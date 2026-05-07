Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 5:10

YOUR MORNING NEWS SUMMARY:

In some welcome and long-overdue accountability, 13 high-ranking DC police officials have been placed on leave and face possible termination for allegedly manipulating crime statistics,

Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves) attacked Trump’s anti-crime efforts by claiming that crime in cities like DC was already going down, or that their streets were much safer than stepping outside could easily disprove, if you survived it. This was done by downgrading felonies to misdemeanors, not prosecuting certain crimes and other tricks that made crime appear to be down when it was actually just being ignored.

Many people are asking about the background of Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui after he sparked outrage by apologizing to the (“alleged”) White House Correspondents Dinner would-be mass shooter and Trump assassin for his treatment in jail (he was kept in solitary and deprived of privileges because he was on a suicide watch. We think he’s lucky he wasn’t already suicided by the Secret Service when he started shooting at them.)

Fox News dug up his history, and it’s exactly what you might expect. A lengthy background of promoting DEI policies, criticizing ICE, blasting Trump’s efforts to remove criminals from DC streets, injecting his personal politics into his rulings, and setting lenient bail. US Attorney for DC (and a former judge herself) Jeannine Pirro said, “This judge has a long history of bending over backwards to release dangerous felons in possession of firearms,” adding that he “has never really met someone with an illegal gun that he hasn’t found some compassion for.”

Finally, if you’re wondering who appointed him, magistrate judges aren’t appointed by Presidents. They’re chosen by district court judges. So he was selected by the district judges of the US District Court for the District of Columbia. If there’s any more worrisome credential than being a Biden or Obama appointee, it’s being chosen by the federal judges in DC.

In a master trolling move, President Trump endorsed the idea of conservative social media influencer Alyssa Marie to rename ICE as “National Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” or NICE. Then Democrats would have to try to demonize “NICE agents” or demand that we “defund NICE.” On Tuesday, he took the trolling a step further, debuting a potential new agency logo that you’d have to be an America-hating, commie bomb-thrower to hate. Naturally, the DNC hates it.

FYI: Since we’re also nice, let us reassure all the leftists who fear that illegal aliens are being “kidnapped with no due process” that that’s not what’s happening. They’re being arrested and deported because immigration judges gave ICE agents warrants for them after they exhausted all the legal processes, and in some cases, failed to show up for hearings and/or overstayed their visas by as much as 20 years. All that stuff IS their “due process,” and it’s a lot more than they’d get if they sneaked into any other country on Earth. So you can pipe down and rest easy now.

The other expensive Italian-made shoe just dropped. Citadel hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin made it official: he’s halting plans for a massive expansion in New York City after socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani attacked him on social media for not paying enough taxes on his second home. The video was filmed outside the building where he and his family have a penthouse. Citadel was planning to build a $6 billion headquarters in Manhattan that would create 21,000 jobs.

Griffin called it “creepy, weird” and “ultimately frightening” that Mamdani would dox his home when it’s very close to where the CEO of United Healthcare was gunned down by a leftist nut and after President Trump has survived three assassination attempts by leftist nuts.

At the Milken Global Conference, Griffin told other top business leaders, “What the Mayor of New York has made clear to my partners, and principally, my New York partners, is that we need to double-down on our bet in Miami because we want to be in a state that embraces business, that embraces education, that embraces personal freedom and liberty, and that embraces the opportunity for people to live the American dream and a dream of earned success, not a dream of redistributive handouts that leave people dependent on government for their lives.”

Today’s Huckabee Post Award for Missing The Point goes to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced plans to try to gerrymander even more seats for Democrats. She claims this is necessary because New York is losing population to other states because of a “lack of housing.”

Yeah, that’s why people are fleeing New York! There just aren’t enough houses for them to live in! It’s not the insane, high-crime, high-tax, leftist policies. They’re all just fleeing to Florida because there are so many more houses there.

Speaking of houses in deep blue areas, L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt (who lost his house in the Palisades Fire, thanks to Democrat incompetence and idiotic policies) released a new ad on housing. It shows a spokeswoman for a homelessness NGO boasting that they have nearly completed building 63 beds. They got $16 million from the state government. That’s 63 small huts with a bed inside at a cost of $254,000 each.

For comparison’s sake, here’s what $250,000 buys in Houston: A two-bedroom, two-bath, fully furnished, 1469-square-foot condo with “resort-style amenities,” including a swimming pool.

Pratt calls this the “Homeless Industrial Complex,” in which NGO executives are “raking in over $1M a year” in salaries paid by taxpayers, with a profit incentive to never solve homelessness.

Pratt is rising in the polls.

This former liberal L.A. resident, who finally realized to her horror what she’s been voting for all these years, is part of the reason why.

RELATED: Democrats in blue states like New York and California often speak condescendingly of the backwards, redneck red states. But they’ve been inside their cast iron ideological bubbles for so long that they haven’t noticed all the ways they’re being surpassed, even in fields where they take it for granted that they’re superior, such as education.

Nicolas Kristoff in the New York Times pointed out to his fellow “progressives” that “A black kid in Mississippi is 2.5 times as likely to be proficient in math and reading by 4th grade as a black kid in California. Do we need to look a little bit less at what the Trump Administration is doing...and look a little more in the mirror?”

We don’t know: having seen so many of the blue-haired, nose-pierced freaks at the “No Kings” rallies, we wouldn’t recommend that they look in the mirror. Unless they’re planning a major makeover.

This might be a good place to inform New York liberals that the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex alone is about 1200 square miles bigger than Connecticut and Rhode Island put together, it has an international airport 18% larger than Manhattan Island, and it’s about to get its own stock exchange. And what can New York City counter that with? They have an anti-Semitic socialist idiot who’s driving away businesses for Mayor.

X Post of the Day! We think it’s perfectly legitimate to criticize some of Amazon’s business practices and treatment of workers. But we have to admit, Frank J. Fleming makes a great point about the relative contributions to society of the CEO of Amazon and Bernie Sanders, the socialist Senator attacking him.

How powerful is the brain disease known as TDS? It’s so powerful that a Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate who describes himself as “a Quaker, a Christian and a Buddhist” has been arrested for allegedly leaving disturbing voice mails threatening to kill President Trump and a Congress member’s family. Either his TDS is overpowering, or he really doesn’t know what the words “Quaker,” “Christian” or “Buddhist” mean.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.