources told the outlet Bolton is expected to plead guilty to. The ex-official’s hearing is scheduled for June 26.”

So, stay tuned for that. As you’ll recall, the hawkish Bolton did not suit President Trump well in the position of national security adviser, to say the least, and became what The Daily Caller euphemistically calls “a notable detractor of the President.” In August 2025, on Patel’s direct order, the FBI conducted a raid on Bolton’s home as part of a criminal investigation that had been opened into Bolton’s alleged “stealing of classified documents and weaponizing them for political purposes.”

FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, speaking Thursday night with Sean Hannity, said this development proves that Hillary Clinton and President Biden “should have been held accountable.”

Bolton won’t be facing trial on 18 counts, but still, “The punishment ultimately will be up to the judge,” Garrett said. “It could be as much as five years behind bars. But Bolton caved in because he had no defense. He stored thousands of pages of classified top-secret material at his home, and that is a clear violation of the Espionage Act. He then compounded his felonies by sharing it with family members who had no security clearance whatsoever. So that’s even more crimes.”

Jarrett recalled that when Bolton was indicted last year, he BLAMED TRUMP (who else?), accusing the President of targeting him for political reasons. Never mind that Bolton is now admitting his guilt. (We would add that Bolton’s fallacy is thinking he should walk when he’s guilty of this crime. Only Hillary Clinton gets to do that.)

“The truth is,” Jarrett continued, “it was Joe Biden’s DOJ that launched this criminal investigation of John Bolton, when our intel agencies discovered that Iran had hacked Bolton’s computer and accessed secrets that damaged national security.” So this was very serious.

“Bolton’s arrogance brought this on,” Jarrett said. “He was warned by a federal judge back in 2020 that he was inviting criminal charges against himself by including classified material in a book he was publishing. The judge said, ‘Don’t do it.’ But, of course, Bolton, driven by greed, did it anyway.”

(Note: That judge was Royce Lamberth, hearing arguments from the DOJ that publication of Bolton’s book should be blocked. Since copies had already been distributed, Lamberth remarked that “the horse...seems to be out of the barn.”)

If it was greed that motivated Bolton, that sure backfired, as $2.25 million (plus unimaginable legal fees, no doubt) adds up to one big chunk of change.

One last point he made (ha, reiterating the same point we ourselves have made): “The Bolton case proves James Comey was wrong when he cleared Hillary Clinton for doing the exact same things --- storing classified materials on her home computer.” Recall that Comey laughably said “no reasonable prosecutor” would take such a case.

“That is a legal standard that does not exist in the law,” Jarrett explained. “Comey [in a move of ‘rank corruption’] made it up to protect Hillary…” because he hated Trump. Now, we see presumably “reasonable prosecutors” at the Justice Department bringing their case against Bolton and getting a guilty plea.

RELATED: As a security adviser, Bolton served at the pleasure of the President, which (in theory, anyway, unless you’re President Trump and a corrupt DOJ is investigating you) makes it easy for the Commander-in-Chief to say, “You’re fired!” But when it comes to members of the “permanent bureaucracy,” high-ranking federal officials who typically are holdovers from previous administrations and who are NOT designated as serving at the pleasure of the current President, it can be almost impossible to pry them out of their positions, even if they’re guilty of poor performance or outright misconduct and sabotage. Some of these employees are in influential, policy-making positions.

On Wednesday, Trump tried a new tack to make it easier to fire such employees, signing an executive order implementing a new employee classification called Schedule Policy/Career, or “Schedule P/C,” which places certain career employees into positions that can be hired and removed the way political employees can. These will be called “at-will” positions, which we assume refers to the fact that these employees can be fired “at will.” You know, like employees in the real world.

Union officials, predictably, expressed criticism, saying this weakens civil service protections for employees, who apparently expect to have their jobs forever no matter how miserably they do them. The president of the American Federation of Government Employees said the order was “a blatant attempt to corrupt the federal government by eliminating employees’ due process rights so they can be fired for political reasons.”

Our first thought was that they’ll immediately file suit and the case will quickly be assigned to some power-mad district judge who hates anything Trump does. Care to place bets on how many days it will be before that judge puts a hold on this latest Trump EO?

That probably won’t take long, as it was reported today that the rule creating Schedule P/C was finalized in February and that federal employee unions have ALREADY filed suit, apparently in anticipation of Trump signing the EO. That’s fast! Those union lawyers earn their $1,000 an hour or whatever it is.

Anyway, this policy affects about 8,000 federal workers, most of them top-level people (GS-15), and actually revives what during Trump’s first term was called “Schedule F.” Trump’s EO states that these employees will now “be exempted from the adverse action procedures that make removals for poor performance or misconduct so difficult.”

To mark the occasion, the White House released a fact sheet explaining that under previous rules, “...employees with significant policy-making responsibilities can stay in their jobs for years even if they perform poorly, engage in misconduct, or are unwilling to advance Presidential policy across administrations, making their agencies less capable of delivering for the American people.”

More from the fact sheet: “These remain ‘career’ positions and the non-partisan hiring processes, competitive status, and other aspects of these roles will not change.” Also, “Removal decisions will also be made without regard to political affiliation.” As it should be. The idea here is to reward merit and improve government performance, not to base career civil service employment on party affiliation.

……

Besides, that bone-deep partisanship is more a hallmark of the left. Remember the White House Travel Office during the Clinton administration, when Hillary had everyone summarily fired? “We want their people out, we want our people in,” she wrote on the memo. What a long history of awfulness she has.

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