Blanche confirmation hearing gets predictably contentious over Trump’s “anti-weaponization” settlement
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had quite a week in the news before appearing on Wednesday for his Senate confirmation hearing.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
by Laura Ainsworth
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had quite a week in the news before appearing on Wednesday for his Senate confirmation hearing. (Unlike former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, Blanche actually is undergoing formal Senate confirmation before assuming the title for which he’s been nominated.)
This heari…