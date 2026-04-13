Well, that certainly would help explain the billions of dollars scooped up in the U.S. by foreign rip-off artists. Investigative reporter Christopher Rufo has been gradually peeling back the layers on various types of fraud for months now, starting with the Somali-run day care scams in Minnesota, and we just found an interview Rufo did in January specifically about West Coast fraud with a detective to whom he had granted anonymity as a source. It’s quite eye-opening.

It’s this source who called us big fat targets. And why shouldn’t we be seen as such? One-third of the entire world’s wealth is here, when we’re just a little over 4 percent of the planet’s population, according to this detective. So it’s not racist to point out that so much of our crime is committed by foreign con artists. Because of the abundant wealth to be found here as opposed to in their home countries, it only makes sense that this would be the case.

As Rufo said, “We have fraud schemes emanating from every continent on Earth.”

“The two most common [scams] I investigate are credit-card fraud and elder fraud,” the detective observed. “I noticed that in cases involving a high dollar amount—$1,000 or more—and that target a stranger, it’s almost always perpetrated by foreigners.” In fact, he hadn’t personally ever seen one that wasn’t, he said, not in his entire career.

One typical scenario is a Romanian crime ring that crosses into California from Mexico and then travels up and down the I-5 corridor, going into fitness clubs and stealing credit cards, IDs and cellphone SIM cards out of lockers. They’re “very sophisticated,” the detective said, all set up with a computer and printer in their car so they can immediately make whatever fake credentials they want. Then they’ll go into a jewelry store and buy, say, a $40,000 Rolex. When the bank texts an alert asking the “customer” if he approved such a large purchase, they have his SIM card and so can just answer, “Yes.”

They move around from city to city in case anybody starts to get wise, from Southern California all the way to Vancouver.

The lax enforcement of immigration laws in California, Oregon and Washington makes it easy for them. “Though they involve large sums of money, these are nonviolent crimes,” the detective explained, “so the justice system doesn’t take them that seriously. Eventually these criminals will get caught, but they are not extraditable out of state, and we’re not allowed to call immigration. They’ll have Romanian passports, but nobody ever picks up the phone and calls ICE because it’s against the law in blue states to call them. They do a few months’ time and then are out again.”

But often the scammers don’t even have to be in this country. One type of elder abuse involves something you’ve probably seen pop up on your own computer. It flashes an alarm and says “your computer’s infected; call this number now.” The number typically goes to some call center in Eastern Europe. (In one case this detective investigated, it was in Moldova.) An operator tells the patsy that his or her account has been compromised and they need to safeguard the money right away by emptying out all the cash and letting a courier come pick it up. Hard to believe but, yes, this can work with some elderly folks. The courier typically is Chinese and often doesn’t speak English other than the few words he needs to complete the scam.

Of course, we’re all familiar with various Nigerian scams that take place online, such as the fake romance, or the fast “friend” who has a wild story of why he needs money. They seem outrageous, but lonely, too-trusting people can be taken in.

The detective had nothing good to say about our justice system’s way of dealing with this type of crime. He said that “in blue states, it’s a taboo to focus on immigrant communities. Politicians have passed ‘sanctuary state’ laws and reduced criminal penalties, which, in effect, are advertisements saying, ‘We’re open for business for fraudsters. You probably won’t get caught. If you do get caught, you probably won’t get convicted. If you do get convicted, you won’t get that much time. And you never have to worry about getting kicked out of the country.’”

So, we have Americans being defrauded of their entire life savings and hardly anything is done. Detectives working these cases try not to get emotionally involved, but that’s hard sometimes when they see the victims. The cases are time-consuming to investigate, and then so often the cops see all their work is for naught. And there are so many of them, only the ones with really good evidence are assigned at all. Plus, “You kind of hit a dead end once money leaves the country.”

This is why, according to this detective’s estimate, in 90 percent of these cases, nothing is done past taking the initial report.

RELATED STORY: In an example of how hard it is to prosecute and convict these foreign fraudsters, the trial of an alleged Somali Medicaid rip-off artist has been canceled because he apparently got out of the country. Abdirashid Ismail Said, age 50, was due to appear in Hennepin County court on Wednesday but did not show up and forfeited a $150,000 bond.

So, how did Said have his passport to leave the country? Weren’t they holding that while he was out on bond? Actually, NO, they were not. This is the first time we non-attorneys have ever heard of an “unconditional bond.” As reported by FOX 9, “Said avoided being ordered to surrender his passport by paying the unconditional bond amount of $150,000. The conditional bond, which would have required him to surrender his passport, was set at $50,000.” Guess if you’ve stolen $11 million, paying $100,000 to keep your passport and flee the country is a small price to pay. Heck, spring for a first-class plane ticket, too.

He’s one of four who were facing theft by swindle charges in the case. So maybe our justice system can still manage to get the other three into court, but don’t be surprised if they plea down to a slap on the wrist. That seems to be the way it works most of the time for this type of crime.

“Officials are looking for him,” reports The Gateway Pundit of the missing man in a bit of unintentional humor. We would advise not holding your breath. A warrant has been issued for him after his failure to appear, but if he’s made it back to his home in Kenya, it might not be too easy to make that stick.

Investigators knew he had a wife and child in Nairobi and was likely to flee, and they voiced this concern, apparently to no avail. He’s accused of ripping off taxpayers to the tune of $11 million. That money, like the fraudster himself, is presumably gone-baby-gone.

After years of an ineffectual justice system that can’t seem to deal with the problem of foreigners committing fraud, Trump is taking some action. As reported by Breitbart News, “After rampant fraud was exposed in Minnesota, the Trump administration has taken measures to investigate and stem the tide of stolen taxpayer dollars, including USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins cutting off agency grants to the state and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) launching investigations into the Somali community.”

And In February, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action and Federal Rights held a hearing on the issue. But Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche needs to be put on notice: It’s going to take a lot more than Senate hearings to make a difference on this.

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