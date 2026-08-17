In today’s newsletter, we examine the growing debate over immigration, Islam and the preservation of Western values, led by Bill Maher’s latest criticism of Democrats for abandoning liberal principles in their effort to accommodate increasingly illiberal political movements. We also look at controversies closer to home in Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott intervened over proposed Muslim foot-washing facilities at DFW Airport and McKinney residents are mounting a recall effort following approval of a large new mosque. Elsewhere, we revisit questions about the government’s COVID-era policies and a new recall effort targeting Seattle’s socialist mayor. Finally, we turn overseas, where a ceasefire deadline approaches with little progress toward ending the conflict with Iran, while costly government missteps in Germany and Ireland and the Democratic Socialists of America’s celebration of Fidel Castro provide new fodder for the debate over socialism and government competence.

Reading time: 7 minutes

Daily Bible Verse

This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. 1 Timothy 1:15

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Across America

Yet another nail in the “Trust the Science!” coffin: Investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson examined a so-called study from 2021 that attempted to show that refusal to comply with government mandates and shutdowns during the pandemic caused higher COVID death rates among the Amish. Attkisson found various fatal flaws in the story, and an actual conclusion that all Americans wouldn’t have been any worse off if we’d done what the Amish did and ignored the government experts. That’s good advice in a number of scenarios.

UPDATES! The attempts to ruin Texas by turning it blue and/or Islamic are getting pushback. Last week, it was reported that the DFW International Airport was considering installing foot-washing stations in the bathrooms for Muslims. The news sparked an outcry, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott intervened. Abbott called for halting state grants to the airport due to “illegal religious discrimination,” i.e., singling out one religion for special treatment that would not be accorded to other religions.

And just like that, the plans were canceled. Airport officials released a statement saying, with amusing understatement, that “due to elevated public interest this week” (translation: “We got caught”), they had had “determined not to proceed with the project as it would not deliver the originally anticipated operational benefits.” In short, they washed their hands of it.

Also, just north of Dallas in the booming suburb of McKinney, the city council brushed off fierce opposition and unanimously voted to approve building a 32,000+ square foot mosque. That helped spark a petition to recall three council members and the mayor.

Some city officials accused opponents of the giant mosque of religious bigotry, while former Mayor George Fuller warned that the names and addresses of signers of the petition would become public record. The petition organizers replied that access to public records is “not an excuse for political intimidation.” By the way, as this article with more from the Dallas Express notes, there are other reasons that locals want to recall these officials.

The idea of doxxing people who express fears of radical Islam (which ironically is using a fear of Islam as a weapon) is becoming widespread. In the UK, comedy icon John Cleese of “Monty Python” has dared to criticize the trampling of British culture and values by Muslim migrants, and a Muslim publication branded him an “Islamophobe” and highlighted his upcoming appearances in cities with heavily Muslim populations. So, what were they suggesting?

Bill Maher, who like Cleese is a lifelong liberal, has also seen the eradication of liberal beliefs as leftist politicians have let their nations be taken over by Muslim migrants in an attempt to import a new population that will help them cling to power. All they’ve really done is ensure that they’ll be destroyed last (the Muslims they let into the UK have formed and are electing their own political parties, and a recent poll found that 30% of UK Muslim migrants think Sharia should be the law in Britain.)

Maher had yet another monologue Friday that’s gone viral, in which he dares to state the obvious about how Democrats in the US are throwing other identity groups such as LGBTQ supporters under the bus to kowtow to Muslims. Despite his kneejerk attacks on Republicans, which he feels he must put into every monologue to prove he’s not based, Maher makes a good case, and admits that he’ll be falsely labeled an “Islamophobe” for pointing out the truth.

It’s long past time that anyone who cares about preserving Western Civilization gets over the fear of being called any kind of “phobe” or “ist” and stands up for truth.

The totally unqualified, socialist nepo baby mayor of Seattle, Katie Wilson (who like Zohran Mamdani was supported by her parents and never held a real job), has only been in office for eight months, and voters’ remorse is already setting in. A recall petition has been started to remove her. Take note, all young people who are thinking of voting for a socialist.

Around the World

Monday marks the expiration date for the latest ceasefire with Iran, which has hardly seemed like a ceasefire at all, and there has been little recent progress on peace talks. But a number of developments occurred on the eve of that deadline.

In an interview with Fox News, President Trump said his Administration has established a direct back channel with Iran’s IRGC (the Revolutionary Guard), which many analysts believe is hoping to drag out the fighting to the midterm elections to harm Republicans and to make Trump back down. But Trump has seen their delaying tactics work on other political leaders for years, and he’s not falling for it. He said of the IRGC, “They’re good poker players, but they’re dying. I have no time schedule. I’m not in a hurry.”

As to Iran’s claim that it was in talks with Oman about how to open the Strait of Hormuz, Trump warned that “If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s**t out of them.”

There have also been claims of “mission creep,” with questions of whether the goal of this action is to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons as originally stated, or to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz (which Trump has threatened to declare a US territory) or regime change in Iran. Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning, “The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s regime offered a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of US military members, with the reward doubling for “courageous Iranian women who carry out such an action.” They must think that the economy is so deeply cratered that that will motivate Iranians, who are looking through dumpsters and selling personal heirlooms for food. To give an idea of how bad things are, the everyday unit of currency in Iran is tomans, and $30,000 is now 5 billion tomans.

Quote of the Day! From Argentinian President Javier Milei:

“I thought being on the left was a mental problem. The empirical evidence is so overwhelming that it never worked anywhere, and they refused to accept it. But what I discovered is that being on the left is a disease of the soul. The left is built on envy, hatred, resentment, and unequal treatment under the law. They are very violent, and since they have no way or arguments to answer, they go for physical violence.”

Here are two of the latest examples of what happens when voters elect officials who think with their feelings instead of their brains.

Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, had an older but reliable diesel ferry that greenie officials decided was destroying the planet. So they sold it for a paltry $20,000 (US) and replaced it with a solar-powered ferry that cost the taxpayers $3.8 million.

Our readers won’t be surprised to hear that the solar-powered ferry looked weird, had all sorts of problems and didn’t work, forcing commuters to drive 18 miles to the nearest bridge, creating more pollution than the diesel ferry would have. They were forced to buy the old ferry back. The purchaser who paid them $20,000 for it charged them $116,000 to buy it back. Unlike the local politicians, he had a functioning brain.

Not to be outdone, Ireland’s government spent 54 million euros (about $61.4 million US) on a new government jet. But Irish leaders have fallen prey to the mindless demonization of Israel, so they demanded that its FalconEye navigation system that helps pilots see in low-visibility weather be removed because it was made by an Israeli company with IDF contracts. Now, the Irish government has a new $61 million jet that can’t land in fog.

Note from HP writer Pat Reeder: Over the weekend, I was cleaning out the garage and I found a satirical short story I’d completely forgotten I wrote years ago. It was about some aliens who came to Earth because they’d scoured the galaxy and found this was the only planet that didn’t select its leaders based on intelligence. Suddenly, I feel like a prophet.

For those who keep claiming that “socialism” just means caring about society and not being a brutal communist dictator, here’s an article about the Democratic Socialists of America using their website to commemorate what would have been the 100th birthday of brutal communist dictator Fidel Castro. (FYI: Castro died in 2016 at age 90, proving that the good die young.)

Fun fact: Did you know that when Castro first came to power, the US media fawned all over him, treating him as a charismatic hero of the people? The same people he was soon putting in prison. The media gave the exact same cover-boy treatment to Daniel Ortega, the former charismatic revolutionary leader who became the Marxist dictator of Nicaragua and who recently banned elections there.

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