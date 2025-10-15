Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition covers Governor Newsom’s big moment, the mental breakdowns on the Left from terminal TDS sufferers, encouraging FBI News and more.

A second newsletter email will deliver at 11 AM CST today.

U.S. POLITICS

This is a great round-up of X posts regarding “Indigenous Peoples Day,” including shout-outs to the people of Israel, who really are indigenous to their region, and J.D. Vance’s fall-down-funny slapback to Liz Warren for implying she had something to do with Hamas returning the hostages because (and this is a typical Democrat mindset) she has talked about it.

Photo credit: NY Times

Blind Squirrel Finds Three Nuts: California Gov. Gavin Newsom actually managed to do something right and vetoed three bills that used “slavery reparations” as a fig leaf to disguise illegal racial discrimination.

Maine’s Governor, Janet Mills, announced that she will challenge longtime GOP Senator Susan Collins next year, marking the Democrats’ best chance of taking away a Republican seat. We hope that Maine voters remember that Mills defied Trump and risked losing the state’s federal funding all to protect the right of “trans” male athletes to give girls concussions, steal their trophies and scholarships, and show off their junk in girls’ dressing rooms. Wonder if she could fit all that onto a yard sign?

INTERNATIONAL

President Trump is being hailed worldwide for his miraculous achievement of bringing peace to Israel. And his deranged critics in the US are suffering mental breakdowns trying to process how “literally Hitler” could have ended a war and saved all those Jews. The idea that they could have been wrong about him is just too terrifying for them to contemplate. Here’s a hilarious example, and some of the responses are priceless…

The TDS-afflicted are pressing on with promoting their upcoming “No Kings” rallies, oblivious to the fact that this will just make them look even more irrelevant and out of touch with reality than they already are. But they’re addicted to their “Two-minute hate” sessions.

Some of the so-called “student leaders” of campus pro-Palestine protests were asked if they would, say, go back to class now that there’s a ceasefire, the IDF has pulled out and Gazans are returning home – all the things they demanded. Are you crazy, of course not! In the grand leftist tradition of Greta Thunberg (never stop complaining, just move on to the next fashionable thing to complain about), they say they’ll keep on until there’s a “Palestinian state.” We shudder to think of the state of college football if the athletes moved the goalposts as often as the activists do.

Speaking of denying reality, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour was forced to read an apology and retraction after she shockingly suggested that Hamas treated its hostages better than Israel treated war prisoners. The hostages were murdered, raped, tortured, starved and forced to dig their own graves. Maybe she didn’t know about that if she gets her news from CNN.

Amanpour is hardly alone in repeating Hamas propaganda. NBC News reporter Daniele Hamamdjian suggested that the Palestinian arrestees being released by Israel were only detained to be used as “bargaining chips.” No, Daniele, that would make them hostages. You do know who takes hostages, don’t you? Or don’t you?...

Finally, we normally don’t cover the idiotic things said on “The View” because as news value goes, it’s like reporting that pigs oink. But Instapundit has a good round-up of the hosts’ desperate attempts to cope with seeing their object of rabid hatred, President Trump, hailed for bringing peace to Gaza, and it’s a good example of the painful cognitive dissonance being suffered by a lot of TDS-infected liberals.

Only two of the five co-hosts would give any credit to Trump, but considering their long-running bashing of Israel and support for the terrorists, it’s not surprising that they’re disappointed that peace is here. They also tried hard to convince us that there’s a yuuuge difference between Hamas and Palestinian civilians, who elected Hamas but were never allowed to vote again.

That’s true, but how many chances do you really need to decide it’s a stupid idea to vote for Hamas to lead you? That’s why we can’t feel sympathy for voters in Chicago, LA or New York. And let’s not forget that when Hamas was live-streaming their brutal October 7th attack, many Palestinians across Gaza who weren’t personally engaging in the atrocities were openly celebrating them.

But then, why believe people who don’t keep their word, like “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah, who vowed that if Trump achieved Mid-East peace, she would wear a MAGA cap on the air. She didn’t. We’d be willing to settle for all five of them wearing dunce caps.

RELATED: Derek Hunter has some suggestions for Democrats on what they can hate next.

And Kurt Schlichter cuts through all the diplomatic soft soap to tell us what really just happened in the Middle East in his patented hilariously blunt style.

U.S. NEWS

Monday marked the 250th anniversary of the US Navy, which was established as the Continental Navy on October 13, 1775, by the Continental Congress. Celebrations began last weekend and are continuing throughout the week. In honor of the occasion, here’s the story of how the Navy came into existence as a single fishing boat against the most powerful naval fleet in the world.

Sounds familiar: There’s a story sparking outrage in certain conservative circles, a claim that Qatar is being allowed to build a military base in Idaho. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attempted to correct that, explaining that it’s a US base where members of the Qatari military will be trained to use some of the billions of dollars’ worth of US-built equipment that they’re buying from us. Scott Pinsker of PJ Media has more.

That seems a bit less worrying, although a story about Middle Eastern pilots being trained in the US does sound awfully familiar. What could go wrong?

INVESTIGATIONS

Encouraging: FBI Director Kash Patel is not only attacked by the left, he’s also criticized by conservatives for not moving fast enough in making arrests for the past years of weaponized government and corruption. But we keep urging people to cut him some slack; it takes time to build solid legal cases, especially when his agency is full of deep state moles trying to hide evidence and throw him off the trail. But there are encouraging signs, such as the indictments of James Comey and Letitia James, and now this excellent news:

Glenn Beck said on his podcast that after he shared an investigation into leftist groups and donors who are funding Antifa activities, he had a visit over the weekend from three FBI agents wanting to know what info he’d dug up.

Beck said, “To say the FBI was interested in this might be an understatement. Let’s just say the FBI is turning over every single stone. It is so clear to me that they are exploring all angles of this, and they are talking to anyone and everyone that can give them any kind of information.”

Maybe this would explain why the author of that Antifa handbook suddenly decided to make like Rosie O’Donnell and move out of the US.

Bottom News of the Day: Martin Sheen, who played a liberal President on “The West Wing,” decided that this was a good time for him to offer a negative critique of how real President Donald Trump is doing his job and to call him “the biggest nothing in the world.” We assume Mr. Sheen doesn’t keep up too closely with the headlines.

His unsolicited opinionating was not received well by anyone with more than three functioning brain cells.

It did serve as a reminder that what liberals think of as their great moments in history are largely political theater, and in Sheen’s case, literally. During that golden time, they could forget the scandals and struggles of the actual Democrat President by escaping every week into a world where the liberal President was handsome, brave and brilliant, and he and all the liberal wonks around him were so eloquent and fast-talking, they could jabber rhetorical circles around poor, slow-witted conservatives.

Viewers seldom considered that this was all a fantasy written by Aaron Sorkin, who fueled his frantic work schedule of pumping out those reams of dialogue with a dangerous drug habit that came to a head when he was busted at an airport for allegedly having pot, mushrooms and crack in his luggage.

We can’t help wondering if Martin Sheen might have been on magic mushrooms when he decided to school Trump, on this day of all days, on how to be a good President.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.